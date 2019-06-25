Houston's Best Sandwiches: Grilled Chicken Bánh Mì at Hughie's Tavern and Vietnamese Grill

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

Another week and another bánh mì winds up on the list of best sandwiches in Houston. It's no surprise, really. Houston's official sandwich may as well be the tasty Vietnamese sub on a French baguette. We've already featured three from Cali Sandwich, Les Ba'get and (still one of our top five sandwiches, period) Roostar.

No. 4 is the Grilled Chicken option at Hughie's Tavern and Vietnamese Grill (1802 W. 18th). It is, naturally, all the things we have come to know and love about great bánh mì. There is the soft, toasted baguette, the tangy Vietnamese mayo (ask for extra!), the snap of the pickled carrot and daikon and the freshness of the cucumber and cilantro. If you want the heat, there is the standard raw jalapeño as well.

At Hughie's, there is also a smokey, tender grilled chicken and, if you are so inclined — and for God's sake, you should be — a sunny-side up fried egg on top.

Every bit of it screams classic, fresh bánh mì. I particularly love how the char from the chicken blends with the mayo. It's rich and smokey and feels really decadent, particularly when the yolk from that egg runs down into the roll.

What is unique to Hughie's from any of the other stand outs among the Vietnamese sandwich spots, however, is the vibe. Huge screens display the beers on tap that day — there are a LOT of them — and the easy, casual, seat-yourself atmosphere is more like a neighborhood bar than a restaurant (especially the original location just north of the Heights in Lazybrook).

And on most nights, it feels like a neighborhood hang. Don't be surprised to show up on a Tuesday and find the place packed to the gills.

The other unique element is you can pair your sandwich with fries if you want. This is, after all, a bar with some really good pub grub straight from the fryer. While you are there, grab the spicy lemongrass spring rolls or Vietnamese pork eggrolls as well.

Hughie's is really one of the better neighborhood spots in town that just happens to have killer Vietnamese food too.

If you have a sandwich you think is one of the best in town, hit us up. We're always looking for new options.