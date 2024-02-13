Five Storylines to Watch at Astros Spring Training

Football season is over, basketball is through half of its season which means baseball is back. Hard to imagine considering the Astros just stopped playing in November, but pitchers and catchers report this week to Palm Beach at the newly christened Cacti Park of Palm Beach. Houston hip hop artist Travis Scott bought the naming rights for his hard seltzer brand.



Despite the fact the lineup and pitching rotation (at the top anyway) are pretty well set, there are some intriguing storylines going into this camp. While the Astros rank 29th in their minor league talent, they have some at the top level perhaps ready to emerge in the big leagues this season. Let's take a look at what to watch as Spring Training gets set to open.



Forrest Whitley's bullpen opportunity.



There might be no more watched person in camp than the Astros former No. 1 prospect, who has gone from presumptive top-of-the-rotation starter to not even in the top 30 team prospects. The combination of suspensions and injuries derailed the hard throwing righty, but he is still only 26 years old. And, if GM Dana Brown is correct, Whitley might finally make a move to the majors as a long reliever. The pitcher has said he is fully healthy and he certainly has the stuff to pitch at this level, but it is understandable that, at the moment, his success would simply be an unexpected bonus.



Sorting out the outfield rotation.



Kyle Tucker will play right field. That we know. But, after Tucker, there will be a battle for playing time in both left and center field. Yordan Alvarez will get some time in left, but the team wants to give him plenty of time to stay healthy at DH. Chas McCormick has rightfully earned the playing time he'll get splitting between left and center. The team has also said Jake Meyers will get every opportunity to prove himself in center field. Meyers is a plus-plus defender, but has never adapted to major league pitching. Could this be the year?



Mauricio Dubon, newly signed Trey Cabbage, will provide depth. Cabbage offers them a left handed bat they are missing with the departure of Michael Brantley. But, don't overlook some potential newcomers, particularly Pedro Leon who tore up the winter leagues with his bat, and Kenedy Corona, who played well last spring and is very good defensively. Both have a chance to surprise this spring.



Can anyone backup at the corner infield spots?



One of the Astros key areas of need when it comes to depth is first and third. Most might consider third the biggest concern given Alex Bregman's impending free agency, but resting Jose Abreu this season seems to be a priority. The only options at first last year behind Abreu were Jon Singleton and Yainer Diaz. With his new starting catcher role, Diaz is unlikely to man first and the Astros would certainly like an upgrade over Singleton. Then, of course, it would be nice to have someone to begin breaking in at third if Bregman moves on in the offseason.



Enter Joey Loperfido and Zach Dezenzo. Loperfido, who plays credible first, second and outfield, rocketed through the minors from high A to Sugar Land in 2023. His .900-plus OPS and 19 homers in 84 games at Corpus Christi stick out and he would add another lefty bat to the bench. Dezenzo is still probably a year off, but he is the team's best next option at third with serious power and a solid glove at the hot corner.



Clearing up the starting pitching logjam.



Currently, the Astros have seven guys who were legitimate starters at some point last year healthy: Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Jose Urquidy, Hunter Brown and J.P. France. That doesn't count Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers, Jr., who should return in July or August. The Astros will need to figure out the best options for their staff that both maximizes talent and minimizes injuries. That may mean a six-man rotation at times to give JV more rest even if he may not want it.



It could also mean moving one or two of these guys to the bullpen. France, despite his stalwart effort in 2023, could be a candidate to start the year in Sugar Land and Urquidy might make a good fit in the bullpen. But, there will remain questions. Most importantly, Javier and Brown need to have built up the strength to pitch an entire season without fatigue.



Will a rookie emerge and make the big league roster?



If you wanted to place wagers on who might come out of Spring Training on the big league roster who has yet to be called up, keep an eye on Spencer Arrighetti. He has pitched tremendously well in the minors and should be on the fast track. He is a starter, which adds to the confusing depth at that position, and the Astros may want to keep him there making him a candidate to start the year at Triple A. But, if he pitches well or if there is an injury on the staff this spring, the smart money would be on Arrighetti getting his shot in 2024.