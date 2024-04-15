Opinion: Four Thoughts on O.J. Simpson's Death Last Week

Well, that conversation is now in the books and has presumably taken place (with Saint Peter presumably cackling his ass off), since late last week, Simpson, an inarguable face on the Mount Rushmore of despicable human beings, passed away at the age of 76 from prostate cancer:
While everyone who was around in 1994 will never forget Simpson's Bronco chase on June 17 of that that year, and the subsequent year long trial and eventual acquittal, your age probably dictates just how acutely you felt Simpson's fall from grace. If you weren't around to see him play football or experience the crossover icon that he was in the '80s, then maybe he's just one more famous, disgraced person.
On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024
He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.
-The Simpson Family
If you were around to experience "Simpson the Cultural Tour De Force," then the saga of 1994 and 1995 (and if we're being honest, the remainder of Simpson's life) is undoubtedly one of the bizarre falls from grace ever. I have no idea if any of the families left in the wake of Simpson's (allegedly) murderous ways are getting any closure out of Simpson's kicking the bucket. I hope they are. I do have a few thoughts on how Simpson's passing was processed by some late last week:
Who the hell makes decisions at the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Every Hall of Fame has a different criteria for entry. While being great at your on field job is a common thread across all of the Halls, player behavior off the field and general personal integrity are handled differently, depending on the sport. The baseball Hall is very clear that integrity and behavior matter. Conversely, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is clear that induction is about ON FIELD stuff only. As a result, a player like Simpson would never be removed from the football Hall. That's fine, I suppose. Their rules, their choice.
That said, there's no rule that the Pro Football Hall of Fame HAS to openly mourn the loss of a person like Simpson, and yet, there they were on Thursday, putting out a lengthy press release listing everything about Simpson, EXCEPT what he's best known for. In fact, if you read the press release, you'd think Simpson died in 1994, not 2024. The Hall even decided to fly their flag at half mast the day Simpson died, because, well, that's what the Hall does when a Hall of Famer dies! WHAT IN THE WORLD??? (Credit the Buffalo Bills, Simpson's employer for most of his playing career for not acknowledging Simpson at all.)
Oh, and the Heisman Trophy Trust... same goes for you! What the hell!
April 11, 2024Seriously, am I taking crazy pills? What the hell are these people doing? Of course, this Heisman Trust is the same governing body that took Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy away from him because he accepted money from boosters while he played at USC. Simpson was literally found liable for killing two people in a civil court and they're mourning his death. Nice organization you got there.
Was the Bronco chase the “Remember where you were” moment of the '90s?
Not only is the Bronco chase my choice for the "remember where you were" moment of the '90s, but it's on the short list for not just the '90s but all time, at least during my lifetime. (NOTE: I am 55 years old.) As far as other candidates of that decade, the others that come to mind immediately are the Desert Storm declaration of war in 1991, Princess Diana's passing in 1997, and Bill Clinton's vehement denial that he sexed Monica Lewinsky in 1998. The '90s were poppin'!
BONUS: Simpson's death did bring this comedy bit from Dave Chappelle back into our lives! Enjoy!
"Sharon, with all due respect, that murderer ran for over 11,000 yards"— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 11, 2024
Dave Chappelle telling the stories of the four different times he met OJ Simpson is absolutely worth your time today. pic.twitter.com/0m0WSPViGY