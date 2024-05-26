Gunna and The Bittersweet Tour Land at 713 Music Hall

click to enlarge The "Drip or Drown" MC brings his Bittersweet Tour to Houston. Photo by Sean Thomas

click to enlarge Flo Milli takes a selfie with a fan. Photo by Sean Thomas

“I heard we got a sold-out show,” exclaimed Gunna as he walked across the 713 Music Hall stage. Behind him the massive, crumbling head of a statue in his likeness laying on its side was illuminated by colorful lights.“How many day one fans are out there?!”As the crowd screamed in unison a jungle motif projected behind the colossal head making it appear as though the entire building was slowly drifting through the rain forest. As Gunna made his way to stand on his likeness the beat to “Sold Out Dates” began blasting through the hall.was finally touching down in Houston.It’s been an interesting couple of years for Sergio Giavanni Kitchens. The rapper known as Gunna was a part of the 28-person, 56-count RICO indictment filed in Fulton County which still has YSL Record label boss, Young Thug, is in custody as the trial commences. Gunna pled guilty to a single count of racketeering and was sentenced to five years which was quickly commuted to time served, probation, and a release from jail.The release and the convoluted nature of the case had fans giving online speculation about Gunna being a snitch as well as questioning his relationship with Young Thug and other members of Hip Hop in general. His plea deal had entertainers like Freddie Gibbs, Boosie, Kid Cudi, Lil Duval, Jacquees and more giving positive and negative takes about the College Park MC’s release. The rapper was even mentioned by name in the string of disses going back and forth between Kendrick Lamar and Drake with Lamar rapping “We ain’t gotta get personal, this a friendly fade, you should keep it that way/ I know some shit about n$##as that make Gunna Wunna look like a saint.” Gunna simply responded by tweeting “Mannn WASSAM ?!!” and went on about his day.Gunna appears to have ignored most of the talk about the case, instead pouring himself into the music. In 2023, in the face of much skepticism, the rapper released, his fourth studio album which quickly gained the top spot on the Billboard Hip Hop and top R&B charts. The album was a surprise release and had Gunna standing on his own with no guest artists.The results were chart topping singles like “Bread & Butter” and the social media sensation “FukUMean”. Continuing to bank on the success Gunna returned earlier this month withanother collection of laid-back, catchy, melodic singles which, once again, jumped to the top of the Billboard charts. While the album features Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Ricch the majority of the 20-track offering is solely helmed by Gunna.The lead single “Whatsapp (Wassam)” has the Georgia MC back to business as usual with an accompanying video of him connecting with various figures worldwide in entertainment via his phone as he is fitted for a suit in a fashion show. The rapper has become a fixture in the fashion world appearing alongside runways in Paris, turning heads at the Met Gala, taking riskier clothing decisions in front of the paparazzi, and releasing his own clothing brand through the online retailer, BoohooMAN. It’s safe to say that Gunna is confidently back in his zone.That confidence is what the MC relies on as he graces the stage of 713 Music Hall. He exudes whether he is bouncing through the audience or on stage. The show strictly relies on his charisma as he moves through hits like “South to West”, “Met Gala,” “Drip Too Hard” and “Whatsapp (Wassam)” but his connection is especially evident with the crowd when transitioning from “Top Off” to “P Power.” At one point the MC simply put down the microphone and danced to the sold-out crowd rapping his lyrics acapella.The Bittersweet Tour is a 16 date, North American showcase which has the MC hitting cities like Miami, Seattle, Chicago, and, of course, Houston. The tour features 23-year-old Alabama upstart Flo Milli as well as a partnership with the Black Music Action Coalition and Live Nation to support Gunna’s non-profit organization Gunna’s Great Giveaway. If his most recent success is any indication expect to see more of the Georgia MC in the future.Setlist01. “Bittersweet”02. “Whatsapp (Wassam)”03. “Prada Dem”04. “Back At It”05. “Bottom”06. “Cash Sh*t”07. “IDK Nomore”08. “South To West”09. “Dollaz On My Head”10. “Met Gala”11. “Yosemite” (Travis Scott cover)12. “Pedestrian”13. “Sold Out Dates”14.”Drip Too Hard”15. “Top Off”16. “P Power”17. “Poochie Gown”18. “Nasty Girl/ On Camera”19. “Baby Birkin”20. “[New Song]”21. “Banking On Me”22. “Alright”23. “Bread & Butter”24. “Back To The Moon”25. “Paybach”26. “Turned Your Back”27. “Go Crazy”28. “I Was Just Thinking”29. “Drip Or Drown”30. “[New Song]”31. “Hot” (Young Thug cover)32. “Ski” (Young Thug cover)33. “Oh Okay”34. “Pushin P”35. “Fukumean”36. “Rodeo Dr”37. “Livin Wild”38. “[New Song]”39. “This Year (Blessings)” (Victor Thompson cover)