Projecting the Final Astros Roster Before the Start of the Season

With just days left before Opening Day, the Astros have begun the final steps of trimming their roster down to 26. With a team that has this much veteran talent, there aren't a whole lot of roster spots up for grabs and the list of players trying to land a spot got smaller after manager Joe Espada informed a few of them Sunday that they would be headed for Triple A Sugar Land instead of Houston after Spring Training broke that afternoon.One of the players he informed was Joey Loperfido, a young outfielder/infielder who had been terrific in the spring and offered another left-handed bat option of the bench. But the Astros are in a bit of a bind with a couple players out of minor league options and they certainly would prefer a young prospect like Loperfido get more at bats in the minors than sit on the bench. We are certain to see Loperfido, however, at some point this season. Here is the breakdown of who will make the ball club.Jose Abreu (1B)Jose Altuve (2B)Jeremy Peña (SS)Alex Bregman (3B)Yainer Diaz (C)Mauricio Dubon (UTIL)Victor Caratini (C)Bregman had two home runs in the Grapefruit League closer on Sunday and looks primed for a big year. Diaz is an immediate upgrade at catcher as is Caratini at backup. Dubon led the entire club in OPS during the spring and warrants plenty of playing time. Peña's re-tooled swing didn't lead to home runs this spring, but he did have better elevation and plenty of pop.Chas McCormick (LF)Jake Meyers (CF)Kyle Tucker (RF)Yordan Alvarez (DH/LF)McCormick didn't get nearly enough ABs last year and he continues his pretty consistent plus-800 OPS this spring. Tucker looks in midseason form already and Meyers has been outstanding at the plate, a welcome sign for the guy the team committed to as their everyday center fielder. Alvarez is, well, Alvarez meaning he's spectacular as ever.Jon Singleton (1B/DH)Grae Kessinger (UTIL)Kessinger, who suffered a hamstring injury about a week ago, has been working out with the team and looks poised to be ready for the start of the season. He gives the team the best option for an all-around infield backup who can play all four spots around the diamond. Singleton will likely be a controversial choice, but he is out of minor league options meaning the team would have to put him on waivers if he doesn't make the team. He provides a much-desired left handed bat with some power, but he is limited on the spots he can play in the field. Corey Julks has done everything he can do to make the team as he did last season (surprisingly), but that lefty bat of Singleton may be too much for the Astros to pass up at least to begin the season.Framber ValdezCristian JavierHunter BrownJP FranceBrandon BielakWith Justin Verlander and Jose Urquidy to begin the season on the IL, it will fall to Bielak and perhaps Ronel Blanco to pick up the slack. Bielak would probably make the team because, like Singleton, he is out of options. But he also provides the experience both in the rotation and out of the pen the team could use. France looks healthy and ready to go. The top three have all had good outings.Josh HaderRyan PresslyBryan AbreuRafael MonteroRonel BlancoSeth MartinezBennett SousaParker MushinskiThree lefties? In the Astros bullpen? It could happen thanks to injuries. The final three outs are set with Abreu, Pressly and Hader. Montero and Blanco should act as bridge relief and Bielak will likely join them when Verlander (and/or Urquidy) returns from injury. Martinez has been very good this spring and has plenty of time with the big league club. Sousa has been a guy most have thought would make the bullpen as a left hander the team is pretty high on. But Mushinski would be a temp. He has looked solid this spring, but he is more likely to be a bridge to a healthy Verlander than a bridge to the final three outs of the game.