Where to Dine in Houston on Thanksgiving Day 2018

Skip the hassle of Thanksgiving Day cooking and cleaning and have these local restaurants do the work for you. From family-friendly buffets and traditional turkey plates with all the fixin's to extravagant holiday prix fixes, here's where to dine in Houston this Thanksgiving:

Artisans Restaurant, 3201 Louisiana, 713-529-9111

For $80 per person, this Midtown tour de force offers an impressive multi-course feast, featuring an oyster and cornbread amuse-bouche; choice of sweet potato soup with jumbo lump crab and corn cake or port-braised short rib and goat cheese ravioli; choice of Canadian lobster tail, filet mignon de porc, or roast turkey breast entrée; and spiced pumpkin “opera” cake with bourbon ice cream for dessert. Reservations can be made between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, 713-862-1814

Enjoy a multi-course Turkey Day dinner for $59/adult and $29/kid (12 and under). Start with an amuse bouche and move on to choices such as butternut squash soup or mixed green salad with apples, candied pecans and blue cheese; then dig into roasted prime rib and Yorkshire pudding or roasted turkey and cornbread-sausage stuffing, both of which come with bacon sprouts, cranberry sauce, sweet yams and corn souffle. Dessert brings a choice of pumpkin pie, pecan pie or apple crisp.

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, 713-827-8008

Owner Genevieve Guy will host this special event which will bring to the table a three-course menu created for the occasion. Diners will have a choice of soup or salad, fish, beef or fowl and a choice of desserts. There is also a menu for children 12 and under. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. only, and the cost is $33 for adults and $15 for the children’s menu, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required with a $20 deposit via Paypal.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

Go for a three-course French feast this holiday, with offerings from tartine de brie and boeuf au vin rouge to roasted turkey with cognac gravy and caramelized apple crepe. Cost is $42 per person, with a $20 kids menu available. Hours are noon to 7:30 p.m.

Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

Celebrate the holiday with a Creole-style feast, offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Details to come.

The Classic All Day, 5922 Washington, 713-868-1131

Take the no-rush, no-fuss approach this Thanksgiving and enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu at The Classic available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($40 per person). Menu highlights include Red Kuri Squash Soup, Maple Glazed Turkey Breast; Herb Crusted Roasted Butchers Cut with red wine au jus (all entrées served with butter whipped potatoes and smoked turkey gravy, fall market vegetables, challah dressing and hazelnut and cranberry sauce available upon request); and for dessert, Sweet Potato Layered Cake served with orange cranberry jam or Mom’s Chocolate Cake with fudge pecan icing and vanilla ice cream.

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, 9595 Six Pines #650, 281-465-9463; 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463

Enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving dinner menu at CRÚ from noon to 9 p.m ($42 per person). Starting with a steaming basket of fresh baked bread for the table, each guest can choose his or her own favorites for each of the three courses, including butternut squash bisque, pumpkin mascarpone ravioli, sea diver scallops with butternut squash risotto, roasted turkey breast with sausage cornbread stuffing, whipped potatoes, green bean casserole and pan gravy, and apple and pecan bread pudding. New this year, CRÚ will welcome guests with a glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider (age 21+ only).

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Etoile will be offering a three-course prix fixe menu from noon to 7:30 p.m., with dishes including mushroom and leek velouté, free range roast turkey with fixin’s like pommes mousseline, stuffing, and aged cognac gravy, fall vegetable risotto and pecan vanilla pie with bourbon caramel sauce. Cost is $56 for adults and $25 for the kids menu.

Federal American Grill, 510 Shepherd, 713-863-7777

Dine in on Thanksgiving Day and you’ll be treated to an all-American three-course menu, with offerings including chicken-fried oysters, wild caught salmon, traditional roast turkey and spiral ham, and bourbon bread pudding. The feast runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is priced at $48 per person ($15 for children ten and under).

Fogo de Chão, 8250 Westheimer, 713-978-6500

Fogo de Chão will offer a unique menu on Thanksgiving Day in addition to its fire-roasted meats and Market Table offerings. Guests can indulge in Roasted Turkey Breast, Turkey Au Jus, Cranberry Relish, Brazilian Sausage and Apple Dressing and Sweet Potato Casserole. Reservations can be made at fogo.com; children 6 and under dine free, children 7 to 12 are half price

Hotel Granduca, 1080 Uptown Park, 713-418-1000

Celebrate the holiday with brunch buffet at Ristorante Cavour (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), featuring traditional favorites such as turkey and trimmings, prime beef, seafood selections, an array of salads, cheeses, pastas and desserts. Cost is $85 for adults and $40 for children (five-12 years). Breakfast will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Ristorante Cavour and dinner will be available in Bar Malatesta.

The Houstonian Hotel, 111 North Post Oak, 713-812-6932 (The Grand Ballroom), 713-685-6713 (Olivette)

Guests are invited to a bountiful Thanksgiving Day brunch in The Houstonian’s Grande Ballroom ($85 for adults, $79 for members, and $39 for children ages 5 to 12)., a prix fixe menu of Gulf Coast creole cooking at the historic Manor House ($65 per person, $58 for members) or TRIBUTE’s flavorful dishes from north, south and east of our border (a la carte from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Le Mistral, 1400 Eldridge, 832-379-8322

Le Mistral’s Thanksgiving menu features crab cromesquis, pumpkin velouté, wild mushroom turkey roulade and sweet potato mousseline, and pecan apple pie with rum raisin ice cream and chocolate coffee sauce.

Luby’s, multiple locations

All locations will be offering a Thanksgiving Day dine-in or to-go special. For $11.49, enjoy a holiday entree, cornbread dressing, a choice of two holiday sides, a dinner roll and a holiday dessert.

Lucienne (Hotel Alessandra), 1070 Dallas, 713-242-8555

Hotel Alessandra’s award-winning Lucienne will offer a Thanksgiving Day menu for $55 per person and a separate a la carte children's menu from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Courses by executive chef Jose Hernandez include Pumpkin & Ginger Soup topped with toasted pumpkin seeds, Roasted Turkey Breast with sweet potato casserole and Double Crust Apple Pie. Reservations are recommended.

EXPAND Dig into roast turkey and all the proper fixin's at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille. Photo courtesy of Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, multiple locations

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will offer guests a Rare and Well Done experience this Thanksgiving, featuring its full dinner menu as well as a special three-course, prix-fixe dinner for $49.95. Guests can order a three-course meal of traditional Thanksgiving fare with choice of Butternut Squash Soup or Honey Crisp Apple Salad with Dried Cherries, Walnuts and Maple Syrup Vinaigrette, followed by Roast Turkey Breast with pan gravy and all the traditional sides, and finishing with Pumpkin Pie with Chantilly Cream for dessert. In addition, kids plates will be available for $15 and will include the Roast Turkey Breast with pan gravy and all of the traditional sides (salad, soup and dessert will be available for additional purchase).

Quattro at the Four Seasons, 1300 Lamar, 713-276-4700

Enjoy a brunch at Quattro from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring sides from Bayou & Bottle, a live piano and complimentary coffee, Bloody Marys and mimosas. Offerings include carving and omelet stations, eggs benny and buttermilk pancakes, fig-stuffed pork tenderloin and coriander-spiced yam, eggplant parmigiana and saffron risotto, a kids corner with corn dogs and mac and cheese, and brown sugar pecan tart and pumpkin spice cheesecake, among other items. Cost is $110 for adults, $49 for children ages six to 12.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

Hit the historic lodge restaurant to enjoy a three-course menu ($60 per adult plus tax, gratuity and beverages) from 11:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Highlights include smoked duck gumbo, a wild game duo, roasted pumpkin grits, stuffed rainbow trout, Southern-style roast turkey with cornbread dressing, and chocolate bourbon pecan pie. Rainbow Lodge also offers mini to-go containers that are perfect for a late-night Thanksgiving treat – enough to make a sandwich with turkey, dressing and gravy for $5 each.

Steak 48, 4444 Westheimer, 713-322-7448

The trendy steakhouse will be opening the doors at 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., serving up its full menu, chef Jeff Taylor's traditional Thanksgiving turkey and freshly made in-house pumpkin pie.

Sud Italia, 2347 University, 713-664-7571

The Rice Village eatery will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal ($39.50 per person, $18.25 for children) including butternut squash soup, hand-carved turkey breast with gravy, dressing, grilled asparagus, baby carrots candied yams, and pecan or pumpkin pie. The regular menu will also be served.

We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send your information to dish@houstonpress.com.