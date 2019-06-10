Where to Dine Out in Houston This Father's Day 2019

This year, Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 16. If you haven't planned anything yet, you're in luck, because we're bringing you the lowdown on the best Father's Day dining options in Houston. From Bloody Mary-fueled brunches to fancy steak dinners, check out our 2019 Father's Day Dining Guide.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

Chef Hugo Ortega will offer a special three-course menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $46 per person, $15 for children ages ten and under, plus tax and gratuity and beverage. Start scones, orange glazed croissants and chocolate muffins to share, then choose from appetizers like scallop crudo, bacon-wrapped quail and panzanella salad. Main options include steak or crab cake and eggs, pistachio-crusted lamb chops, and smoked chicken and potato hash. Finish with choices from peach and huckleberry cobbler to classic coconut cake.



BCK: Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures, 933 Studewood, 832-831-7155

Bring Dad to BCK for its popular brunch or dinner service on Father’s Day and receive a $15 gift card redeemable for your next visit. Brunch highlights include Bananas Fosters French Toast, ‘Merica Classic, Apple Jacks Breakfast Bun and the BCK Bloody Mary with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Dinner favorites include the Beef Dip Sandwich, Shake ‘n’ Bake Pork Chop, and a new line-up of burgers like the Bacon & Blue with blue cheese and maple-onion jam and Return of the Mac with bacon, tomato and spicy mac ‘n cheese.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer, 281-501-1187

From Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, Bosscat will offer a special “Father’s Day Flight” for $20. The flight will include four pours, including Bosscat’s own 1792 and Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel, Jack Daniels Single Barrel and Four Roses Single Barrel. Bosscat’s brunch service will be available on Father’s Day as well, where you can treat Dad to favorites like the Chicken Fried Steak with gumbo gravy and Short Rib Chilaquiles.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

Add a French flair to your Father’s Day celebration with a special a la carte brunch menu, featuring dishes such as tartare de boeuf, omelette au bacon, moules marinière and a burger with pomme frites. The restaurant will also be open for dinner offering its a la carte menu.

Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

Father’s Day brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a $56 (includes a choice of starter, entree, and dessert) menu featuring offerings from Brennan’s seafood gumbo and Breaux Bridge crawfish enchiladas to wood-grilled filet mignon with smoked gouda potato gratin. Finish with desserts like Creole bread pudding, blueberry shortcake and tableside flambeed bananas foster. Dinner (a la carte) will be offered from 5:45 to 10 p.m.

Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, 713-868-4444

Brenner’s on the Bayou will host a backyard cookout from 3 p.m. – sunset, featuring top-of-the-line specials like a 20-ounce Porterhouse, served with a loaded potato and salad, and the eight-ounce Top Sirloin, served for children 12-under. Guests can also enjoy beer specials or Yellow Rose’s first-ever barrel-proof Outlaw Bourbon and live country music from 3 – 7 p.m.

Broken Barrel, 1950 Hughes Landing, 281-719-8542

Executive Chef Hilda will honor dads with a special menu for the whole family. Enjoy dishes such as roasted pear parfait, Nutella-stuffed French toast, Peking duck grilled cheese and smoked brisket quesadillas from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak #160, 713-622-9996

Caracol’s Father’s Day Brunch Buffet will overflow with an array of antojitos from the comal, marinated vegetable salads, chicharrones stews, enchiladas (fish or shrimp), seafood-stuffed poblanos, empanadas, cocteles and ceviches, and rotating egg dishes including as chilaquiles, migas, and huevos a la Mexicana. Pastry chef Ruben Ortega will prepare a bountiful arrangement of traditional Mexican fresh baked breads, cookies, candies and pastries. Father’s Day brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and is $47 per adult and $15 per child, plus tax and gratuity.

City Acre Brewing, 3418 Topping, 832-377-0237

The brewery will be celebrating pops among us with its fourth annual barbecue bonanza from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For one day only, guests can enjoy a barbecue split plate (or veggie burger) and two beers (or micheladas, craftails or any other beverage) for $18.95.

CRU, 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463; 9595 Six Pines, 281-465-9463

Take your pick of brunch or dinner to celebrate Dads, with a three-course prix fixe brunch for $26 and a three-course dinner plus a bottle of Beaulieu Vineyards Tapestry Reserve wine for two for $120. Brunch (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) features choices such as goat cheese beignets, avocado toast, smoked salmon board and steak and eggs, and dinner highlights include eight-ounce filet mignon with a side of truffle potato gratin and green beans and a shared Molten Chocolate Cake.

D’Amico’s Italian Market Café, 5510 Morningside, 713-526-3400

D’Amico’s is open from noon to 9 p.m. on Father’s Day, offering everything from fresh housemade pastas and wood-fired pizzas to meat and seafood entrees and dessert.

Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, 713-522-9999

Dads eat free in the café this Father’s Day (dine-in only with a purchase of equal or lesser value)

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Etoile Cuisine et Bar will be open on Father’s Day offering a special a la carte brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dine on Maine lobster bisque, vanilla brioche French toast, filet au poivre and mousse au chocolat noir. The restaurant will also be open for dinner with its a la carte menu.

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, 281-351-2225

Treat Dad to a juicy filet, sirloin or dry-aged ribeye, all hand-cut and locally sourced. The restaurant will be open for brunch and dinner with a full menu, plus specials including bacon buttermilk pancake stacks (brunch) and bbq smoked prime rib (dinner).

Fig & Olive, 5115 Westheimer, 832-632-6632

Celebrate Father’s Day with a prix fixe brunch ($48) and limited-edition a la carte menu filled with special Father’s Day cocktails.

Hugo’s, 1602 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Hugo’s Father’s Day buffet will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with live music by Viento from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $45 per adult and $15 per child (ages 10 and under), plus tax and gratuity.

Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 713-523-8652; 14714 Memorial, 281-493-1520

Hungry’s Ultimate Bloody Mary will be served for $8 from 11 to 3 p.m. at both locations. The Kettle One cocktail features fresh tomato juice made in house and optional toppings from bacon and banana peppers to homemade pickling and a Cajun-seasoned salt rim. Hungry’s will also be featuring Certified Angus Beef rib-eye, hand-cut fries and a Texas draft beer for $20 starting at 5 p.m.

EXPAND Behold, the 2.5 pound pork shank at King's BierHaus! Photo by Philip Sitter

King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 281-990-3042

Treat the important men in your life to a 2.5 pound crispy pork shank served with sauerkraut, potato salad and apple horseradish for just $15 this Father’s Day.

Last Concert Café, 1403 Nance, 713-226-8563

Women’s health nonprofit I’ll Have What She’s Having will host its second annual Father’s Day event on Sunday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Last Concert Café, with proceeds supporting Liz Fenton Purse Snacks — a fund for preventive health care for uninsured employees of Houston’s restaurant industry. This year’s Father’s Day cookout boasts a volunteer line-up of talented chefs, including Mallory Buford of Tacos A Go Go, Alvin Schultz of Eat. Drink. Experience!, Otto Sanchez and Matt Cabon of Magnol French Baking, EJ Miller of International Smoke Houston and Justin Yu of Theodore Rex, Squable and more. The chefs have planned a Dad-worthy menu with Texas Wagyu brisket with organic, local sides and a backyard beverage menu donated from Saint Arnold Brewery, Tequila Patrón and Gin Mare. The day will also feature live music by Henry and the Invisibles. Tickets are $60 and include admission, food and beverage. A VIP tasting of special bottlings by Patrón is $30 and $15 child’s plate are also available.

Lucienne, 1070 Dallas, 713-242-8555

Lucienne will be featuring a Father's Day Glenlivet specialty drink alongside its brunch menu from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The cocktail is a handcrafted “Texas Highball” with Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve, lavender bitters and soda for $12.

Mastrantos, 927 Studewood, 346-227-8458

For Father’s Day weekend, Mastrantos will offer “Just for Dad” specials off the grill at dinner on June 14-15 and brunch on June 15-16, in addition to its regular menus. The “Just for Dad” menu features dishes such as grilled tri-tip with baked yucca and chimichurri bread pudding ($25) for dinner grilled tri-tip with two fried eggs and roasted rosemary potatoes ($22) at brunch.

Morton’s Grille, 25 Waterway, 832-585-0794

Morton’s Grille is offering a three-course meal for $49 per person, including crowd favorites such as.the Blackened Texas Redfish, eight-ounce SRF Wagyu Hanger Steak, Seafood Gumbo, white chocolate pecan bread pudding and peanut butter pie. Morton’s Grille will also offer a $3 all-day draft beer special.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 713-659-3700; 5000 Westheimer, 713-629-1946

Morton’s The Steakhouse will offer a three-course meal to celebrate Dads for $59 per person. Guests will start with their choice of soup or salad, followed by entrée options including Miso Sea Bass or a ten-ounce Manhattan, paired with a signature side item and handmade dessert of double chocolate mousse, key lime pie or vanilla bean crème brulee.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, 832-487-8862

The Oceanaire will celebrate Dad’s dDay with a surf and turf special, featuring a ten-ounce center-cut filet paired with a fresh seafood selection of whole steamed lobster, jumbo shrimp scampi or crab cakes for $75. Oysters for $1 are available in the bar all day, as well.

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation, 2704 Navigation, 713-228-1175

The iconic Tex-Mex restaurant will offer two special Father’s Day drinks from June 14-16, including the Watermelon Michelada ($10) and Grapefruit Beer-Rita ($10).

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264

Ouisie’s will be giving some extra special attention to Dads this Father’s Day, offering an a la carte Dad-focused brunch (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and dinner menu in addition to its regular menu. Main course dishes include Texas Wild Boar Chops, Ouisie’s own signature Chicken-Fried Venison, Roasted Quail and a Philly Cheese Texas Beef Steak Omelet. As a special treat, the honored dads may also order trio flights of Texas-made bourbons for $15.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, multiple locations

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is opening early at 11 a.m. for Father’s Day. Patrons can enjoy off-the-menu $6.95 brunch-inspired cocktails until 4 p.m. and the three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper Special and Social Hour from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Enjoy additional one-of-a-kind, off-the-menu dishes such as the 16-ounce Bison Cowboy Chop, or the full dinner menu which are available all day.

Pluckers Wing Bar, multiple locations

Dads eat free at all locations this Father’s Day. The offer includes a complimentary entree, side and non-alcoholic beverage (up to a $15 value) from Pluckers’ extensive menu. All dads have to do is post a photo of their family at the restaurant to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #Pluckers.

Poitin Bar & Kitchen, 2313 Edwards, 713-470-6686

Poitin will be serving its expansive brunch menu, with sweet and savory options ranging from made from scratch seasonal poptarts, French Toast La Orange drenched in orange infused maple syrup, classic biscuits and gravy and more.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

Chef John Watt will be offering Prego’s regular menu as well as a special Sunday brunch three-course menu for $25 per person plus tax and gratuity. There will also be off-the-menu specials for the day and the lunch/dinner menu will be served from 3 to 10 p.m. A children’s menu and vegetarian/gluten-free menu are also available.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

The rustic lodge restaurant will offer an a la carte brunch menu from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as the a la carte dinner menu at 5 p.m. and weekly $15 Sunday Supper special, which on Father’s Day will be its much-loved Wild Game Meatloaf, served old school-style with mashed potatoes and green beans, and half-price wines.

Steak 48, 4444 Westheimer, 713-322-7448

Steak 48 will be dishing out steakhouse favorites, from its impressive seafood tower, prime cuts served sizzling hot to sides like bruleed cream corn and Hassleback potatoes doused in Truffle Butter and herbs.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

Enjoy a bounteous buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $24.95 per adult and $12 for kids under 12, plus tax and gratuity. The feast includes a made-to-order breakfast station (pancakes, eggs your way, huevos rancheros, migas, chilaquiles), omelet and street taco stations, salads, an enchilada extravaganza station, sides, and desserts like tres leches and flan. Add mimosas for $5. The restaurant will also be offering a special just for Father’s Day – Cabrito Asado for $40.

Texas de Brazil, 822 Town and Country, 713-730-3013

For those looking for a meaty meal to celebrate Dad, Texas de Brazil locations nationwide will open early at 11 a.m., serving the full rodizo-style dinner menu all day. Additionally, diners will enjoy a special treat for the holiday – each full meal purchased will also include complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and an indulgent dessert.

The Union Kitchen, 4057 Bellaire, 713-661-0025; 12538 Memorial, 713-360-2000; 23918 Highway 59 North, 832-644-9067; 3452 Ella, 713-681-0022; 6011 Washington, 713-242-8151

In addition to its extensive Sunday brunch and all-day menus, The Union Kitchen will offer a special Father’s Day menu prepared by executive chef James Lundy at each of its five locations. The menu will feature dishes such as pulled pork jalapeños, bbq rainbow trout and shrimp, brisket deviled eggs and horseradish-crusted Prime rib, along with additional chef specials unique to each location.

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-300-4440

The Oaxacan stunner features a bounteous Sunday brunch buffet, which will be offered on Father’s Day from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items, from egg dishes to seafood to grilled meats, plus a buffet of desserts. Cost is $45 per adult and $15 per child (ages 12 and under), plus tax, gratuity and beverages.

Yauatcha, 5045 Westheimer, 713-357-7588

For Father’s Day weekend (Saturday and Sunday), Yauatcha’s pastry chef is making a signature Milk Chocolate Choux. The dessert is comprised of milk chocolate chantilly, sesame ganache, and dulce de leche and paired with stout beer ice cream. Grab it on the go for $8, or have it plated in the restaurant for $12.

We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Father's Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send your information to dish@houstonpress.com.