The fires are out but as of Thursday morning, all was still not right at ITC in Deer Park.
The fires are out but as of Thursday morning, all was still not right at ITC in Deer Park.
Photo by Kate McLean

Benzene Levels From ITC Worsen Overnight. Shelter In Place Issued For Deer Park and Pasadena.

Kate McLean | March 21, 2019 | 7:17am
The fires may be out but with levels of benzene on the rise at the ITC facility in Deer Park, it became apparent Thursday morning that this whole chemical accident and its effects are far from over.

As we reported earlier, while the EPA was giving the all-clear, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality  acknowledged some troubling findings. TCEQ showed an "Unhealthy" air patch at 1 p.m. Wednesday on its AIRNow.gov site. Seven hours later, the same graph showed the patch decreased to "Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups." The ITC directed questions regarding the fluctuation to TCEQ.

At 6 a.m. Thursday, ITC issued this statement:

"The fire remains extinguished; however, onsite responders are reporting increased levels of benzene. These levels are below those that represent an immediate risk. We have notified the surrounding municipalities and out of an abundance of caution Deer Park Emergency Operations Center has called for shelter in place precautions immediately for all of Deer Park. The Deer Park Police Department has notified us that Highway 225 is being closed from Beltway 8 to Miller Cutoff."

Benzene is a chemical found in gasoline, auto emissions and even cigarette smoke. According to the American Cancer Society, short term effects of benzene include drowsiness, dizziness, headaches, tremors, and confusion/ unconsciousness.

School districts in Deer Park, La Porte, Channelview, Sheldon and Galena Park remain closed.  Houston ISD issued a statement this morning saying it is keeping its campuses open, adding: "As a precaution, schools in the area near the Deer Park industrial facility will continue to hold all activities indoors. As an extra layer of precaution, HISD will use outside contractors to test the air quality of all the schools near the industrial facility."

ITC has scheduled another press conference for 10 a.m. today. 

