Restaurant News

Openings and Closings: Cyclone Anaya's River Oaks Opens, Nando's Cinco Ranch

February 9, 2024

A cyclone of Tex-Mex has hit River oaks.
A cyclone of Tex-Mex has hit River oaks.
Cyclone Anaya's, 3736 Westheimer, opened February 6 in River Oaks, taking over the former home of Frank's Americana Revival, which is relocating to 3015 Wesleyan.  It's the 7th location for the Tex-Mex brand, a longtime Houston favorite named for Mexican wrestler Jesus Becerra Valencia, better known by his stage name, Cyclone Anaya.
Midcentury-style furniture and warm colors create an inviting space at Cyclone Anaya's River Oaks.
Founded by Valencia and his wife Caroline Berzeny in 1966, the restaurants were bought by the Dhanani Group in 2017. Current owners Zo and Usman Dhanani are excited to be growing the brand in their hometown. The new location will have the same homemade Tex-Mex fare but the design of the 6,250 square-foot space has an updated look that blends the past and the future together thanks to the skills of Gin Design Group, Tramonte Design Group and Anchor Construction Management. Guests will find a warm interior with midcentury materials and Mexican artisanal touches.
Grande margaritas at Cyclone Anaya's are Texas-sized.
The bar area is illuminated by triangular tiers sporting neon bands while the dining area, separated by a central banquette, is a visually exciting space with hand-troweled plaster, artisanal tile and local artwork. Ceramic wrestling shapes adorning the walls of the private dining room and bar are a nod to its founder.
An indoor/outdoor bar means "Party on the Patio!"
There is a patio adjacent to an indoor/outdoor bar.  A private parking lot behind the restaurant can accommodate more than 50 cars and there is complimentary valet. There is also a dedicated entrance for to-go orders and curbside delivery.
The butterflied chicken is less messy.
Nando's PERi PERi, 23501 Cinco Ranch, opened February 5 in La Centerra Cinco Ranch, joining retail businesses such as lululemon and Two Tarts Toppers. It's the second Houston area location for the South African peri-peri chicken brand. The first opened at August 2023 on Post Oak Boulevard.

Founded in 1987 in Johannesburg, the South African concept has now expanded to 24 countries, landing in the U.S. in 2008. It's known for its 24-hour marinated Peri-Peri chicken which is then flame grilled and basted with the flavors and spices customers choose. Those seeking a little more heat can opt for the Spicy Peri-Peri which gets its kick from the bird's eye chili pepper, an indigenous African pepper with a unique flavor profile.

The Peri-Peri chicken is available by half-chicken, quarter-chicken, wings and thighs. There are also chicken bowls, sandwiches and salads. Sides include chips (fries), Peri Mac, roasted Brussels sprouts, coleslaw and the new Honey Sweet Potatoes. There are also starters such as Halloumi Sticks & Chili Jam, Peri-Peri Wings and Hummus with Peri-Peri drizzle.

In keeping with its heritage, the decor of the new Cinco Ranch location has vibrant colors with softening touches of potted plants. African-made screens give the booth seating an intimate feel and the ceiling draws the eye upward with its handwoven disk light shades by Ashanti Design. A black and white pattern adorns the walls while African baskets on display add a rustic touch.

Along with a number of South African art pieces inside, the exterior is decorated with a hand-painted geometric mural from South African artist Agrippa Hlophe. It wraps around the building, serving as a backdrop for the pergola-covered patio. Equipped with cooling fans, terra-cotta shaded lights and lush greenery, the outdoor patio is a relaxing paradise for al fresco dining.
The gift of Dessert Gallery's Marble Cake says "I love you."
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe, 25 Waterway, opened February 8 in The Woodlands. It's the second location for the locally-owned bakery led by CEO and founder Sara Brook. It first opened in 1995 at 3600 Kirby and over the decades has earned a reputation for high-quality baked goods and cakes for special occasions or just to treat oneself.

The new location has 1,150 square feet of interior space with seating for 12 plus an outdoor patio that can accommodate 8 guests. It was designed by Paola and Brook Rubio of Construction Concepts & Design and built by Houston's Pride Services. Dessert Gallery's color scheme of purple and turquoise shows up in the purple banquettes inside and the turquoise chairs out front.
Sara Brook (6th from left) poses with her team at the new location.
The Woodlands cafe will offer the same menu as the original Kirby store including its signature Tres Leches, of which former Astros Carlos Correa is a fan, and its Brookies, Brook's dark chocolate cookies with chocolate chunks. Tasty cakes like the Old-Fashioned Diner Cake, Carrot Cake and Strawberry Dream make perfect dinner party gifts or special treats for friends. For chocolate fiends, Jennifer's Birthday Cake, named for Brook's daughter, is a fudgy, dark chocolate cake iced with chocolate buttercream frosting.

Recent additions to the menu include Billionaire Brownies, Fruity Pebbles Cookies and Dessert Slabs in flavors such as Butter Pecan, Funfetti, Orange Creamsicle  and Strawberry Crunch.
Swiss-style chocolates are made from globally-sourced cacao.
CASE Chocolates, 3401 Harrisburg, is coming to Houston's East End this spring. Founded by Casey McNeil, it is both a chocolate shop and a speakeasy-style bar, two things we can definitely get behind. McNair is a 2014 graduate of the University of Houston's Bauer College of Business. He is also co-founder of REEcycle and founder of Vendera, a B2B mobile device recycling and management company.

McNeil studied under a Swiss chocolatier before traveling the world to source the best cacao from destinations including Peru, Guatemala and Bali. He now wants to take others on that journey, showcasing the different cacaos from specially-chosen farmers. He said, "Cacao is more nuanced than wine and we want to emphasize the unique flavors that different origins offer. The journey gets more exciting when people see how these flavors pair with different spirits and cocktails."
A hidden entrance leads to a moody, intimate bar.
The brand is dedicated to reviving the lost art of Starch Casting, a Swiss technique created by Rudolph Sprungli in the 1800s. Chocolates are filled with liquid centers which can be spirits such as whiskey and liqueurs or non-alcohol options such as coffee and adaptogen elixirs. The chocolates are currently available online for nationwide shipping or pickup.

When its speakeasy opens, guests will be able to experience pairings of chocolate flights and various spirits and cocktails. Guests can also request non-alcoholic options. The pairing experience lasts 45 minutes and reservations are required. Instructions for the speakeasy entrance are sent with reservation bookings.
Photo by Via 313
Via 313, 10201 Katy Freeway, is expected to open this March, according to the Houston Chronicle. First founded as a food trailer in Austin, Texas, the concept comes from brothers Zane and Brandon Hunt, natives of the Motor City who moved to Austin in 2009 and 2010, respectively. An inheritance from their late mother allowed the duo the opportunity to quit their day jobs, buy a food trailer and begin their pizza pie journey in 2011.

The origins of Detroit-style pizza harken back to 1946 when Buddy's Rendezvous owner, Gus Guerra, wanted something new to serve at his neighborhood bar. Legend has it that he borrowed steel pans from an automotive company where a friend worked and used his Sicilian mother-in-law's dough recipe to make the pizza in them, according to Pure Michigan. Thus began the square-shaped pizzas that have folks fighting for the corner slice.

Via 313 opened three brick and mortar locations in Austin before partnering with Savory, an investment firm, to expand to 18 locations. Houston will soon be part of that national expansion.

Ego Cuisine & Music, 3074 College Park, opens February 9 in the Conroe area. It will offer lunch, brunch and dinner along with live musical performances. Its first act will be Gino Vanelli February 14 for a Valentine's dinner and show.
Grilled street food (ihaw ihaw) is planned for the near future.
Pinoy Gourmet, 4899 Highway 6, is currently in soft reopening mode after closing temporarily to change ownership and management. It was bought out in August 2023 by Lolita Usero. In the interim, Usero, along with her daughters, was providing holiday catering services in the community. The grand opening is planned for February 24.

Located in Tang City Plaza, the Filipino restaurant serves traditional favorites such as sisig, kare-kare, lumpias, pancit and more with Chef Ariel adding his own touch to the dishes. Guests can also expect to see mini kamayan platters, a communal way of eating with one's hands, and crispy pata boards. For a refreshing dessert, there will be Upside Down Halo-Halo.

The decor has changed as well with a yellow color theme plus a mural done by local artist Ynna @Ynna'sTrash. Pinoy Gourmet will also host karaoke nights and offer a late night menu.
Pinoy Gourmet has a mural by a local artist.
For Lunar New Year, Pinoy Gourmet will be part of a celebration at Tang City Plaza February 24. Parking and admission are free. The kid-friendly event will include a Dragon and Lion Dance, food trucks, train rides, cultural performances and arts and crafts vendors.
click to enlarge
Photo by Jennifer Fuller
Stomp's Burger Joint, 4225 Sienna Parkway, softly opened in Missouri City the last week of January. It's the fourth location for the family-owned burger restaurant which first opened in Bacliff before expanding to Pearland and Webster.

Its specialty burgers are served on white or wheat buns and the variety runs from a simple Stomps Burger with LTOP to behemoths such as the Big State Burger made with an 8-ounce Angus beef patty, topped with Philly steak, American and Swiss cheese plus lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayonnaise. The Trail Rider is made with its campfire chili while the Jezzabelle gets a unique taste from cream cheese and raspberry chipotle sauce. Other burger concoctions include Frito Bean-Dito, Stomp's Sloppy Joe and the Honky Tonk with bacon, sausage and barbecue sauce. There is also a turkey burger and veggie burger.

Non-burger options such as hot dogs, chicken tenders, taco salad, and cod filet round out the menu along with starters such as Licker skillet Enchilada Dip, fried jalapenos and Texas Rattlesnake Eggs. There is also a kids menu.

Stomp's serves Coke products along with Dublin Old Fashioned Sodas. It also offers beer and wine.

In its early opening days, the entire menu may not be available.
Chefs Christopher Haatuft and Paul Qui may have other plans for Golfstrommen.
Photo by Kat Ambrose
Golfstrommen, 401 Franklin, has shuttered its restaurant at POST HTX. The closure, however, doesn't necessarily mean the end of the sustainable seafood concept from chefs Christopher Haatuft and Paul Qui. According to a press release, the culinary duo plan to rework Golfstrommen into something new with details to be announced later.

Qui, a James Beard Award-winning chef, partnered with Haatuft, who is a Michelin-starred chef, to open Golfstrommen in December 2021 as a full service restaurant in the food court. It was part of co-owner Qui's FAM Hospitality Group which operates five other food stands in the POST including Johnny Good Burger, Lea Jane's, Soy Pinoy and East Side King. It also operates two bars within the food court.

4J Brewing, 1348 Cedar Post Lane, has closed permanently as reported by Chron.com. The all-female brewery run by four sisters, made the announcement via Facebook February 1 with a post saying they were retiring.

The 4Js were Jackie, Jennifer, Jessica and Joanna Edwards. Jennifer who was inspired by their homebrewing father, opened the Spring Branch brewery in 2018 with her mother Marilyn on a lot owned by the family.

Brazos Bagels, 2155 Durham, opened February 1, as first reported by CultureMap Houston. It was the first brick and mortar for Zac Wilson's bagel business which popped up at local farmers markets and Kojak's restaurant on 18th in the Heights. Fans flocked to the new bagel paradise causing it to sell out of its inventory the first couple of days.

Fast forward five days later and Wilson was taking to social media to announce his departure from the bagel shop and the split from his business partners.  On Instagram he said, "As of this morning, we are working to find a new home...And although there may be bagels at 2155 Durham moving forward, they will not the (sic) Brazos Bagels that you have shown so much love and support for."

Wilson went on to say that Brazos Bagels will remain in the Greater Heights and he will let followers know when and where, when he knows.

As for the current space, Robert Martinez, one of the partners behind Brazos, is partnering with another investor to rebrand the shop as Space City Bagels, according to the Chronicle.  According to Martinez, that was the original plan prior to teaming up with Wilson. 
