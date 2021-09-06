Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Comfort Food

click to enlarge
Chef Ronnie Killen's fried chicken is the ultimate comfort.
Best Comfort Food: Killen’s of the Heights
Chef Ronnie Killen has taken his restaurant empire inside the loop, and this time he’s brought a comfort food powerhouse to the old Hickory Hollow building on Heights Boulevard. With roughly a year under its belt, Killen’s hits the spot with timeless, cravable eats that the entire family can get down on. Start with pulled pork deviled eggs and fried green tomatoes, then dig into colossal mains like the ultra crisp fried chicken and chicken-fried steak, soul-satisfying chicken and dumplings, and fried pork chops with coffee bacon gravy, and tack on traditional Southern sides from ooey gooey mac’ and cheese to collard greens. Just make sure you get some banana pudding, too.
101 Heights
713-637-4664
ronniekillen.com