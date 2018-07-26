Cocktail Therapy: Lee Wagner of OKRA Charity Saloon

Twenty-five people walk into a bar. That's it. That happened. All at once. As Lee Wagner calmly checked every box for every customer; he charges an iPhone, pours ten mixed shots, he looked over at the Houston Press with a big grin, "so, do you have a curfew?"

In five minutes, the OKRA Charity Saloon teemed with life and on a downtown Tuesday night no less. Mexican razorblades or a neat pour of Elmer T. Lee, Wagner steadily knocks out orders left to right. He turned back to the guest in front of him, "we want shots."

Whether it's studying metaphysics or building and designing beer draughts for Texas Draught Specialist, bartending allows Wagner to follow other pursuits. An avid writer with a huge library, at the beginning of every rabbit hole is Wagner's curious nature. "I like figuring things out, how systems work."