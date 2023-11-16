Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Brunch - Heights

[
Best Brunch - Heights: Jūn
Chef Evelyn Garcia made H-town proud after absolutely smashing it on Top Chef: Houston
, and she’s done it once again at her new Asian stunner, a collaboration with friend and partner chef Henry Lu. Enjoying an evening here is an obvious choice, but the weekend brunch (Saturdays and Sundays) is a much welcomed surprise. Sip next-level micheladas and zen out over riffs on classic brunch comforts—General Tso's Chicken and scallion waffles, Greek yogurt panna cotta kissed with candied kabocha squash, and brunch versions of dinner favorites like the shrimp aguachile
and heirloom grits with carne seca
.
420 E 20th
832-469-7664
junbykin.com