Where to Eat and Drink in Houston This July Fourth Weekend, Including To-Go Options

Known for its prime fried chicken, Max's Wine Dive will be selling bird by the bucket this July Fourth weekend.

It's time to get Red, White and Boozed. July Fourth weekend is right around the corner, and these Houston bars and restaurants are celebrating America with tasty eats, cold drinks, and good times. From charitable burger kits and fried chicken buckets to-go to movie night in a beer garden and hot dogs with a side of fireworks, here's what to eat and drink in Houston this Fourth of July weekend:

Axelrad Beer Garden, 1517 Alabama

Axelrad’s Fourth of July celebration will feature a showing of The Sandlot outside on the big screen, plus Benny’s Dawgs hot dogs and a variety of popcorn from Pop of Life. Families are welcome, but once the movie is over, the beer garden will be back to 21+.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington

Enjoy Fourth of July Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music by David Gallego, featuring B&B's regular brunch menu as well as its fan favorite TX Wagyu Hot Dogs in honor of Independence Day. The special features two dogs with steak fries and all the accoutrements for $14. B&B also boasts a great view of the Downtown Houston fireworks from its parking lot. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-862-1814 or visit OpenTable.

B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington

Guests are invited to enjoy a DJ and brunch on Sunday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or dinner from 3 to 9 p.m. Those enjoying dinner can head over to B&B’s parking lot for a great view of the Downtown Houston fireworks. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-553-1809 or book on OpenTable.

Bludorn, 807 Taft

Chef Aaron Bludorn has created To-Go Burger Kits benefitting Southern Smoke Foundation this holiday weekend. Each dry-aged Burger kit ($90) serves four and features individually portioned accoutrements including caramelized onions, house-made redneck cheddar cheese, fresh frisee, whole grain mustard aioli and cornichons, plus cooking instructions. Proceeds of each kit sold will go directly towards Southern Smoke Foundation’s crisis relief fund that aids hospitality workers in need. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, June 30 for pickup on Friday, July 3.

Eatsie Boys, 2202 Dallas

Over at 8th Wonder Brewery, Eatsie Boys food truck will be offering $1 off its Elote Fries and Wonderburger all day on Sunday, July 4. The Elote Fries are made with buttered corn, cotija cheese, hot sauce, mayo, hot cheeto crumble and green onion served on a basket of battered waffle fries with a lime wedge; and the Eatsie Boys Wonderburger is made with Angus beef, American cheese, house pickles, diced onion, scratch dijonnaise and a brioche bun.

Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial

Enjoy Sunday brunch and a patriotic toast with Hungry’s Red, White, and Blue Mimosa Flight. The flight includes red (strawberry), white (lemon) and blue (blueberry) for $15.

InterContinental Houston-Medical Center, 6750 Main

Head to the Naturalist Café & Lounge, located in the InterContinental Houston-Medical Center, to sip the Lady Liberty cocktail ($14), made with Grand Marnier, Maraschino cherry syrup and garnished with star fruit.

MAX’S Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, 214 Fairview

LASCO Enterprises corporate executive chef Beto Gutierrez has created the perfect fried chicken to-go pairing for backyard get-togethers and fourth of July parties, featuring jalapeño buttermilk marinated fried chicken with a variety of sides such as collard greens, jalapeño cheddar grits, mashed potatoes and more. Get the eight-piece combo with Texas toast and two sides starting at $45 from Friday (plus bubbly add-ons), July 2 through Tuesday, July 6. Call in your Chicken Bucket To-Go at 713-880-8737 (Washington) or 713-528-9200 (Montrose).

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline

The whiskey bar will be rolling out its new summer cocktail menu and a new and unique, hand-selected single barrel pick of Buffalo Trace on Sunday, July 4. Cocktails include the Zombie with Bacardi Gold, Blackwell Jamaican, Lemon Hart 151, lime, grapefruit and cinnamon; and the bitter yet approachable Summer Negroni, with Ford’s Gin, Blanc Vermouth, Suze, peach herbs, botanicals and stone fruit. All cocktails will be $1 off all day on July 4.

Space Cowboy, 100 West Cavalcade

Space Cowboy executive chef and Night Moves Hospitality culinary director Lyle Bento will be roasting a whole kalua pig on Sunday, July 4. The traditional Hawaiian luau dish will be available starting at noon and pool day passes are available from the hotel for $20 and include full poolside service from Space Cowboy.

Sticky's Chicken, 2311 Edwards

Sticky's Chicken is offering two Family Tray options for pre-order placed by Saturday, July 3. Wing trays include 25 wings, choice of garlic rice or seasoned fries, and one pint of truffle mac and cheese. Option two includes choice of Chicken Over Rice or Karaage Over Rice, sauteed veggies and spring mix salad. Call 713-703-5230 or email getstickys@gmail.com to place orders.

Taco Cabana

Starting July 2 and throughout July Fourth weekend, TC fans can choose from ground beef or bacon Sonoran Hot Dogs, available a la carte for $2.99 at all participating Texas locations while supplies last. Guests ages 21+ can purchase a hot dog and beer bundle, including a Sonoran hot dog plus choice of domestic beer for $4.99 or a Sonoran hot dog plus choice of premium beer for $5.49.

The Union Kitchen, multiple locations

The Union Kitchen will offer an assortment of a la carte bbq items at each of its six locations on Sunday, July 4, including beakfast brisket tacos, bbq brisket burgers, brisket benedicts and more. The regular brunch menu will also be available. Reservations encouraged.