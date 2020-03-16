 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Wait till June.
By Houston Press

Houston Press Menu of Menus® 2020 Postponed Till June 2

Houston Press | March 16, 2020 | 2:41pm
The Houston Press is postponing its annual Menu of Menus® event, originally scheduled for April 7, until June 2 because of concerns caused by the coronavirus.

In a statement released today, the Press said:

"Out of an abundance of caution and in order to follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Houston Press, LLC is postponing its scheduled April 7th Menu of Menus Extravaganza 2020 date until June 2nd. All tickets purchased for the April 7th date will be honored for the rescheduled June 2nd date.

While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to celebrating our diverse culinary scene with you in June."

 
