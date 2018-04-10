Siren: The Werewolf of the Sea

My house is a place where mermaids are constantly on display. We have mermaid prints, statues, T-shirts, you name it. My wife’s favorite fairytale is The Little Mermaid, and you can tell she means it because there’s a 20-minute rant about how Ariel sucks that goes with it (she, like me, prefers the 1975 Toei Animation version with the proper ending). Did we watch Stephen Chow’s quirky aquatic rom-com / kung fu flick The Mermaid the second it became available on Amazon? You bet your blowhole. Our daughter is the same, having started with the Barbie mermaid movies and then graduating to H20: Just Add Water. Lots of mermaids going on.

Mermaid fiction has a long-running problem, though, and that’s physiology. Nothing about mermaids and their interactions with humans has ever been even pseudo-realistic enough for a regular person’s suspension of disbelief. Magic was the best anyone could really offer most days. At least until now with Freeform’s new show Siren. Finally, we have the American Werewolf in Paris of the sea we always deserved.

If you haven’t caught Siren yet, it’s well worth the checking out. The show is an hour-long horror drama centered around a Pacific Northwestern fishing town that hosts secret military experiments involving mermaids. Eline Powell plays Ryn, a savage but intelligent mermaid hell-bent on rescuing her captured sister and who ends up in a bizarre love triangle with marine biologist couple Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola). Honestly, it’s the best of both the pre- and post-Twilight eras of horror romance plots.