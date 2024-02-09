Openings and Closings: Cyclone Anaya's River Oaks Opens, Nando's Cinco Ranch

Cyclone Anaya's, 3736 Westheimer, opened February 6 in River Oaks, taking over the former home of Frank's Americana Revival, which is relocating to 3015 Wesleyan. It's the 7th location for the Tex-Mex brand, a longtime Houston favorite named for Mexican wrestler Jesus Becerra Valencia, better known by his stage name, Cyclone Anaya.
Founded in 1987 in Johannesburg, the South African concept has now expanded to 24 countries, landing in the U.S. in 2008. It's known for its 24-hour marinated Peri-Peri chicken which is then flame grilled and basted with the flavors and spices customers choose. Those seeking a little more heat can opt for the Spicy Peri-Peri which gets its kick from the bird's eye chili pepper, an indigenous African pepper with a unique flavor profile.
The Peri-Peri chicken is available by half-chicken, quarter-chicken, wings and thighs. There are also chicken bowls, sandwiches and salads. Sides include chips (fries), Peri Mac, roasted Brussels sprouts, coleslaw and the new Honey Sweet Potatoes. There are also starters such as Halloumi Sticks & Chili Jam, Peri-Peri Wings and Hummus with Peri-Peri drizzle.
In keeping with its heritage, the decor of the new Cinco Ranch location has vibrant colors with softening touches of potted plants. African-made screens give the booth seating an intimate feel and the ceiling draws the eye upward with its handwoven disk light shades by Ashanti Design. A black and white pattern adorns the walls while African baskets on display add a rustic touch.
Along with a number of South African art pieces inside, the exterior is decorated with a hand-painted geometric mural from South African artist Agrippa Hlophe. It wraps around the building, serving as a backdrop for the pergola-covered patio. Equipped with cooling fans, terra-cotta shaded lights and lush greenery, the outdoor patio is a relaxing paradise for al fresco dining.
The new location has 1,150 square feet of interior space with seating for 12 plus an outdoor patio that can accommodate 8 guests. It was designed by Paola and Brook Rubio of Construction Concepts & Design and built by Houston's Pride Services. Dessert Gallery's color scheme of purple and turquoise shows up in the purple banquettes inside and the turquoise chairs out front.
Recent additions to the menu include Billionaire Brownies, Fruity Pebbles Cookies and Dessert Slabs in flavors such as Butter Pecan, Funfetti, Orange Creamsicle and Strawberry Crunch.
McNeil studied under a Swiss chocolatier before traveling the world to source the best cacao from destinations including Peru, Guatemala and Bali. He now wants to take others on that journey, showcasing the different cacaos from specially-chosen farmers. He said, "Cacao is more nuanced than wine and we want to emphasize the unique flavors that different origins offer. The journey gets more exciting when people see how these flavors pair with different spirits and cocktails."
When its speakeasy opens, guests will be able to experience pairings of chocolate flights and various spirits and cocktails. Guests can also request non-alcoholic options. The pairing experience lasts 45 minutes and reservations are required. Instructions for the speakeasy entrance are sent with reservation bookings.
according to the Houston Chronicle. First founded as a food trailer in Austin, Texas, the concept comes from brothers Zane and Brandon Hunt, natives of the Motor City who moved to Austin in 2009 and 2010, respectively. An inheritance from their late mother allowed the duo the opportunity to quit their day jobs, buy a food trailer and begin their pizza pie journey in 2011.
The origins of Detroit-style pizza harken back to 1946 when Buddy's Rendezvous owner, Gus Guerra, wanted something new to serve at his neighborhood bar. Legend has it that he borrowed steel pans from an automotive company where a friend worked and used his Sicilian mother-in-law's dough recipe to make the pizza in them, according to Pure Michigan. Thus began the square-shaped pizzas that have folks fighting for the corner slice.
Via 313 opened three brick and mortar locations in Austin before partnering with Savory, an investment firm, to expand to 18 locations. Houston will soon be part of that national expansion.
Ego Cuisine & Music, 3074 College Park, opens February 9 in the Conroe area. It will offer lunch, brunch and dinner along with live musical performances. Its first act will be Gino Vanelli February 14 for a Valentine's dinner and show.
Located in Tang City Plaza, the Filipino restaurant serves traditional favorites such as sisig, kare-kare, lumpias, pancit and more with Chef Ariel adding his own touch to the dishes. Guests can also expect to see mini kamayan platters, a communal way of eating with one's hands, and crispy pata boards. For a refreshing dessert, there will be Upside Down Halo-Halo.
The decor has changed as well with a yellow color theme plus a mural done by local artist Ynna @Ynna'sTrash. Pinoy Gourmet will also host karaoke nights and offer a late night menu.
Its specialty burgers are served on white or wheat buns and the variety runs from a simple Stomps Burger with LTOP to behemoths such as the Big State Burger made with an 8-ounce Angus beef patty, topped with Philly steak, American and Swiss cheese plus lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayonnaise. The Trail Rider is made with its campfire chili while the Jezzabelle gets a unique taste from cream cheese and raspberry chipotle sauce. Other burger concoctions include Frito Bean-Dito, Stomp's Sloppy Joe and the Honky Tonk with bacon, sausage and barbecue sauce. There is also a turkey burger and veggie burger.
Non-burger options such as hot dogs, chicken tenders, taco salad, and cod filet round out the menu along with starters such as Licker skillet Enchilada Dip, fried jalapenos and Texas Rattlesnake Eggs. There is also a kids menu.
Stomp's serves Coke products along with Dublin Old Fashioned Sodas. It also offers beer and wine.
In its early opening days, the entire menu may not be available.
Qui, a James Beard Award-winning chef, partnered with Haatuft, who is a Michelin-starred chef, to open Golfstrommen in December 2021 as a full service restaurant in the food court. It was part of co-owner Qui's FAM Hospitality Group which operates five other food stands in the POST including Johnny Good Burger, Lea Jane's, Soy Pinoy and East Side King. It also operates two bars within the food court.
4J Brewing, 1348 Cedar Post Lane, has closed permanently as reported by Chron.com. The all-female brewery run by four sisters, made the announcement via Facebook February 1 with a post saying they were retiring.
The 4Js were Jackie, Jennifer, Jessica and Joanna Edwards. Jennifer who was inspired by their homebrewing father, opened the Spring Branch brewery in 2018 with her mother Marilyn on a lot owned by the family.
Brazos Bagels, 2155 Durham, opened February 1, as first reported by CultureMap Houston. It was the first brick and mortar for Zac Wilson's bagel business which popped up at local farmers markets and Kojak's restaurant on 18th in the Heights. Fans flocked to the new bagel paradise causing it to sell out of its inventory the first couple of days.
Fast forward five days later and Wilson was taking to social media to announce his departure from the bagel shop and the split from his business partners. On Instagram he said, "As of this morning, we are working to find a new home...And although there may be bagels at 2155 Durham moving forward, they will not the (sic) Brazos Bagels that you have shown so much love and support for."
Wilson went on to say that Brazos Bagels will remain in the Greater Heights and he will let followers know when and where, when he knows.
As for the current space, Robert Martinez, one of the partners behind Brazos, is partnering with another investor to rebrand the shop as Space City Bagels, according to the Chronicle. According to Martinez, that was the original plan prior to teaming up with Wilson.