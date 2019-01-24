These Houston Restaurants Will Take Care of the Super Bowl Spread For You

Throw a killer Super Bowl shindig without the hassle by letting these Houston restaurants do the work for you. With crowd pleasers from hot wings and sliders to queso and barbecue, check out these to-go menu for Game Day in Houston.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, 832-767-4828

The Butcher Shop has your Game Day favorites, from an assortment of sandwich platters and cheese and charcuterie boards to B&B burgers and Wagyu hot dogs for grilling. Available now until Super Bowl Sunday, February 3, call to place your order with a 24-hour notice.

Bernie’s Burger Bus, berniesburgerbus.com

Bernie’s is offering a Super Bowl Sunday Burger Box special for game day grubbing. That’s 26 sliders (your choice of Pre-Schoolers, Pep Squad, Bacon-BBQ-Cheddar and Kindergarteners, and optional add-on electives), plus housemade S+P kettle chips and a one-pint house French onion dip for $100. Early orders are appreciated. Guests can pick up by 7 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday and orders can be placed with your server when dining or by emailing catering@berniesburgerbus.com.

Dish Society, dishsociety.com

Dish Society’s game day menu includes options like a 44 Farms chimichurri steak taco bar, bbq brisket sliders and grilled chicken pesto on Slow Dough pretzel buns, truffle mac n’ cheese, snappy salads and more.

Goode Co. Barbecue, 5109 Kirby, 713-522-2530; 8911 Katy Freeway, 713-464-1901; 20102 Northwest Freeway, 832-678-3562

Go for Barbecue in Bulk, with party packs including a choice of beef brisket, sausage, chicken, pork ribs, honey smoked ham, turkey breast, or spicy pork and a choice of side order—potato salad, jalapeño pinto beans, Austin baked beans, coleslaw, or jambalaya Texana. aPacks come in variations from three to 25 pounds of meat and range in price from $55 to $635 plus tax. An assortment of baked goods, sides, toppings, desserts, and beverages are also available for an additional cost. Available for pickup or delivery.

Goode Co. Taqueria, 4902 Kirby, 713-520-9153

Bring home the party with decked out Backyard Party Packs from Goode Company, with options including burger packs, hot dog packs, toppings, sides, baked goods and more. Packs must be ordered 24 hours in advance for pick up, curbside and delivery.

EXPAND Check out Liberty Kitchen's winning Super Bowl spread. Photo by Carla Gomez

Liberty Kitchen, 1050 Studewood, 713-802-0533; 4224 San Felipe, 713-622-1010; 963 Bunker Hill, 713-468-3745

All Liberty Kitchen locations are offering Game Day Party Packs to takeaway for the biggest football game of the year, featuring favorites including sliders, zesty chile con queso or chunky avocado dip with warm tortilla chips, jumbo wings with ranch and hot sauce syrup, and sausage and short rib gumbo with potato salad or rice and French bread. Food will be packaged warm or ready-to-heat – whichever the guest prefers. Orders should be placed online by Friday, February 1 at noon to be picked up on Sunday, February 3 by 2 p.m. All Liberty Kitchen locations will close at 4 p.m. that day.

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, 713-679-8453

From bagels and franks in a blanket to veggie trays and sloppy joe sandwich platters, Kenny & Ziggy’s catering menu has no shortage of Game Day options. A 24-hour notice is required.

Killen’s Barbecue, 3613 East Broadway, 281-485-2272

Killen’s catering menu requires a 48-hour notice (at least) and a 15-pound minimum, with options including pork and beef ribs, brisket, turkey, whole chicken, sausage, and sides from baked beans and mac ‘n cheese to creamed corn and collard greens.

Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, 713-266-2042

Load up on Tex-Mex classics with the full-service catering options from Molina’s—from charbroiled fajitas and bacon-wrapped shrimp to enchiladas and Jose’s Dip. The earlier the better, but at least 24-hour advanced notice is requested.

Pluckers Wing Bar, pluckers.com

Beginning Sunday, January 27, Pluckers will be taking pre-orders for its entire menu for Game Day at ALL Texas locations! Orders will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis, and all pre-orders will be taken online at order.pluckers.com. Get classic wing flavors, plus unique varieties from Dr. Pepper Manganero to Ginger Peach Sriracha. Additionally, Pluckers will begin accepting reservations for guests that want to watch the game in-store at any Texas location. Reservations will be available for $5 per seat, and guests must reserve the entire table. Guests can call their desired location to make a reservation, and they will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

Revival Market, 550 Heights, 713-880-8463

Agricole Hospitality has your Super Bowl spread covered with its Game Day catering menu. Order chicken wings, three-foot hoagies, assorted sliders, barbecue, and hot dog party packs, among other winning choices.

SusieCakes, 2563 Amherst, 713-521-2253

SusieCakes is offering football themed treats, available Saturday, February 2 and Sunday, February 3. Get frosted sugar cookies shaped like footballs and stadiums, football cupcakes and customizable treats.

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842; 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295

Sylvia’s catering options included delivery and restaurant pickup, with eats including enchiladas, appetizer platters and fajitas for ten to 15 people, plus a la carte sides and desserts.

Treebeards, treebeards.com

Channel the spirit of New Orleans with Downtown mainstay Treebeards’ Super Bowl Special: a party pack comprised of chicken and sausage gumbo, red beans and rice with sausage, a side of cheddar cheese and green onions, and Treebeards hot sauce for ten hungry fans. The price is $100 and $120 with jalapeño cornbread. Available at all Treebeards locations for pickup on Friday, February 1.

We will be updating this list leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. Restaurants can send takeout and catering details to dish@houstonpress.com.