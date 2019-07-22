This Week in Houston Food Events: EggHaus Gourmet Meets Killen's BBQ

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Killen’s BBQ and EggHaus collaboration at EggHaus Gourmet

EggHaus Gourmet, 2042 East T C Jester, has teamed up with Killen’s BBQ to create the Brisket Biscuit Sandwich and the Pulled Pork Kolache, available from Monday, July 22 through Sunday, August 4. The biscuit sandwich features Killen’s famous brisket, a homemade cheddar-chive biscuit and coleslaw for $9.50; while the kolache is filled with tender pulled pork and Killen’s bbq sauce for $3.75.

Tuesday, July 23





Heaven Hill Distillery Dinner at Whiskey Cake Katy

Whiskey Cake Katy, 23139 Grand Circle, is hosting a pairing dinner featuring Heaven Hill Distillery (Bardstown, Kentucky) from 7 to 10 p.m. The six-course menu and bourbon pairing dinner is available for $115 per person, including tax and gratuity. Highlights include “Fat Baby” Baked Oyster, Nashville Hot Texas Quail, Parmesan Crusted Heartbrand Strip and Blueberry Pound Cake. Space is limited, and reservations are required. Call 832-430-2253.

Tuesday, July 23 through Monday, July 29

24th Anniversary Specials at Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers Wing Bar, 1400 Shepherd, will be offering week-long food and drink specials from Tuesday, July 23 through Monday, July 29 in celebration of its 24th anniversary, offering fan favorites, a "Keep the Mason Jar" special and a new "I Survived 5" T-shirt special throughout the week.

EXPAND Try a sparkling hibiscus marg at Molina's this National Margarita Day. Photo by Kimberly Park

Wednesday, July 24

National Tequila Day at Molina’s Cantina

Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, will offer its legendary margaritas for $6.50 all day long.

National Tequila Day at La Grange



In honor of National Tequila Day,

, 2517 Ralph, will be running all-day drink specials, including $1 off all tequila-based cocktails, a $12 Casamigos tequila flight (Blanco, Reposado, Anejo) and a $9 top-shelf Casamigos frozen margarita. The specials will run from 4 p.m. to midnight.

“Introductions are the New Black” event at El Big Bad

To celebrate National Tequila Day, El Big Bad, 419 Travis, has partnered with The New Black to host an “Introductions are the New Black” event, featuring the launch of the soon-to-open Southern Flow Yoga Studio, stylist Amy B Stargel and the relaunch of The Quirky Blonde blog. The event will feature Doors for the event will open at 4 p.m. and Introductions will begin at 6 p.m., with limited complementary samplings of Herradura Tequila starting around 7. No ticket or purchase is necessary to attend, and food and drinks are available for purchase in the bar area.





National Tequila Day Tasting at Third Coast Restaurant

Third Coast Restaurant, 6550 Bertner, Floor 6, will celebrate National Tequila Day with a special tequila tasting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sommelier David Cook will teach the course and each tasting will be paired with bites from executive cef Jon Buchanan. Tickets are $60.

Sake aBOMBination Dinner at The Dunlavy

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, will host a Sake aBOMBination Dinner paired with its favorite sake and sake bombs. The evening will begin with cocktails and passed appetizers at 6:30 p.m. before a six-course meal paired with specialty sake and sake cocktails. Cost is $100 per person.

Wine Tasting: Far Niente at Brennan's

Join Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, and sommelier Marcus Gausepohl for a seated tasting of five selections from Far Niente Winery, a Napa producer known for its Cabernet and Chardonnay. The tasting runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and light bites will also be served. Register for $25++ per person.

Wednesday through Tuesday, July 30

Alaska Seafood Event at Central Market

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will kick off its Alaska Seafood Event highlighting their commitment to providing high quality, fresh and sustainable seafood. During the event, the store will stock its seafood department with the best Alaska has to offer, from Alaska Jumbo Spot Prawns to Wild Kodiak Island Rockfish.

Thursday, July 25

De Wetshof Estate Wine Dinner at Riel

On Thursday, July 25, Riel, 1927 Fairview, will host an exclusive wine dinner with Broadbent Selections and Johann de Wet featuring the Chardonnays of De Wetshof Estate and a coursed meal prepared by chef Ryan Lachaine. The dinner takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and cost is $78/person plus tax and gratuity. Seating is limited. RSVP to vanessa@rielhouston.com to reserve a spot.

Tequila Tribute Anniversary Dinner at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, will host a multi-course tequila dinner as a tribute to five great (and not so great, thanks to Hurricane Harvey) years in business at Sylvia’s second location. The four-course meal features some of the restaurant’s most popular non-enchilada dishes, including mesquite-fired grilled quail, fajita steaks and baby back ribs, plus Gulf Coast ceviche, creamy corn soup with crab and chocolate tres leches. Each course is paired with a tequila or tequila cocktail using Tres Generaciones and Código tequilas. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. and costs $55 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 713-334-7295.

Friday, July 26

Collabor8tion Dinner at Poitín Bar & Kitchen

Poitín and 8th Wonder will team up for a Collabor8tion Dinner at Poitín Bar & Kitchen, 2313 Edwards, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The beer-paired menu includes passed appetizers such as andouille corn dogs and shrimp toast, marinated tomato salad with charred corn, family-style mains including deep-fried yard bird, Dome Faux’m braised rabbit, and Mississippi-style pot roast, plus a “sweet tea and lemonade” dessert. The price is $58 ++ per person. Reservations can be made at poitinhouston.com.

Date Night Cooking Class: Creolizing Series at Brennan’s

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will continues its Date Night Cooking Class: Creolizing Series with a Shrimp Season inspired class from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy a reception, cooking demonstration by executive chef Joe Cervantez and seated three-course menu of barbecue shrimp shortcake, Gulf shrimp étouffée and bourbon-glazed peaches with pecan granola and chantilly cream. Cost is $162.38, plus tax and gratuity.

Saturday, July 27

25-Cent Boozy Brunch at Brennan’s of Houston

In celebration of being named among the "Top 100 Best Brunches" from OpenTable, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will offer 25-cent Bloody Marys and mimosas during brunch every Saturday throughout July. Limit three drinks per customer, no substitutions. Available for Saturday brunch only. Not available for banquets or private parties.

Monthly Chef’s Table at Royal Sonesta Houston

This month, Royal Sonesta Houston, 2222 West South Loop, is debuting its monthly chef’s table dining experience, spotlighting stops on the global culinary path that brought executive chef Robert Graham to Houston. Capped at just ten guests, this month’s experience begins at 7 p.m. with a dip in Cabo San Lucas, where Graham helmed the kitchen at the ultra-excusive El Dorado Golf & Beach Club. The inaugural seven-course excursion will include five wine pairings for $150 per person (including gratuity and parking). Menu highlights include: hamachi aguachile with cilantro and serrano peppers, elotes with red chili peppers and mayonnaise, charred pulpo with squid ink aioli and salsa verde, seafood cocktail with salsa roja, barbacoa beef cheek tacos with cilantro, onion and charred salsa, roasted duck breast and crispy pork belly with chicharron, herbs and mole, plus tres leches with sweet corn ice cream.

Sunday, July 28

One Year Anniversary Block Party at Indigo

Chef Jonny Rhodes’ Indigo, 517 Berry, celebrates one year with a special anniversary block party from 2 to 6 p.m., featuring a cookout-style food spread, epic domino tournament and handmade tacos and salsas from special guest executive chef Fermín Nuñez from Suerte (the two restaurants were the only two Texas outposts to make Food & Wine's 2019 Best New Restaurants List.) Tickets are $35 per person pre-sale.

ChòpnBl?k Pop-Up Dinner at Edison & Patton

West African-inspired pop up series ChòpnBl?k will host its next dinner at Edison & Patton, 4203 Edison, on Sunday, July 28, with programs at both 4:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Guests can expect an elevated, multi-course dinner experience with complimentary cocktails, good vibes and entertainment. Tickets are $41.50 plus fees.