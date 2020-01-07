Pre-Sale For the Houston Press Menu of Menus® Starts Today

Yes we just cleared Christmas and New Year's and today's a chilly day in Houston, but it's not too early to think warmer temperatures and Spring, and when you do, you need to think about the Houston Press Menu of Menus® on Tuesday, April 7 from 7-10 p.m. at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards.
At 10 a.m. today pre-sale tickets go on sale, with the special offer ending this Friday, January 10, at 9 a.m. This will be the 18th year of the special tasting event involving more than 35 restaurants.
General admission tickets are $49 and include entry into the event at 7 p.m. as well as food, wine beer and cocktail sampling.
VIP admission at $79 gets ticket holders into the event one hour earlier at 6 p.m. and includes everything that GA tickets offer as well as complimentary valet parking before 6:30 p.m.
For tickets or for more information visit menuofmenus.com. Or check us out on Facebook. When ordering tickets use promo code HOUMENUS.
Confirmed Restaurants So Far:
Andalucia Tapas Restaurant & Bar
Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Cochinita & Co.
El Quetzal Bakery
Eurasia Fusion Sushi
House of Pies
Juice Girl
KICPOS
Kin by Chef Evelyn
KUU Restaurant
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
Max's Wine Dive
Mia Bella Trattoria
Mikki's Cafe
Not Jus' Donuts Bakery
NOKturne Juice Bar
Over the Moon
Prestige Oysters
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Smoothie Strong
Snooze an A.M. Eatery
Sticky's Chicken
The Brass Tap
The Omni
Tostada Regio
Yong HTX
Zoa Moroccan
