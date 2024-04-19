—————————————————— Things to Do: The Best Things to Eat and Drink in Houston This Weekend | Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A 4/20 Bake Sale and Fresh-Faced Farmers Market

April 19, 2024 4:00AM

Hit the Bud Bar, Bake Sale and BBQ Pop-Up at Wild this 4/20. Photo by Steven Cromer
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Fresh Finds Market at Autry Park

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
811 Buffalo Park

The gorgeous new Autry Park is debuting its Fresh Finds farmers market this Saturday. Held on the central green park space, the market will feature 25 local vendors and artisans offering everything from seasonal produce to artisanal luxury goods. The market will take place quarterly, with future dates on June 1, September 21 and December 7.

4/20 Party at 8th Wonder Brewery

Saturday, noon to midnight
2202 Dallas

8th Wonder Cannabis and Bayou City Hemp are gearing up for an all-day 4/20 Party celebrating all things cannabis at 8th Wonder Brewery. The free party will feature 8th Wonder suds, Clutch City Crawfish and additional food trucks, a laser show, fire breathers, stilt walkers, face painters, cannabis products, the launch of 8th Wonder’s newest non-alcoholic cannabis spirit Ocho Verde, and live music from 4 to 10 p.m.

Saint Arnold EaDo Pub Crawl

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Saint A’s cult favorite pub crawl is taking over the streets of EaDo, with stops at Rodeo Goat. Truck Yard, Lustre Pearl, Chapman & Kirby, Neil’s Bahr, Pitch 25 and Lightnin’s Good Times. Crawlers can pick up punchcards from any of the stops between 2 and 3 p.m., then finish at the final stop Little Woodrow’s to join the after party and snag their pint glass souvenir.

4/20 Bake Sale and BBQ with Wild Concepts

Saturday, opens at 8 a.m. (10 a.m. Wild Montrose)
Wild, 1609 Westheimer, 2121 North Shepherd; Grinder’s Coffee Bar & Dispensary, 5410 Kirby

Both locations of cannabis-loving coffee bar, dining and dispensary concept Wild and sibling coffee bar and CBD apothecary Grinder’s Coffee Bar & Dispensary will each be hosting a 4/20 Bake Sale to elevate your munchie experience. Get Wild Rice Crispy Bars (10mg, $8 each) Go Bananas Rice Crispy Bars (20mg $12 each) and Dazed Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcakes (10mg $8 each). Beginning at 11 a.m., the Montrose and Heights locations of Wild will also put on a 420 BBQ Bash, featuring smoked chicken, coffee-rubbed St. Louis-style ribs, four-cheese mac n cheese, BBQ brisket beans and garlicky green beans (one-meat with two sides for $18; two-meat with two sides for $22). Pair your bites with Cannabis lattes, cannabis elixirs and the special 420 Cocktail Bar menu.

Whiskey Riot at POST Houston

Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m.
401 Franklin

Whiskey enthusiasts can taste a line up of 200+ whiskies, sip whiskey cocktails, meet master distillers and discover new favorites at this colossal whiskey fest. Tickets are $90 for general admission.
