Houston's Best Sandwiches: Cuban at Cuban Spot

Is this the best Cuban sandwich of all time? Maybe. Is it the best in Houston? Definitely.

"I haven't had a good Cuban sandwich in a while."

"You've never had a good Cuban sandwich."

This was my exchange with one of the guys inside the Cuban Spot food truck, parked on this day in the lot of an industrial company in Pasadena. My recent post about finding a really good Cuban sandwich is Houston was still on my mind.

"I've been to Miami."

"You've never had a good Cuban sandwich...and we are from Miami."

It was pretty clear these folks were serious about their Cuban sandwiches (and fritas and other fare on their menu) and with good reason. Sitting next to the cash register was a plaque — 1st Place Winner, World's Best Popular Cuban Sandwich. This was from the 2019 Cuban Sandwich Festival held just weeks earlier in Tampa, Florida, to many, the birthplace of the Cubano. Impressive.

I made my order and within a relatively short time, I had their version, a classic pressed pork and Swiss beauty hot off the grill. Like all good Cubanos, Cuban Spot's had ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a pressed Cuban roll they seared with garlic butter. I added mayo to mine because I like it. "You must be from Tampa," I was told.

First, is it the best Cuban sandwich I've ever had? It's certainly possible. I would argue that the version I had at Enriquetas in Miami has always been the standard, but this sandwich more than held its own. The bread was crunchy and perfect, the pork (which almost always trips up Cubano makers) was moist and flavorful. The touch of garlic in the butter added just a bit of that zing without overpowering everything else.

Without question, this is the best Cuban sandwich I've had in Houston and it might very well be the best one I've had, period. The folks at Cuban Spot obviously think so and, well, they might just be right.

