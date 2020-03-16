Houston Press Menu of Menus® 2020 Postponed Till June 2

The Houston Press is postponing its annual Menu of Menus® event, originally scheduled for April 7, until June 2 because of concerns caused by the coronavirus.
In a statement released today, the Press said:
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to the mission of the Houston Press. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Houston’s stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
"Out of an abundance of caution and in order to follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Houston Press, LLC is postponing its scheduled April 7th Menu of Menus Extravaganza 2020 date until June 2nd. All tickets purchased for the April 7th date will be honored for the rescheduled June 2nd date.
While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.
Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to celebrating our diverse culinary scene with you in June."
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!