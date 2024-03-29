Chef Alex Au Yeung Has Passed Away

The Houston restaurant scene lost a beloved chef last week. Alex Au Yeung, chef and owner of Phat Eatery, passed away March 21, 2024 from cancer at the much-too-early age of 52. His battle was brief but courageous and his family, friends and loyal staff are heartbroken. The city of Houston shares in their grief.
According to a press release, Au-Yeung kept a positive attitude despite the difficulties of his cancer treatments, continuing in his dedication not only to his successful Katy restaurant but also to the team helping to fulfill his dream of opening his second Phat Eatery in The Woodlands. All the while, Au-Yeung kept his diagnosis private. Though there had been some improvements, his health recently worsened.
Chef Au-Yeung was born in Malaysia and raised in Hong Kong. Arriving in Houston at the age of 19, he pursued several entrepreneurial undertakings before being lured in by the world of professional cooking. Studying under Cantonese chefs in Hong Kong, Au-Yeung made his restaurant debut in Katy Asian Town in 2018 when he opened Phat Eatery.
Alex Au-Yeung was a hands-on chef and owner at Phat Eatery.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
His creative Malaysian cuisine and warm hospitality earned him a number of accolades. In 2021, he was recognized by the Asian American Chamber of Commerce as a "Rising 10" and in 2022, the Texas Restaurant Association bestowed upon him a "Faces of Diversity Award". His talent was rewarded with a 2022 James Beard Award Semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas.
In 2023, he received the People's Choice Award from the TRA and in his acceptance speech at the 2023 Taste of Texas bash said, "It's hard in this industry. I've had my struggles. You've got to take care of your guests, you've got to take care of the numbers and, MOST importantly, you've got to take care of your people." He then donated his prize money back to the Texas Restaurant Association.
People who were close to Au-Yeung know that gesture was emblematic of the person he was. Known for his compassion, he was often volunteering his time and resources for various causes and philanthropic missions.
In an email, TRA president and CEO Emily Williams Knight Ed.D said, " It's difficult to explain the shock and heartbreak that the Texas Restaurant Association family is feeling after the loss of Alex Au-Yeung. Alex was one-of-a-kind, personifying the traits that make the hospitality industry so special... To ensure Alex's legacy is never forgotten, the TRA is proud to announce that we're naming our Annual People's Choice Award after Alex, a fitting tribute to a man who won the award multiple times and used his acceptance speeches to remind us all that people are the essential ingredient to the hospitality industry's success."
Alex Au-Yeung pictured here at Phat Eatery's 2022 Lunar New Year celebration.
Photo by Quy Tran
His family, friends and colleagues are mourning his loss as are the many loyal patrons of Phat Eatery and the restaurant community as a whole. Kimberly Park, of Kimberly Park Communications, worked with Au-Yeung for years doing public relations for his Katy restaurant and the planned second location in The Woodlands.
About the loss of her friend and client, Park said "In the many years we've worked with local restaurateurs and chefs, Alex was easily one of our favorite partners and was like family to us. He showed such gratitude for our team's guidance and efforts as well as the ever-growing support of the community. His joy was contagious and his sense of humor never failed to amuse us."
Park went on to praise his enthusiasm and creativity, adding, "Yet, as his star continued to rise, he remained focused on the important things: taking care of his people and his community. He was absolutely the most wonderful person and we will miss him dearly."
Alex Au-Yeung and Chris Shepherd shown filming KPRC's Eat Like a Local in November 2023.
Photo by Sabrina Miskelly
For those who would like to pay their respects, visitations will be held April 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sugar Land Mortuary, 1818 Eldridge, in Sugar Land. All are welcome. The family encourages that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Alex Au-Yeung's honor to Southern Smoke Foundation
, which assists hospitality workers in need.
There could be no better tribute to the much-loved chef than continuing his generosity.