Houston Spots Celebrating the 2024 Solar Eclipse with Cosmic Food and Drink Specials

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard about the upcoming total solar eclipse crossing North America (with the path of totality passing right through parts of Texas) on Monday, April 8. As the moon passes between Earth and the sun, day will turn into darkness, with Houston seeing a partial eclipse beginning at 12:20 p.m. and ending at 3:01 p.m. (weather permitting). As Space City loves an excuse to celebrate, several local bars, restaurants and hospitality spots are honoring the super cool event with Eclipse Watch Parties, cosmic food and drink specials and more.
BoomerJack’s Grill, 20961 Gulf Freeway
The newly opened Webster spot will host a patio party from noon to 3 p.m. complete with complimentary solar glasses (while supplies last) and food and drink specials all afternoon. Hit the dog-friendly patio to watch the enjoy $3 Crown and Down (you-call-its) and $6 Personal Pepperoni Flatbread.
Chuy’s, multiple locations
From Saturday, April 6 through Monday, April 8,: Chuy’s will be celebrating the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse with a three-day Tex-Mex Totality party, featuring a new Eclipse ‘Rita featuring LALO Blanco tequila, Gran Gala, fresh lime juice and agave nectar with a float of red wine; plus $5 Chips ‘N’ Dips all day. https://www.chuys.com/locations
Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker
Rocking a poolside bar and Texas-shaped lazy river, Marriott Marquis Houston invites guests to hit the rooftop for a watch party featuring black vodka screwdriver sunrises, a 360-photo booth and fun. The event is free for hotel guests, but folks not staying at the hotel can join by purchasing a resort day pass online.
Shipley Do-Nuts, multiple locations
Shipley Do-Nuts Do-Happy loyalty program members can take advantage of the Solar Eclipse Deal on Monday, April 8, earning an additional 500 points with any purchase.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar, multiple locations
All three locations will offer a one-of-a-kind, charcoal-activated libation — The Eclipse Frozen Margarita, available for $12 and made with Lunazul Reposado Tequila, orange liquor, agave and lime. Guests can also sip $18 flights featuring Peach Pie Sangria, Lavender Lemonade, Ocean Water and the Eclipse Margarita.
Tiff's Treats, multiple locations
The cookie purveyor will offer a Solar Eclipse Mix featuring sun-inspired Lemon Sugar and blackout Double Chocolate Chip cookies, available for pre-order and delivery now through April 8.
Twin Peaks, multiple locations
Twin Peaks will be giving out free eclipse glasses, plus featuring cosmic drinks like the Twin Peaks Margarita on “The Rock,” Blue Moon Belgian White, Corazón Tequila Sunrise, Lunazul Silver Shot and Starbust Shots.