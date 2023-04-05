Navigation
Sean Pendergast

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Visiting Texans on Wednesday

April 5, 2023 4:00AM

C.J. Stroud will enter the NFL Draft and is immediately a prospect for the Houston Texans.
In the completely unscientific polling world of Twitter, talk radio, and barstools all over Houston, it seems as though a majority of Houston Texans fans are hoping that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young falls to their team with the second overall pick in the draft. Up until now, it appears as though the odds favor that scenario.

In most sports books, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is favored to be the first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. For example, on Fanduel's online betting service, Stroud is a heavy -270 favorite to be selected first overall. The winds of the draft can change at any time, though, and according to national NFL writer Peter King's weekly column on NBC Sports, momentum may be building for Young to the Carolina Panthers:
The other thing I hear is several influential voices in the organization favor Young. That doesn’t mean Young will be the pick—not at all. This will be a collaborative choice, and the Panthers still have organizational meetings ahead to set their draft board with finality. But before he took the Carolina quarterback-coach job, Josh McCown reportedly told friends he loved Young.
To that end, Texan fans must prepare mentally for Stroud being the franchise quarterback moving forward, and it would appear that the Texans are doing due diligence to that effect. Courtesy of Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Texans will be hosting Stroud on one of the all important "Top 30" visits allotted by the league:
To clarify, each team can invite up to 30 draft prospects for private visits to the team's stadium and hometown. It is expected that the Texans will eventually host all four of the top quarterback prospects for a "Top 30" visit — Young, Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky's Will Levis. It is widely believed the Texans and Panthers both have Young and Stroud as the top two prospects on their respective boards, and the Texans should draft whichever one is not selected first overall by Carolina.

Stroud threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns in 26 games in his career at Ohio State, which culminated with perhaps his best individual performance, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-41 loss to eventual national champion Georgia.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
