Strong Storms Bring Heavy Rainfall and Potential For Severe Weather

Drivers on Thursday could expect a bit of deja vu from last week courtesy of two lines of potentially strong thunderstorms coming into and around the Houston area.
According to Space City Weather, the first round settled into the region Thursday morning, with the strongest storms expected to occur between the morning hours and about 2 p.m. Areas along and south of Interstate 10 are forecasted to experience the largest threat of severe weather.
Those out and about should be ready to navigate heavy rainfall, hail and potentially damaging winds. A slight reprieve from these soggy, stormy conditions is expected in the afternoon and early evening hours, but this break is temporary as the second line of storms could start around midnight.
However, unlike the storms early Thursday, these are expected to bring the worst conditions north of Interstate 10.
Most of the Houston area could pick up between one to three inches of rain on Thursday, with the chances of street flooding being low but possible in low-lying areas. Once the early morning showers blow through the region, continued wet weather is not forecasted for Friday or throughout the weekend.
