Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Brunch - Heights

November 16, 2023 4:00AM

Unexpected brunch delights await at one of the best openings of the year, Jūn.
Unexpected brunch delights await at one of the best openings of the year, Jūn. Photo by Jia Media
Best Brunch - Heights: Jūn

Chef Evelyn Garcia made H-town proud after absolutely smashing it on Top Chef: Houston, and she’s done it once again at her new Asian stunner, a collaboration with friend and partner chef Henry Lu. Enjoying an evening here is an obvious choice, but the weekend brunch (Saturdays and Sundays) is a much welcomed surprise. Sip next-level micheladas and zen out over riffs on classic brunch comforts—General Tso's Chicken and scallion waffles, Greek yogurt panna cotta kissed with candied kabocha squash, and brunch versions of dinner favorites like the shrimp aguachile and heirloom grits with carne seca.

420 E 20th
832-469-7664
junbykin.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation