Pre-Sale For the Houston Press Menu of Menus® Starts Today

Happy people from the Houston Press Menu of Menus® 2019 edition. Tickets now on sale for 2020.

Yes we just cleared Christmas and New Year's and today's a chilly day in Houston, but it's not too early to think warmer temperatures and Spring, and when you do, you need to think about the Houston Press Menu of Menus® on Tuesday, April 7 from 7-10 p.m. at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards.

At 10 a.m. today pre-sale tickets go on sale, with the special offer ending this Friday, January 10, at 9 a.m. This will be the 18th year of the special tasting event involving more than 35 restaurants.

General admission tickets are $49 and include entry into the event at 7 p.m. as well as food, wine beer and cocktail sampling.

VIP admission at $79 gets ticket holders into the event one hour earlier at 6 p.m. and includes everything that GA tickets offer as well as complimentary valet parking before 6:30 p.m.

For tickets or for more information visit menuofmenus.com. Or check us out on Facebook. When ordering tickets use promo code HOUMENUS.

Confirmed Restaurants So Far:

Andalucia Tapas Restaurant & Bar

Bundt Cake-A-Holic

Cochinita & Co.

El Quetzal Bakery

Eurasia Fusion Sushi

House of Pies

Juice Girl

KICPOS

Kin by Chef Evelyn

KUU Restaurant

La Argentina Gelato & Coffee

Max's Wine Dive

Mia Bella Trattoria

Mikki's Cafe

Not Jus' Donuts Bakery

NOKturne Juice Bar

Over the Moon

Prestige Oysters

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Smoothie Strong

Snooze an A.M. Eatery

Sticky's Chicken

The Brass Tap

The Omni

Tostada Regio

Yong HTX

Zoa Moroccan