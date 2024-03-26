Where to Eat, Drink and Celebrate Astros Opening Day 2024 in Houston

The entire city is ready to root, root, root for our beloved Houston Astros as they open the season against American League rivals the New York Yankees on Thursday, March 28. These local bars and restaurants are also getting in on the action, sporting Astros Opening Day specials from $2 hot dogs to homerun Crush City Margaritas, plus some season-long fun, too.
Bayou & Bottle, 1300 Lamar
In addition to boasting 200+ whiskies and a prime location near Minute Maid Park, Bayou & Bottle’s Opening Day will feature chef Gaby Jimenez’s “Best of Bayou Burger Menu” and riffs on ballpark favorites, including a Cracker Jack Old Fashioned, foot-long kobe beef hot dog and banana split with bourbon caramel. The fun runs from 1 to 9 p.m.
Biggio’s, 1777 Walker
Named after the Astros legend Craig Biggio and sitting steps away from Minute Maid Park, Biggio’s will be hosting an Opening Day feast with the Astros Opening Series: Biggio’s Smoker Specials from 3 to 9 p.m. The sports bar will be smoking brats and hot dogs on its patio and offering pregame drinks, with prime viewing on its 30+ screens for those not heading to the ballpark.
Chapman & Kirby, 2118 Lamar
Fans can hit the EaDo hotspot for a Pregame Party featuring a $2 menu with hotdogs, pretzel bites, chips & queso, fried pickles and shots, plus beer buckets. Doors open at noon.
Christian’s Tailgate, multiple locations
The fan-favorite sports bars will offer Astros Opening Day specials including $2 hot dogs, $3 Michelob Ultra, $5 Orbit shots and $5 Hornitos margaritas.
CIEL Restaurant & Lounge, 4411 San Felipe
Fans can enjoy happy hour pricing on Blood Orange Margaritas ($10) all day long.
Cyclone Anaya’s, multiple locations
Available at all seven Houston-area locations, fans can sip the Ocean Blue Top Shelf Margarita with Espolon Blanco, Blue Curacao, lemon, lime and pineapple juice ($12 regular, $15 jumbo).
Eight Row Flint Heights, 1039 Yale
Eight Row Flint Heights will be featuring a “Screwston the Yankees” drink special made with Beam Suntory’s Hornitos tequila on Opening Day.
EZ’s Liquor Lounge, 3302 White Oak
All season long, guests can enjoy $2 hot dogs and $5 Karbach Crawford Bock brews while the Astros games are projected in 4K resolution onto a brand-new 120-inch screen.
FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd
Get Astros Opening Weekend specials from Thursday through Sunday, with $4 ballpark dogs and $5 Crawford Bock drafts
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
The popular neighborhood bar will be offering its smashburger for $18 and Crush City Margarita for $13.
Hidden Bar/Norigami, 2715 Bissonnet
Throughout opening weekend, The Hidden Bar, the hideaway cocktail bar inside Norigami, is offering one free sake shot to Astros fans who come sporting their favorite Astros gear.
Holman Draft Hall, 820 Holman
Holman Draft Hall is celebrating the return of Houston Astros baseball with a special frozen cocktail, the “Astros Freeze”, available all opening weekend long for $12. There will also be Game Day Boards featuring things like lemon pepper wings, sliders, bbq ribs, guacamole and more ($100, feeds 7-9).
Hongdae 33, 9889 Bellaire
Wear your favorite Astros gear when you visit Dun Huang Plaza’s AYCE Korean barbecue hot spot and emjoy BOGO beer or soju all day on Opening Day.
Jax Grill, 1613 Shepherd
Throughout the Astros season, Jax Grill will offer 10 percent discounts to customers sporting Astros jerseys on game days.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak
The Houston Astros Home Run Sandwich makes its triumphant return, featuring Kosher salami, pastrami, corned beef and house-roasted turkey breast, layers of rye, coleslaw, Russian dressing and a provolone cheese and red sweet peppers topping. Get it for $22.95.
Kirby Ice House, 3333 Eastside, 1015 Gessner, 1700 Lake Robbins
The Texas bar and backyard patio is celebrating big at all locations, rocking specials like $4 Kirby Frozen Teas and Frosés and $6 house wines by the glass and $10-off select wines by the bottle.
Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer
The swanky seafood tavern will offer the Loch Bar Burger (usually $19) at $10 and all draft beer for $4 for Opening Day.
Maine-ly Sandwiches, 2313 Edwards
From Thursday, March 28 to Sunday, March 31, the Sawyer Yards location of Maine-ly Sandwiches will offer dollar-dressed. The restaurant will also be showing the Astros games all weekend and offering a BYOB special.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Head down to San Leon for an opening-day watch party featuring massive big screens, ballpark-themed bites and $2 draft beers.
Reset Rooftop Lounge, 606 Dennis
Guests who show proof of a same-day Astros game ticket can get one free shot (White Tea, Green Tea or Mexican Candy) or one free well drink all weekend long.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
During each televised game, both locations will be offering special deals in the bar area, including Astroritas and fajita chicken and beef nachos priced at $9 each.
Tacodeli, 1902 Washington
Tacodeli will celebrate the ‘Stros season opener with $5 tequila drinks with the purchase an appetizer.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
The Mexican street food spot will bring back its Astros conchas starting on March 28, available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the season. Cost is $4+tax for each, $21 for a half-dozen or $36 per dozen, while supplies last. Large quantities can be ordered in advance (at least 24 hours notice) for pick-up by calling the restaurant by calling 713-726-8273.
Woodland Social, 313 East Woodland
The buzzy new patio bar is celebrating its first-ever Houston Astros season, rocking 21 expansive 75-inch televisions, a grand 20-foot LED screen on the patio, gourmet pizzas and a fully-stocked bar.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
The downtown hotspot will offer $11 Houston Astros Gameday Specials including the GoStros Rita with peach nectar and a tea-infused salt rim and Astros Gameday Tacos featuring your choice of three small tacos.