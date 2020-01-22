Where to Dine on Valentine’s Day 2020 in Houston

Love is in the Houston air, y’all. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, now is the time to make reservations for the special day. From decadent, prix fixe meals for two to a la carte affairs complete with chocolate and bubbly, these Houston restaurants are ready to bring the love this Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14:

Artisans, 3201 Louisiana, 713-529-9111

From 5 to 10 p.m., lovers can enjoy a multi-course French meal, with dishes from smoked butter baked oysters to foie gras torchon, beef wellington to pan-seared sea bass, and Neapolitan mousse cake.

Bisou, 4444 Westheimer, 713-955-3855

This Valentine’s Day, the chic River Oaks District spot introduces a four-course tasting menu for $79 per person, offered from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial Drive, 713-827-8008

Bistro Provence will a multi-choice menu and a free glass of French sparkling wine this V-Day, with options from lobster bisque with American caviar to roasted duck breast and chocolate cake with passionfruit coulis.

Seating times are 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., with two hours allowed for dining times at each slot. The three-course dinner is $69 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and will be secured by a $40 deposit via PayPal which is forfeited for any cancellation made less than 48 hours in advance or not honoring the reservation.

Brick House Tavern + Tap, multiple locations

Brick House Tavern + Tap is offering a four-course, dinner for two available from Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 16. Guests can enjoy a choice of a snack, soup & salad, entrée and dessert for $49, with choices including Knockout Shrimp, French Onion Soup, Drunken Chops and Mahi Mahi. Add a bottle of Meiomi Pinot Noir or Bollini Pinot Grigio for an additional $25.

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, 9595 Six Pines #650, 281-465-9463; 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463

Reminisce with a gourmet four-course dinner ($60) and optional wine pairing, available on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15. Dine on lobster bisque, golden beet carpaccio, crawfish ravioli, filet with burgundy truffle sauce, bittersweet chocolate mousse and more.

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, 281-351-2225

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar will host its Valentine’s celebration all weekend long. Beat the crowds and enjoy a special prix-fixe menu for two, in addition to the full menu. Saturday and Sunday will also have brunch features for you and your sweetheart.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, multiple locations

For the ultimate date night combo, guests can opt for the Sausage & Wine-Braised Onion Pizza from Grimaldi’s seasonal Pizza & Pozzi menu, which pairs perfectly with Villa Pozzi‘s Nero d’Avola wine. Finish with slice of rosy Red Velvet Cheesecake big enough to share (or not).

The Grove Houston, 1611 Lamar, 713-337-7321

The Grove Houston will offer a special three-course dinner to celebrate Valentine's Day, with courses including arugula salad with toasted pecans, seasonal fruit and mustard vinaigrette; live oak grilled NY strip and lobster tail with roasted garlic-herb butter, local grits and asparagus; and mole torte with Valrhona chocolate, strawberries, almond and ancho chile, all served family-style for $100 per couple. In addition to the special menu, the restaurant will offer its full dinner menu and a number of prime meat specials from a bone-in ribeye with veal demi to a double tomahawk pork chop in sage-butter. Reservations are available and encouraged from 5 to 10 p.m.

KUU Restaurant, 947 Gessner, 713-461-1688

The sleek Japanese spot will be offering an open menu and live music this Valentine’s Day.

EXPAND Mastro's beloved butter cake gets a chocolate twist for the holiday. Photo by Ralph Smith Photography

Mastro’s Steakhouse, 1650 West Loop South, 713-993-2500

The elegant steakhouse invites you to fill your heart (and stomach) with its Warm Chocolate Butter Cake, a twist on a its signature featuring devils food butter cake baked with a cocoa and cream cheese glaze, then topped with chocolate ice cream and drizzled with raspberry sauce and white chocolate ganache.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 713-659-3700; 5000 Westheimer, Suite 190, 713-629-1946

From Saturday, February 8 through Saturday, February 15, diners can fall in love with Morton’s Steak & Lobster Oscar special, a succulent eight-ounce filet topped with a whole Maine lobster and bearnaise sauce for $59.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, Suite 8050, 832-487-8862

Dine at The Oceanaire and cozy up to the The Rose d’Amour cocktails, a blend of Wheatley Vodka, Reàl Raspberry Puree, Monin Rose Syrup, Maschio Prosecco and Fresh Lemon Juice, garnished with fresh raspberries for $16.

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264

Ouisie’s Table will be celebrating Valentine’s by offering an extensive a la carte menu, including restaurant favorites and specials made for the occasion. On Saturday night, February 15, and Sunday night, February 16, Ouisie’s will also be offering a three-course, prix fixe Valentine’s Weekend menu in addition to its regular menu. Featuring a choice of appetizers, main courses and desserts, the Valentine Weekend menu will be $45 plus tax and gratuity.

Potente, 1515 Texas, 713-237-1515

Celebrate your love with an indulgent four-course prix fixe menu this holiday.

Quattro at the Four Seasons Houston, 1300 Lamar, 713-276-4700

Quattro will be offering a decadent Valentine’s Day Menu for two from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during Valentine’s weekend. Dine on blini and caviar, beet ravioli or ahi tuna, frutti di mare or truffle butter Wagyu and a buffet-style dessert bar. Cost is $170 per couple or $250 with a bottle of Moët.

Robard’s, 2301 North Millbend, 281-364-6400

The luxury boutique steakhouse is debuting a special Yours and Mine menu featuring executive chef Paul McCabe’s mouthwatering dishes, including Butter Poached Maine Lobster, Dry-Aged Tenderloin, Colorado Lamb Loin and a Chocolate Sundae for Two, complete with Chocolate truffles, locally sourced strawberries and warm churros.

Tony's, 3755 Richmond, 713-622-6778

The Houston institution and old-school fine-dining spot invites guests and their loved ones to an intimate occasion, crafted by Tony Vallone and chef Austin Waiter, with three seatings to choose from (5:30-7 p.m.; 7:30-9 p.m.; 9 p.m.). Standout dishes include Filini, Maple Charred Hamachi and Colorado Rack of Lamb. The meal will also be highlighted by Tony’s expert wine manager. Cost is $95-$155 per person.

We will be updating this list leading up to Valentine's Day. Restaurants can send holiday details to dish@houstonpress.com.