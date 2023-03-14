RodeoHouston Asks Discount Carnival Card Holders To Upload to a Phone App Before They Arrive

click to enlarge The carnival pack's card comes with a QR code that is needed when uploading the pack digitally or getting one printed. Photo by Faith Bugenhagen

Carnival goers are showing up to NRG’S grounds, expecting to use their pre-purchased carnival packs, but forgetting an essential step – uploading the cards on RodeoHouston’s app.HSLR employees are asking for those who purchased these packs to remember to upload them online, as the pack cannot be processed without doing so, said Danielle Grossman, director of strategic communications with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.The only exception to this is if attendees have their physical card with them and can access the QR code to upload while there; if they do not have the code, HSLR employees will not be able access to the pack and it cannot be used, Grossman said.The app, which is available on iPhones and Androids, allows the purchaser to use their tickets and discounted offerings for carnival rides, games and food stalls throughout the grounds. By last Saturday, Grossman reported that "Almost half of the packs purchased have still not been loaded."“It’s really important for us to accommodate our guests and make sure they have the most flawless experience in the carnival,” Grossman said. “It can get busy with kids, so having the access in the palm of your hand just makes it so much easier in the long run.”Those who purchased the $50 packages – which include a total of $150 in tickets and coupons – also have the ability to transfer their packs online if they choose not to use them.RodeoHouston started doing digital packs in 2020; however, they used a different Rodeo Carnival app that is no longer in use.So far this rodeo season, as well as last year’s, Grossman said there have been no reported technological issues with accessing packs online via the app by those visiting the grounds.According to Grossman, NRG park has extra cell service in the area to meet the demand of the number of people who visit RodeoHouston to ensure that while they are there, their mobile devices are working.This preventative measure also protects against an unexpected internet outage in the area, which has not happened, but would pose an issue in these digital services if it did, Grossman said.Although these packs are no longer available for purchase, when they were bought by visitors those who were not technologically inclined could consult a carnival ticket sales committee member to ensure the pack was uploaded correctly.For visitors who don’t have smartphones, printed out versions of their carnival packs are available at Guest Services, since they do not have the means to upload them digitally.Grossman suggested that if you are in a group with someone that does have a smartphone; that they should upload the carnival pack to ease the usage process, “You can lose a piece of paper then you have to go back to guest services and get another and it turns into a revolving door.”If visitors are planning on coming to RodeoHouston this week during Spring Break and want to use their carnival packs, they should upload them prior to arriving at the grounds to avoid any delays amid the influx of attendees, Grossman said.