Houston By the Neighborhood: 2019's Top Master-Planned Communities

Cross Creek Ranch in Fulshear features Adventure Island with a splash and spray park, wading or lap pools, and a 140-foot water slide.

The Oscars have come and gone, but underneath all that hoopla a different awards season has quietly come to a close. Keller Williams Realty has weighed in on Houston's best master-planned communities, and the 2019 results are in.

Just like the Academy Awards, there are eligibility requirements. Instead of the film being more than 40 minutes long, the commute needs to be within 45 minutes of Houston. Instead of having a public premiere within the calendar year, the community should have top ranked schools and great amenities. And in lieu of rules about film or digital formats, the builder should have a quality reputation and the homes should be both affordable and with good resale trends.