How Long Until DeAndre Hopkins Passes Andre Johnson As Texans Greatest WR?

Last year, on Arian Foster's podcast, Andre Johnson told Foster that he demanded a trade after the 2012 season. In retrospect, that seems crazy because the Texans were coming off their best season in franchise history, with a 12-4 record, and Andre Johnson had just posted another season's worth of elite receiving totals. However, Johnson revealed, that his request was made, in large part, because he needed help at the wide receiver position.

God bless Kevin Walter, but Johnson needed a No. 2 whom opposing defenses feared. The Texans went on to use the 27th overall pick in the 2013 draft to take DeAndre Hopkins, and the rest, as they say, is history. In a weird way, you could argue that Andre's angst led directly to the drafting of Hopkins, who not only took Johnson's job as the team's lead receiver by 2014 (which led directly to Johnson's release in March of 2015), but is now on pace to shatter all of Johnson's team receiving records.

Here is where the two stand right now: