Where to Dine Out for Mother’s Day Brunch 2021 in Houston

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 9, so now is the time to make plans to treat the special moms in your life to brunch. From luxe prix fixe affairs to restaurants offering tasty specials and flowing mimosas, here’s where to get Mother’s Day brunch in Houston this year.

Artisans Restaurant, 3201 Louisiana, 713-529-9111

Celebrate Mother's Day with a luxe, five-course brunch, available for $89++ from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Features include truffle arancini, seafood crepe, butter poached lobster, crab and spinach stuffed chicken, chocolate sponge cake with strawberry mousse and more. The restaurant will be closed for dinner on Mother's Day.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

Chef Hugo Ortega will offer a special three-course menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with choices including crawfish risotto, hanger steak bistro benedict and flourless chocolate cake, among others. Cost is $52 per person, $15 for children ages 10 and under.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

Chef Philippe Verpiand is offering a special three-course prix fixe menu for $46 per person. The restaurant will be open beginning at 11 a.m. with features including deviled eggs with crumbled bacon and fresh herbs, lobster bisque, flat iron steak with Bordelaise sauce and sunny-side-up egg, and creamy Tahitian creme brulee.

Bloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop South, 346-227-5139

Mother’s Day Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $65 per person. Start with crispy burrata to share, followed by choices such as Lobster Benedict, Crispy Cereal Walnut French Toast and Carved Prime Rib au Jus before finishing with a Bloom & “Bee Box” of assorted French pastries.

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

Mother’s Day Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a special three-course menu featuring Creole favorites and brunch specialties. Choose from a selection of starters, entrees and desserts that include Brennan’s traditional Snapping Turtle Soup, Seafood Gumbo, Crawfish Boudin Stuffed Quail, Shrimp and Grits, Brennan’s Bananas Foster and Creole Bread Pudding. Cost is $56 per person.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, 713-622-9996

Chef Hugo Ortega’s coastal Mexican restaurant will be offering a three-course menu for $52 per person and $15 per child ages 10 and under. Enjoy features including creamy lobster soup, wood-roasted Gulf oysters, skirt steak chilaquiles, Mexican chocolate tres leches and more.

CRU, 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463, 9595 Six Pines, 281-465-9463

Bring the mother figures in your life for a three-course brunch, with choice of appetizer, entree and dessert for $45 per person from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include goat cheese and mascarpone beignets, a smoked salmon board, crab cake benedict and tiramisu.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 5061 Westheimer, 713-355-2600

Dine on Mother’s Day Brunch special offerings such as Sous Vide Bacon Benedict ($22), Bread Pudding French Toast ($19), Farmer’s Market Egg White Frittata ($22) and the Butcher’s Cut Steak and Eggs ($29). Guests can also enjoy a refreshing Ciao Bella Sangria and specialty Chocolate Butter Cake.

EXPAND Dish Society's family-friendly brunch starts early this Mother's Day. Photo by Kimberly Park

Dish Society

Stop in during special extended brunch hours from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and say cheers to Mom with a fromosa, sangria or a colorful mimosa flight, and choose from brunch favorites like fried chicken and house buttermilk biscuits or pork belly hash. No reservations needed.

Ember & Greens Restaurant and Bar, 9403-B Katy Freeway, 713-465-3333

For Mother’s Day, mother and son duo Nadereh Ahly and Iman Yarjani are serving an a la carte Mother's Day brunch, with features such as Nutella & Rosewater French Toast, E&G Breakfast Tacos topped with matchstick fries and an authentic Shakshouka recipe. The restaurant is open for brunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Indulge in a special three-course menu from award-winning Chef Philippe Verpiand for $62 per person. Features include beet carpaccio, duck foie gras torchon, eggs Benedict with smoked salmon, beef tenderloin Bordelaise with poached egg and more. The restaurant will be open beginning at 11 a.m.

Hotel ZaZa - Monarch, 5701 Main; Tipping Point Restaurant and Terrace, 9787 Katy Freeway

Houstonians can enjoy a luxury a la carte brunch at Hotel ZaZa Houston Memorial City’s Tipping Point Restaurant and Terrace or Monarch at Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District. Both restaurants will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering a sweet and savory selection including Chicken & Waffles with hand-battered chicken breast, buttermilk waffle, black pepper honey and hot sauce; Salmon Bagelettes with lox, crème fraiche, capers, red onion and dill; and Pan Seared Scallops with cream potatoes, brown sugar, arugula, citrus supreme and radish. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Hugo’s, 1602 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a three-course brunch menu for $52 per person / $15 per child ages 10 and under. Highlights include tamal de cochinita pibil, lime-cured shrimp and pineapple-habanero aguachile, Yucatan-style catch of the day wrapped in banana leaf, lamb chops with mole coloradito, and flan de coco tostado.

Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial

In addition to its regular brunch menu, Hungry’s will be offering every mom a complimentary mimosa –dine-in only. Reservations recommended.

Indianola, 1201 Saint Emanuel

Enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch buffet for $45++ per person ($20 per child age 11-15, free for kids 10 and under) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The spread features delights like wild Gulf shrimp cocktail, herb-crusted black angus filet with horseradish cream, “honey” buttermilk pancakes with cultured butter and maple syrup and cafe tres leche cake with caramel and pecan crumble. Reservations available on Resy.

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 2327 Post Oak, 713-871-8883

With a colossal menu, the whole family can find something to enjoy, from sky-scraping sandwiches to homemade cheese blintzes with strawberry or blueberry preserves. For Mother’s Day, the deli makes smaller versions of the classic black and white cookie, turning them pink and white in honor of the holiday and giving them out to all the mothers dining that day.

KP's Kitchen, 700 Town and Country

KP’s Kitchen Food & Wine will be offering complimentary champagne for all moms on Mother's Day, plus a special feature of Gulf Crab Cake served atop Parisian mustard and house made slaw.

La Table, 1800 Post Oak

La Table will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (the last seating will be at 2.45 p.m.), feautring its full menu a la carte.

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, 4224 San Felipe, 713-622-1010

Liberty Kitchen at the Tree House, 963 Bunker Hill, 713-468-3745

Both Liberty Kitchen River Oaks and Memorial will offer the full brunch menu and a special for mom: light and fluffy Lavender Pancakes with honey crème anglaise and lemon brûlée wheels ($14). Other brunch items on the menu include the Coastal Benedict with poached Maine lobster or crab cake, Quinoa Breakfast Bowl as well Red Velvet Waffle & Fried Chicken Strips with bacon jam, butter and grilled jalapeño. Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mastrantos, 927 Studewood

The ‘global tastes’ restaurant will offer up a special Mother’s Day four-course prix fixe brunch ($49 per adult) with seating s at 10 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m (reservations via Resy). Dine on choices such as handmade pasta stuffed with Taleggio cheese, eggs Benedict arepa and pavlova carrot cake. Kids have their own three-course menu ($25 per child): a fresh fruit bowl, choice of Bolognese, cheese arepa or waffle, and ice cream with berries for dessert.

Max’s Wine Dive, 214 Fairview

Executive chef Andre Walker at Max’s Wine Dive on Fairview is cooking up a savory dish and a sweet dish for Sunday, May 9th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy Salted Caramel Sticky Toffee Buns for $8 or savor the Lobster Omelet with spinach, brie, Spanish chorizo, caramelized onions and smothered sauce for $19. Specials are available for dine-in only.

Max’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington

Corporate executive chef Beto Gutierrez has crafted a “Pan Seared Wild Flounder” special, available at Max’s Wine Dive on Washington from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The feature comes with heirloom carrots, wilted spinach and a lemon-caper beurre blanc for $32. The special is available for dine-in only.

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., dine on brunch dishes such as huevos rancheros pizza, and “migaquiles,” a migas and chilaquiles hybrid. All mothers will receive one glass of sparkling on the house and enter to win the ultimate "Mommy’s Night Out” package (free to enter), featuring up to $100 cash to cover babysitter fees and a $200 Monkey’s Tail gift card. Drawing will be Monday, May 10 and the winner will be announced on Instagram.

EXPAND Take mom to a memorable downtown brunch at The Nash. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

The Nash, 1111 Rusk

The Nash will have special hours for Mother's Day, opening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with its regular menu plus some brunch specials. Reserve now on Resy.

One Fifth Southern Comfort, 1658 Westheimer

One Fifth will be offering its regular menu with a few brunch-y specials, including Cornflake-Crusted French Toast with strawberry jam and maple syrup; Mama Staph’s Quiche with crispy bacon, spinach, green onion and pepper jack cheese; Not-So Eggs Benedict with potato rosti, poached eggs, crab roe butter and smoked trout roe; and the HBCB, a honey butter chicken biscuit with arugula salad.

The Original Ninfa's, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak

Weekend brunch starts at 10 a.m., with highlights including brisket hash and eggs, avocado guajillo toast, chilaquiles verdes and red chile pork posole.

Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, 281-646-0700

Treat mom to a special Cajun meal, with everything from Gumbo, Etouffee, and Char-Grilled Oysters to Crawfish and Po-Boys. As it does every Sunday for "Family Day", Orleans will offer 20-percent off on all dine-in and to-go orders.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse is opening early at 11 a.m. and celebrating Mother’s Day with off-the menu specials such as Perry’s Fennel-Crusted Salmon on braised fennel and leeks with navel orange butter served under a dome of roasted fennel and seed smoke.

Pinstripes, 3300 Kirby, 346-297-1770

Mother’s Day Brunch is available Sunday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with standout items like the “Momlet” with egg white, kale, fontinella, roasted red pepper, goat cheese and avocado toast; Chicken and Waffles with maple syrup, sweet chili glaze, housemade whipped cream and jalapeño; and Lobster & Egg Bruschetta with Maine lobster, shrimp, soft scrambled eggs, grilled baguette and truffle.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

The contemporary Italian restaurant will be open beginning at noon on Mother’s Day, serving its everyday menu plus seasonal off-the-menu specials like Soft Shell Crabs and Veal Chop Milanese. A children’s menu available and gluten-free options also available.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

Set in a historic 114-year-old log cabin on beautiful grounds, the original lodge restaurant is offering a three-course brunch menu from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $55 per person. Dine on smoked duck gumbo, chimichurri-rubbed ribeye and eggs, jumbo lump crab cake with Creole mustard butter and warm croissant bread pudding.

Revival Market, 550 Heights

Hit the cafe for brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and check out the local market going down in the parking lot, as well.

The Studewood Cantine, 1111 Studewood, 713-864-1100

The Tex-Mex cantina is launching brunch, available every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Saturday, May 8 and on Mother’s Day, May 9. Features include fajitas and eggs, migas, huevos rancheros, blue corn crabcakes, tres leches French toast and more; and the cocktail menu will feature a brunch-only bloody Maria, bottomless mimosas, michelada, tequila sunrise and an assortment of coffee drinks.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens will be open with its full menu for inhouse dining. Reservations are encouraged but walk-in guests are welcome if space is available.

The Tasting Room City Centre, 818 Town and Country

Corporate executive chef Beto Gutierrez has crafted a special dish in celebration of Mother’s Day, available on both Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy the Crab Cake Benedict, featuring two 2-ounce crab cakes topped with poached eggs and chive hollandaise and served with homestyle potatoes on a bed of spinach for $24.

Tony’s, 3755 Richmond, 713-622-6778

This Mother's Day Tony's is featuring a special Mother's Day Brunch for dine-in or pick-up. For $75 per person ($25 for children 12 and under), dine on three courses featuring Tony's favorites like Pansoti, Tony's Eggs Benedict and the Wyatt Salad packed with lobster, crab, shrimp and mango dressed with a citrus ginger vinaigrette for $75 per person and $25 for children 12 and under. Reservations are required.

Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer

Treat mom to Mother’s Day Brunch at Traveler’s Table, featuring a two-course prix fixe menu, including a Mimosa, Bloody Mary, or Mocktail for $45/person, available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indulge in favorites such as Morning Churros, Custard Lava French Toast, and Breakfast Bread Pudding. The regular dinner menu will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Visit Resy for reservations.

Treebeards, 9655 Katy Freeway

Treebeards Bunker Hill will be offering complimentary mimosas for all mothers dining in, as well as a Mother's Day Special of Shrimp and Grits until 3 p.m. Whole cakes will also be for sale in various flavors such as Red Velvet Cake, Italian Cream Cake, Carrot Cake, Yellow Cake and Buttercake.

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-300-4440

Treat mom to a culinary trip to Oaxaca, Mexico with a special three-course menu ($52 per person, $15 per child age 10 and under). Dine on tamal de elote, chilaquiles, ribeye con huevos, pescado in mole verde and more.

We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Mother's Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send your information to dish@houstonpress.com.