Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Breakfast - Oak Forest

September 27, 2021 4:00AM

When you are ready for breakfast in Oak Forest, Frank's Grill is ready for you. Photo by Jeff Balke
Best Breakfast – Oak Forest: Frank's Grill

If you want to be amazed by short order cooking at its best, sit at the counter at Frank's Grill and watch in wonder as cooks prepare breakfast after breakfast on piping hot griddles, standing astride a mountain of shredded potatoes and row after row of eggs. A classic all-day breakfast diner, Frank's has all the classics and one unique item: fried catfish and waffles. It's as good as you imagine, particularly if you are hungry...really hungry.

1915 Mangum, Houston
713-682-8221
facebook.com/FranksGrillMangum
