Houston Texans Head Coaching Search, This Weekend's TV Viewers Guide

The Texans are off this weekend, which is probably a good thing, overall, for your mental health, if you're a Houston Texans fan. It's been that kind of season. Whatever time away the players need in order to recalibrate and get their minds right, you probably need something similar, as someone that roots for the team.

Here is the good news! You can still spend your time productively BEING A TEXANS FAN this weekend without watching one minute of 2020 Houston Texans football. The reality is that this team is looking for a new head coach, and despite the dilapidated roster that Bill O'Brien has left behind, this is still a very desirable job, almost entirely based on the presence of Deshaun Watson.

SO how about you spend the weekend scouting out head coaching candidates for the Texans? Good idea, right? Hell yeah, it is! So without further ado, here are the games to watch this weekend, college and pro, involving potential Texans head coaching candidates. You're welcome!

SATURDAY 10/31

BC at Clemson, 11 a.m.

For those maintaining the dream that Dabo Swinney would leave his role as governor of the state of South Carolina for the Texans head coaching job, here you go!

Michigan State at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Jim Harbaugh was one play away from coaching a Colin Kaepernick-quarterbacked team to a Super Bowl. He is 1-0 this season as the Wolverines' head coach, after an impressive blowout of Minnesota on Saturday. I'm guessing Harbaugh isn't on the Texans' short list, but I wouldn't mind it if he were.

Texas at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Three years ago, we would have thought this game would be on the list so we could scout Tom Herman, but he is closer to being fired by UT than being hired by the Texans. Mike Gundy is a Texans candidate that is, at the very least, winding up on some odds boards. Also, this should be an entertaining college football game.

Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m.

After Week 1 of the college football season, Mike Leach would have been a fun candidate. That was when the Bulldogs hung 600 yards passing on LSU. Since then, Mississippi State has been a disaster, going 0-3 since that win over the Tigers. Alabama is fun to watch, if you're into fantasizing about Saban, so there you go.

Ohio State at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan Day, Ohio State's head coach and Mike Vrabel's first choice as OC for the Titans, intrigues me.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Riley is still not on the short list of many NFL fans looking for the next Kliff Kingsbury for their team. If Mike McCarthy is one and done in Dallas, then the Cowboys could be stiff competition for Riley's services. I'd love to see Deshaun Watson in a Riley-coached offense.

SUNDAY 11/1

Patriots at Bills, Noon

We have an NFL CROSSFIRE! Patriots' OC Josh McDaniels versus Bills OC Brian Daboll. Cam Newton isn't doing McDaniels any favors, with the Pats sitting at 2-4.

Titans at Bengals, Noon

Arthur Smith, Titans' OC, has rehabilitated the career of QB Ryan Tannehill, and has built a team where it actually makes a TON of sense to ESTABLISH THE RUN, as opposed to the Texans, who are a team that says they want to establish the run and then proceed to ATTEMPT to do so with David Johnson, one of the worst bell cow running backs in football.

Colts at Lions, Noon

Here's a game involving one of the few defensive coaches I'd look at, if I were Cal McNair, Colts' defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Jets at Chiefs, Noon

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is probably the leader in the clubhouse for the Texans' head coaching job. In this game, it will be fun to see how much revenge he can scheme for former Jets running back Le'Veon Bell.

Steelers at Ravens, Noon

Greg Roman is the offensive coordinator for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. He basically built an entirely new offense around the specific skillset of his quarterback. Isn't this what we are looking for? (Also, how is THIS game at noon on a Sunday? How is this not, at the very least, in the late afternoon window?)

49ers at Seahawks, 3:25 p.m.

Another CROSSFIRE! Niners DC Robert Saleh (a former Texans assistant from the Kubiak Era) versus Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer. A main event in any arena in the country, Mean Gene!

MONDAY 11/2

Buccaneers at Giants, 7:15 p.m.

Here we have an intra-squad CROSSFIRE, with both of the Bucs' coordinators being viable candidates for the Texans' head coaching job, OC Byron Leftwich and DC Todd Bowles.

