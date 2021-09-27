Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Breakfast - Oak Forest

Best Breakfast – Oak Forest: Frank's Grill
If you want to be amazed by short order cooking at its best, sit at the counter at Frank's Grill and watch in wonder as cooks prepare breakfast after breakfast on piping hot griddles, standing astride a mountain of shredded potatoes and row after row of eggs. A classic all-day breakfast diner, Frank's has all the classics and one unique item: fried catfish and waffles. It's as good as you imagine, particularly if you are hungry...really
hungry.
1915 Mangum, Houston
713-682-8221
facebook.com/FranksGrillMangum