Houston Concert Watch 6/28: Willie Nelson, Joan Jett and More

The Urban Dictionary is a handy website for those of us who are not necessarily on the cutting edge when it comes to contemporary slang. For some of us oldsters, things can get mighty confusing these days. But you know what is really confusing? Slang from 100 years ago.
According to historians, in 1923 a “wurp” was a bluenose, a wet blanket. “Giggle water?” That was alcohol, aka hooch. Tea was “noodle juice,” and cheap wine was referred to as “foot juice.” Those wishing to maintain a semblance of decorum could use either “horsefeathers” or “applesauce” in place of an expletive. Want to put that all together? Ahem. “Get that noodle-juice-drinking wurp out of here! We’re into giggle water and foot juice tonight. Horsefeathers!”
Ticket Alert
The presales are on for the Fixx at the House of Blues on Monday, November 6, with the general sale on Thursday. Always one of the hipper and musically sophisticated bands of the early ‘80s New Wave scare - certainly compared to some of their contemporaries (I’m looking at you, Kajagoogoo) - the Fixx has maintained most of its classic lineup and is still releasing new music. Good on ya, lads.
Concerts This Week
The concert headliner always has to look out for the opening act, since nobody wants to get blown out of the water before singing a single note. Such is the case with Bryan Adams and his opener, Joan Jett. Sure, the Canadian hit machine has a bag full of great songs that he can access, but when it comes to get-down, no-effing-around rock and roll, Jett takes a backseat to no one. Get there early and don’t miss out on a great double bill tonight at the Smart Financial Centre.
Since 1983, the Rebirth Brass Band has simultaneously preserved the New Orleans second-line musical tradition while mixing it up with funk and hip-hop, producing a sound that is both timeless and contemporary. Or, as Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is quoted on the band’s website, “unbelievable. hard as hell, free as a ray of light…” Hear it for yourself on Saturday at the House of Blues.
When considering artists’ substance and impact, it’s not all about the numbers. Some incredibly influential artists (the Velvet Underground, for instance) didn’t sell a bunch of records but left an enduring legacy. But when the subject is the female R&B group TLC, you can’t fail to note that they are the only all-female act aside from the Chicks to earn the Recording Industry Association of America’s Diamond Award (for CrazySexyCool), which is bestowed upon artists selling over 10 million copies of an album. I mean, damn! TLC will, along with rapper / singer Shaggy, headline a bill that also features En Vogue and Sean Kingston on Saturday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. And, by the way, the show will no doubt employ a “No Scrubs” policy. This means that, if you are in fact a scrub, you need to keep your “broke ass” at home.
Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July picnics were the stuff of legend in the ‘70s, and why not? Beer, dope, a bit of casual nudity and more great music than you could shake a stick at. For a variety of reasons (a generally uptight national mood?), those days are long gone, but you can get close to that historic vibe with Willie’s Outlaw Music Festival, which will stop at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday. Whiskey Myers, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid are also on the bill. And for crying out loud, have an AC unit and a few oscillating fans pointed at Willie. It’s hot as hell, and he’s old as hell!