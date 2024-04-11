Upcoming Houston Food Events: 4/20 Fun and a Sushi Making Class

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
On Saturday, April 20, 8th Wonder Cannabis and Bayou City Hemp are gearing up for a 4/20 Party celebrating all things cannabis, held at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, from noon to midnight. The free party will feature live music from 4 to 10 p.m., 8th Wonder suds, Clutch City Crawfish and additional food trucks, a laser show, fire breathers, stilt walkers, face painters, cannabis products, and the launch of 8th Wonder’s newest non-alcoholic cannabis spirit Ocho Verde.
Michelin-starred culinary director Alain Verzeroli will return to Le Jardinier, 5500 Main, at the MFAH for a two-day culinary event, hosting a “A Taste of Spring” dinner on Monday, April 15 and Wednesday, April 17, as well as a lunch event on Wednesday, April 17. Cost for the five-course dinner is $195 per person, with the three-course lunch available for $95 per person. Dine on white and green asparagus with Kaluga caviar cream, Maine lobster vol-au-vent and more.
Guard and Grace, 500 Dallas, will host a Cakebread Wine Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, celebrating Cakebread Cellars’ 50th anniversary with a multi-course, wine-paired meal. Dine on Gulf shrimp tempura, Alaskan halibut with popcorn grits, braised lamb shoulder, slow-smoked prime ribeye and more. Cost is $250 per person.
Money Cat, 2925 Richmond, will host a Create Your Own Makimono class on Saturday, April 20, as chef Sherman Yeung teaches guests the art of making sushi rolls and preparing sushi rice. All necessary tools will be provided and attendees can enjoy complimentary light bites. The class runs from noon to 2 p.m. and cost is $75 per person.
On Wednesday, April 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. the fifth annual Celebrity Chefs Against Cancer event returns to the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, showcasing cuisine from Houston’s top chefs alongside incredible wines, cocktails, music, and silent and live auctions to benefit Camp H-Town. This year’s participants include Toro Toro’s Jonathan Esparza, Bayou & Bottle’s Gaby Jimenez, chef Richard Sandoval, Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe’s Sara Brook, Nobies chefs Martin Stayer and Jacob Coronado, Roma’s Shanon Scott, Uchiko’s Shaun King and Xochi’s Hugo Ortega, among other top talent. Tickets are $200 ($175 for young professionals) with additional sponsorship opportunities available.