Upcoming : A Special Evening with Sof Hospitality and Old Fashioned Week Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Southern Smoke Foundation and Elijah Craig are teaming up for Old Fashioned Week in a nationwide effort to raise funds for those in the food and beverage industry who are in crisis by bringing old fashioned cocktails to whiskey-lovers. From October 13–22, bars around the country will offer creative riffs on the classic cocktail, with Houston participants including Eight Row Flint, Julep, Permission Whiskey, Poison Girl, Two Headed Dog and a whole bunch more.
On Tuesday, October 17 at 6:30 p.m., James Beard Foundation is hosting the Houston edition of its annual Taste America culinary series at Xin Chào, 2310 Decatur. Guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind, multi-course menu with wine pairings and cocktails, created by host chefs Christine Ha and Tony Nguyen and guest chef Akino West of Rosie’s in Miami, all members of the series’ lineup of TasteTwenty chefs. Tickets are $300–$350 per pair.
Sof Hospitality is hosting a special event at Central Market featuring its award-winning concepts – Doris Metropolitan, Hamsa and Badolina Bakery – on Wednesday, October 18 at 6:30 p.m. The respective chefs and teams will be on hand to walk guests through the flavor profiles of the Middle East while paying homage to their Israeli culture via dishes such as salatim, baladi eggplant, tomahawk ribeye and seared scallops, turmeric potatoes and basque cheesecake. Tickets are $85.
Blackwood Educational Land Institute will host its annual Skyfarm Harvest Feast on Thursday, October 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at POST Houston, 401 Franklin. The second annual celebrates the harvest at the Skyfarm with a five-course farm-to-table dining experience with dishes from chefs Evelyn Garcia, Sasha Grumman, Michelle Wallace and Suu Khin. The evening will begin with farm tours, a silent auction preview and passed appetizers and beverages before dinner, plus live music throughout the experience. Tickets are $325–$425 per seat with tables packages available.
OpenTable and Cherry Bombe team up for the returning “Sit With Us” community dinner series spotlighting female-fueled restaurants; and Houston is one of this year’s stops, with a special dinner set for Monday, October 23 at Jūn, 420 East 20th, with chef Evelyn García. Tickets are $135 per person and the event raises funds for LGBTQ youth nonprofit The Trevor Project.