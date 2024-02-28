Very Early Ranking of the Astros Bench Options for 2024

With Spring Training games finally underway, we now get our chance to check out not just the Astros regulars, but a bunch of guys trying to make the final 26-man roster for Opening Day. In terms of position players, the Astros are set with their starters and two of their bench guys, leaving two spots up for grabs.



Here's a quick peak of the known assets we know (barring injury) will be on the Opening Day roster:



Yainer Diaz - C

Jose Abreu - 1B

Jose Altuve - 2B

Jeremy Peña - SS

Alex Bregman - 3B

Chas McCormick - LF

Jake Meyers - CF

Kyler Tucker - RF

Yordan Alvarez - DH

Maurico Dubon - Utility

Victor Caratini - C (back up)



That leaves quite a few guys as options for filling those two extra seats on the bench. Let's do a very early ranking of who might crack the roster.



Trey Cabbage - IF/OF



Cabbage, who the Astros acquired from the Angels, has the inside track given the fact that he can play multiple positions and is a left handed bat. With only Caratini (a switch hitter) as a lefty off the bench, there is no question the Astros will want at least one more southpaw in the toolbox.



Corey Julks - OF



Julks came out of nowhere to make the roster last year and stick for much of the season. He struggled late in the year and was eventually sent back to the minors, but his experience and solid defense in the outfield as well as speed could be a difference maker.



David Hensley - IF



Hensley not only has good experience with the Astros and some serious pop from the right side of the plate, but he's even gotten time in the playoffs, which has to count for something. It might be down to Hensley versus Julks in the final decision.



Grae Kessinger - IF



Kessinger is a versatile infielder with decent plate discipline. He won't crush baseballs, but he does offer an excellent defensive replacement.



Pedro León - OF/2B



From one of the Astros most highly ranked prospects to out of the top 30, León has had a rocky ride despite his five-tool talents. He still has a chance to make an impact in the big leagues, but the Astros need to settle on him as an outfielder and let him settle into the position. He demonstrated his power on Tuesday with a late-innings jack.



Jon Singleton - 1B/DH



After starting his career in Houston and resurrecting it in Milwaukee, Singleton returned to the Astros last year with mixed results. The lefty power hitter had a two-homer game, but mostly was a dud at the plate. Given his limitations in terms of position playing (along with the fact that Caratini can play some first base), it's tough to see him back on the roster, but he does hit from the left side...so...



Kenedy Corona - OF



Corona may be a name that is new to you, but he is on the 40-man roster as the Astros opted to protect him from the Rule V draft last year. Corona split his time between High A and Double A last year and is likely headed to Sugar Land this season, but his stellar glove work in the outfield and sneaky power does make him an interesting option.



Joey Loperfido - OF/IF



Preferring the outfield to the middle infield, Loperfido joins a crowded group looking to make a quick move up the ladder to the big league club. The smooth swinging lefty is just slightly ahead of his outfield counterpart (see next) and could factor in as part of the team's outfield of the future, but probably not in 2024.



Jacob Melton - OF



Melton was purposefully held out of the trade for Justin Verlander in 2023 because GM Dana Brown has high hopes for the young center fielder. He has tremendous range and solid power from the left side of the plate. He is a guy that could be the heir apparent to Kyle Tucker if the latter decides to move on in free agency in a couple years.



Ceasar Salazar - C



One thing that Salazar seems to do quite well is call games. With a rookie catcher starting this season, that skill isn't lost on the Astros. While it is unlikely they carry three catchers on the roster, Salazar is a guy who could make an appearance or two at Minute Maid this year depending on injuries.