First Look: Boomer Jack's Webster

Houston's weather in March can be cold and rainy or sunny and mild. This past March has given us a mix of both but there have been some glorious weekends recently and this past Saturday, my husband Classic Rock Bob, and I found ourselves, along with a longtime friend, looking for a place to grab something to eat before heading to Jazz Night in the Park in League City.The Gulf Freeway has no shortage of restaurants along its edges, sharing space with lawyer billboards and the occasional "gentlemen's club." The weather was absolutely perfect for sitting outside but most of the eateries with outdoor seating face the freeway and it's not the most attractive or peaceful view. I suggested we try the newly opened Boomer Jack's Grill in Webster since it had a decent-sized food menu and reasonably-priced cocktails.The new Webster location, which opened February 17, is the first for the Greater Houston area. The brand comes from On Deck Concepts, a Texas-based hospitality group that operates 14 other locations of Boomer Jack's, along with two other concepts, primarily in North Texas.As we pulled into the treeless parking lot of the restaurant, we noticed it shared the massive concrete expanse with another sports bar, Twin Peaks. I thought it odd for a business new to the area to choose a site right next to a similar competitor but both restaurants were packed. Perhaps it's smart to be available for each other's overspill.Upon entering Boomer Jack's we noticed the unique host stand which had the front of a vintage pick up truck, complete with working headlights, as its base. A bench in the foyer was made with an old Dodge tailgate. We were greeted by a smiling hostess and escorted to our patio table by a petite young woman with colorful braids that almost hit her ankles. There were only a handful of tables outdoors still open and we were seated at a picnic-style high top. I had to launch my vertically-challenged self onto the wooden seat. Thankfully, there was metal bar that I could rest my feet on or else I would be dangling my legs like a five-year-old in a big girl chair.The front of house staff at Boomer Jack's is primarily female. With Twin Peaks looming in the very short distance, it was interesting to compare the business models. Twin Peaks has been labeled by some as a "breastaurant" for its FOH service being provided by young women in cleavage and midriff-baring tops. Boomer Jack's staff wore short-shorts and pink tank tops. There was less skin but what was visible was usually sporting some ink or piercings.Our server was tatted more than most. She was smiling and warm, gamely putting up with the "dad" humor of my husband and our friend. When our dining companion asked about the "pink specials" per the message on the back of her tank top she admitted that the pink tops were from Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October) so she had no idea why they were the current uniform, especially since the Webster location had just opened in February.We ordered our drinks and food at the same time since the restaurant was very busy and we had jazz music to listen to that evening. It took quite a while for our cocktails to make it to the table but the bartenders were swamped with a full dining room and bar. CRB ordered the Tito's Bloody Mary. I normally do not like Bloody Marys at all but this one had a nice kick from the Zing Zang Bloody Mary mix. I even had a second sip. Our friend had inexplicably ordered a Pabst Blue Ribbon despite being a craft beer aficionado. I know what PBR tastes like so I didn't feel the need to sample his beverage.For myself, I ordered the Lone Star Margarita. It was a toss up between that and The Meltdown but I opted for the colorful frozen drink. At first the Blue Curacao and strawberry puree seemed a bit sweet but once I stirred them in to the frozen mix, it was a perfect balance of sweet and sour. For $7, it was a good deal. In fact, many of the margaritas and cocktails were under $10.Our food arrived soon after, delivered by a different server. All of the staff seemed to be smiling and willing to give each other a hand so the employee training is to be commended, especially since the restaurant has only been open a month.Our friend was not impressed with his French fries but his Philly Cheesesteak sandwich hit the spot. I actually liked the fries, though I usually prefer them crispier. There was a nice heap of them, enough to share with Classic Rock Bob (as usual) since he ordered a plate with vegetables. These fries were homemade and sometimes the homemade versions just don't have the same crispiness of fast food fries.My Monte Cristo was pretty standard and delivered what one expects from a concoction of ham, turkey and cheese served in a fried sandwich. The outer crust wasn't as greasy as some I've sampled and I was happy that the interior was not doughy. I still miss Bennigan's version but this was fairly close. I only ate half of it because the margarita and the fries had filled me up. The two triangles I ate outlasted the small ramekin of raspberry preserves so I would suggest getting extra preserves if you like the combination.CRB had the Blackened Catfish plate. It was served with broccoli and crinkle-cut carrot slices which were cooked beautifully and still retained their vibrant color. The Blackened Catfish, however, was bland. The seasoning was fine but the fish, though well-cooked, tasted of nothing. The mac and cheese was serviceable.After finishing our meal, I headed to the restroom and took in the scenery of the dining room and bar along the way. There are a massive number of televisions, 52 according to a press release. So many that it's rather jarring. It reminds me of the parlor walls in Ray Bradbury's. It creates sort of a soulless space. The patio area was better, though there were a number of televisions out there as well. In addition to the multitude of televisions, there was a huge screen above the bar itself. The word overkill comes to mind.When I returned to the table, our friend and I decided to try the $3 Mexican Candy shots that are available on Saturday at Boomer Jack's. My shot-swilling days have long passed but I wanted to try it because I like sweet and spicy flavors together. Since we had already paid our tab, we ordered at the bar, which faces both inside and out. Two pink-topped bartenders worked on the drinks together since one employee was new. I have never had a Mexican Candy shot before and I thought it was quite delicious. The addition of Tabasco and the spicy rim of Tajin cut through the sweetness of the melon liqueur giving it a nice touch of heat. Still, one was enough for me.We left feeling as if we'd gotten a decent meal with good drinks. The food didn't blow us away but it was above average for sports bar nosh. And the prices were reasonable. In fact, there are a number of daily drink deals as well as a weekday lunch special that make Boomer Jack's a great place for those who are weary of $15 cocktails and $20 burgers.Sports bars aren't my normal hang out but this one seems to be a good fit for the Webster area. Dogs are allowed on the patio and there is a small area dedicated to cornhole, which several children were playing. There is also a kids menu. Its family-friendly atmosphere may give it an edge on the nearby Twin Peaks.20961 Gulf FreewayWebster, Texas 77598281-768-2649