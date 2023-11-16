Navigation
Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Crawfish

November 16, 2023 4:30AM

Mudbugs gets a Malaysian curry spin at this Katy Asian Town hotspot.
Mudbugs gets a Malaysian curry spin at this Katy Asian Town hotspot. Photo by Dragana Harris
Best Crawfish: Phat Eatery

In a city flush with incredible crawfish boils (especially during the season), it’s kind of hard to stand out; but this Katy Asian Town wonder manages to do just that. Chef-owner Alex Au-Yeung’s cult favorite Malaysian Curry Crawfish is a true Mutt City creation — boiled, soaked in warm spices and chiles, and dripping in a silky, slightly sweet and ultra fragrant coconut curry. It’s offered as a special each season when the bugs are at their best. All you have to do is show up, choose your spice level and get pinchin’, peelin’ and suckin.’

23119 Colonial Parkway
832-412-2927
phateatery.com
