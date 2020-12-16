Where to Dine Out On New Year’s Eve 2020, Plus Some NYD Hangover Cure Brunches

Ring in the New Year with diver scallops and molten chocolate lava cake at CRU Food & Wine Bar.

These Houston restaurants are here to help you say "goodbye and good riddance!" to 2020 as you ring in 2021 with a special New Year's Eve meal (plus a few spots offering New Year's Day brunch):

New Year's Eve



Pop Champagne at this buzzy restaurant, which will be open for dine-in service in New Year's Eve.

The Annie invites guests for an evening of food, specialty cocktails, 2021 swag and live music this NYE, with reservations from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

Raise a glass to the New Year with a four-course dinner ($79 per person) featuring choices from scallop crudo and lobster chowder to cast-iron ribeye chimichurri and espresso chocolate cake, plus a sparkling cocktail toast to 2021 at midnight.

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

Guests can expect a special NYE menu, photo booth, music and Pol Roger Champagne giveaways, with seatings from 5 to 9:45 p.m. by reservation only.

Brio Italian Grille

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Buca di Beppo

The family-friendly Italian kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, 713-622-9996

Enjoy four-courses for $85 per person at this coastal Mexican hotspot. Highlights include ceviche Yucateco, fire-roasted Gulf shrimp, braised short rib and flan de queso.

CRU Food & Wine Bar, 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463; 9595 Six Pines, 281-465-9463

Enjoy a four-course prix fixe gala menu ($65) for the New Year from 4 p.m. to midnight. Dine on choices such as truffle butter tortellini fonduta, crab gratin, filet mignon lobster Oscar and tiramisu.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 5061 Westheimer, 713-355-2600

New Year’s Eve features are all a la carte, with specials including stone crab claws, bone-in filet with Alaskan King Crab truffle butter or petite cold water lobster tail with yuzu hollandaise, and Godiva chocolate cheesecake.

Dish Society

Dish Society will be open for those who want to grab dinner before 8 p.m.

Downtown Aquarium, 410 Bagby, 713-223-3474

NYE Dinner runs $90 per couple, with choices from shrimp and crab dip and stuffed flounder to fried seafood platters and holiday s’mores brownie. The dinner also includes an Aquarium Exhibit Ticket.

Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd, 713-485-0466

During its New Year’s Eve celebration, Doris will saber a five-liter bottle of Champagne, have a balloon drop and offer special large cuts (tomahawks) along with a caviar menu.

Hugo's,1602 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Enjoy four courses for $72 per person, including choices from ceviche rojo and slow-roasted pork tamale to pan-seared catch of the day and flan with hazelnut cream.

Mala Sichuan, 9348 Bellaire, 713-995-1889; 23119 Colonial Parkway, 281-665-3300; 1201 Westheimer, 832- 767-0911

The Sichuan favorite will be open regular hours, with reservations available.

Mastro’s Steakhouse, 1650 West Loop South, 713-993-2500

Make reservations to dine on dishes such as lobster cocktail, bone-in filet, gorgonzola mac and cheese, and assorted desserts.

McCormick & Schmick's

Along with the regular dinner menu, McCormick & Schmick’s will be serving an exclusive Three-Course Prix-Fixe all day on December 31.

Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 713-432-1626; 7901 Westheimer, 713-782-0861

Molina’s Cantina will be open regular hours, with reservations and private dining available.

Monkey’s Tail, 582 Fulton

Monkey’s Tail will featured discounted champagne and wine specials on New Year’s Eve and throughout the weekend. All bubbly and white wines will be $15, with red from $15-25.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 713-659-3700; 5000 Westheimer, 713-629-1946

Morton’s will be open on New Year’s Eve from 4 p.m. – midnight and New Year’s Day from 4 – 9 p.m. serving a special Filet & Lobster Oscar for $59 plus their full a la carte menu. Guests can enjoy a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut on New Year’s Eve for $79.

The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 713-228-1175; 1700 Post Oak, 346-335-2404

New Year's Eve specialty menu items include fresh Gulf oysters on-the-half-shell with a Cava Granite scallop shooter, steak and shrimp, and bottles of Cava Brut for $20.

The Palm, 6100 Westheimer, 713-977-2544

The Palm’s New Year’s Menu features a King Crab Surf and Turf with complimentary champagne toast.

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, 832-913-6382

The Malaysian street food spot will be open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., with reservations recommended.

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th (San Leon), 281-339-1515

The oyster house will be open regular hours, with special menu items in addition to a la carte menu. Reservation recommended.

Sixty Vines, 2540 University, 281-800-8808

The restaurant and wine bar will be open for dine-in reservations on New Year's Eve.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, 281-394-7156

The ace sushi spot will be offering a tasting menu featuring all new items, with reservation required.

Tony’s, 3755 Richmond

Tony’s will be offering two seatings featuring a four-course dinner chosen from a range of options: a 6 p.m. seating for $95 per person, and a 9:15 p.m. seating with live music for $195 per person. Options include Risotto Alle Vongole, handmade Caramelli D’anatra Confit, Truffled Prime Filet of Beef, Tuxedo Cake and more, plus an array of caviar and bubbles to add on.

Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer, 832-409-5785

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a three-course New Year’s Eve Prix Fixe Menu and a glass of bubbly for $79/per person, plus tax and gratuity. There will be three seatings: 5, 7 and 9:30 p.m. and DJ Josh Dupont will be spinning from 7 p.m. to close. Reservations required and available via Resy. ‘

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-400-3330

Ring in the New Year with a four-course Oaxacan feast ($79 per person), featuring dishes such as molotes de platano, sopa de langosta, pork shank in mole and horchata ice cream with cinnamon churro sticks.

EXPAND Hungry's is here to cure your New Year's hangover. Photo by Nousha Nowamooz

New Year’s Day

a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, 713-722-6899

Guests are invited to a New Year's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, 713-804-1800

The Annie invites guests for a Hangover Cure Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

Backstreet will be serving its à la carte brunch menu, complete with black-eyed peas and one of the best Bloodys in town, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

Brennan’s will be open and offering a special brunch service on New Year’s Day.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, 713-622-9996

New Year’s Day brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a la carte coastal Mexican fare and live guitar.

Dish Society

Dish Society will be open with brunch service until 3:30 p.m., followed by early close at 8 p.m.

Hugo's,1602 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Enjoy an a la carte menu and live guitar during Hugo’s Brunch de Año Nuevo, held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hungry’s & Upstairs Bar and Lounge, 2356 Rice, 713-523-8652

Celebrate the New Year with a New Year’s Day and Weekend Brunch, featuring $15 mimosa carafes all weekend long and $6 Bloody Marys for dine-in and takeout.

Monkey’s Tail, 582 Fulton

The Mexican-American bar and kitchen will be open on New Year’s Day to kick off the three-day weekend brunch, opening Friday at 11 a.m. (instead of 4 p.m.).

The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 713-228-1175; 1700 Post Oak, 346-335-2404

Both locations will offer New Year’s Day brunch Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with specials including the Pomegranate Rum Spritz $10 or and Red Chile Pork Posole for $12.

Sixty Vines, 2540 University, 281-800-8808

The restaurant and wine bar will be open for dine-in brunch reservations on New Year's Day.

Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer, 832-409-5785

Traveler’s Table will host a “Hangover Brunch” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day, featuring cure-your-hangover specials.

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-400-3330

Xochi’s New Year’s Day brunch runs a la carte from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We will be updating this list in the days leading up to the New Year. If you have a restaurant to add, please send your information to dish@houstonpress.com.