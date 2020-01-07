 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Happy people from the Houston Press Menu of Menus® 2019 edition. Tickets now on sale for 2020.EXPAND
Happy people from the Houston Press Menu of Menus® 2019 edition. Tickets now on sale for 2020.
Photo by Kate McLean

Pre-Sale For the Houston Press Menu of Menus® Starts Today

Houston Press | January 7, 2020 | 4:31am
AA

Yes we just cleared Christmas and New Year's and today's a chilly day in Houston, but it's not too early to think warmer temperatures and Spring, and when you do, you need to think about the Houston Press Menu of Menus® on Tuesday, April 7 from 7-10 p.m. at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards.

At 10 a.m. today pre-sale tickets go on sale, with the special offer ending this Friday, January 10, at 9 a.m. This will be the 18th year of the special tasting event involving more than 35 restaurants.

General admission tickets are $49 and include entry into the event at 7 p.m. as well as food, wine beer and cocktail sampling.

VIP admission at $79 gets ticket holders into the event one hour earlier at 6 p.m. and includes everything that GA tickets offer as well as complimentary valet parking before 6:30 p.m.

For tickets or for more information visit menuofmenus.com. Or check us out on Facebook. When ordering tickets use promo code HOUMENUS.

Confirmed Restaurants So Far:

Andalucia Tapas Restaurant & Bar
Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Cochinita & Co.
El Quetzal Bakery
Eurasia Fusion Sushi
House of Pies
Juice Girl
KICPOS
Kin by Chef Evelyn
KUU Restaurant
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
Max's Wine Dive
Mia Bella Trattoria
Mikki's Cafe
Not Jus' Donuts Bakery
NOKturne Juice Bar
Over the Moon
Prestige Oysters
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Smoothie Strong
Snooze an A.M. Eatery
Sticky's Chicken
The Brass Tap
The Omni
Tostada Regio
Yong HTX
Zoa Moroccan

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >