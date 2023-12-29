Officers Get Ready to Patrol for Illegal Firework Use on New Year's Eve 2023

Say you decide to go the DIY route for New Year's Eve fireworks. You skip the professional celebrations and somehow make it through the night without burning yourself or friends and family and without setting your neighbors' fence on fire.
That still doesn't mean you won't scare the bejesus out of any nearby dogs, including your own. Or that you won't get a ticket and be subject to a hefty fine — $200-$5,000 in the city of Houston — if you're caught lighting up a bottle rocket or Roman candle in areas where fireworks are not allowed.
And then there are the happy celebrants who've don't understand the laws of gravity and fire a bullet into the air.
It all makes for a long night for officers of local law enforcement, one they warn about and still deal with on several holidays of the year.
“We will be patrolling, riding around, making sure that everyone is doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Brandi Dumas, communications and outreach manager for the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, said.
“That there aren’t people drinking alcohol near the firework stands, smoking close to the line or igniting fireworks in those areas,” she added. “We will be making sure that all the stands have a permit to actually sell fireworks, too.”
Dumas said those at the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office encourage Harris County residents to attend public firework displays as they are safer than DIY approaches and because they are banned in all incorporated parts of the county.
Where it is illegal or legal to use fireworks can also vary. Although Harris County determined it legal to use them in all the unincorporated parts of the county, municipalities and homeowner’s associations have the final say.
“They’re (local municipalities) their own governing bodies, and some of them do not allow you to use fireworks within their jurisdiction,” Dumas said. “There are pockets of these unincorporated parts of (Harris) county where you are not allowed fireworks.”
Humble and Tomball are two cities within the unincorporated parts of Harris County that prohibit the use, possession, manufacturing, storage, or sale of fireworks. It is also illegal to fire fireworks in the city of Houston.
If it is legal within a resident’s jurisdiction to personally use fireworks, there are several safety precautions to be aware of. This includes not picking up an unignited firework, properly disposing of it to avoid a potential house fire and ensuring that those handling a firework follow instructions and are not intoxicated.
Dumas said law enforcement and first responders want to avoid incidents such as one that occurred a few years ago, where a firework went off in someone’s face after not initially igniting. This accident caused serious injury to the person involved.
She added that those using fireworks should also be aware that it is illegal to fire them within 600 feet of any church, hospital, veterinarian clinic, daycare or private or public school. People are also prohibited from using them within 100 feet of where they are sold and gas stations.
This is not the case if those firing them have permission, but Dumas said it is not common.
Law enforcement will also be patrolling and monitoring for two other significant threats to public safety during the festivities: “celebratory” gunfire and drinking under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
In a recent press conference, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Harris County historically has had the highest number of fatal crashes related to DWIs.
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg added that 11,891 DWIs were filed in 2023; of those, 44 were filed as intoxicated manslaughters, and 45 were filed as intoxicated assaults.
Gonzalez suggested that those intending to drink during the upcoming holiday should also be planning a safe way to return home ahead of time. He recommended they designate a sober driver, use rideshare services or determine other alternative transportation to an event.
Officials with the Houston Police Department also warned those who want to discharge or fire their weapons to ring in the New Year not to do so. Last year, they arrested five people for this reason, and there were two reported injuries.
In 2020, Philippa Ashford, 61, a then-61-year-old woman, was struck and killed by a stray bullet from this gunfire while celebrating the new decade among family members.
“Should you hurt somebody with a gun by firing it off irresponsibly, if they die, you could be charged with manslaughter,” Ogg said in a separate press conference. “That carries a sentence of two to 20 years. If they’re just harmed, you could be charged with aggravated assault, which carries two to 20 years, too.”
Deputies encourage anyone who sees someone discharge a weapon to call 911 immediately. If residents think they hear celebratory gunfire, call the Houston Police Department’s non-emergency line at 713-884-3131.
Dumas said those with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office will start patrolling on New Year’s night from about 7 p.m. until 2 or 3 a.m., depending on when festivities begin to slow down.
If a Harris County resident wants to report the illegal use or sale of fireworks, they can contact the office via email at [email protected]
