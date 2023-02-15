Houston Bars and Restaurants Offering Mardi Gras Gluttony on Fat Tuesday 2023

Closing out Carnival season before Lent officially begins, there’s a day of utter gluttony and revelry known as “Fat Tuesday” (Mardi Gras). This year, it falls on Tuesday, February 21, and in celebration of this glorious holiday, these Houston bars and restaurants are ready to let the good times (and good eats) roll.
Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray
Brasserie 19 is putting the “B” in Bonne Fêt with a New Orleans-style fete in its dining room and patio from 5 to 10 p.m. Hit the patio and dining room to enjoy Nola-inspired cocktails including Milk Punch, Sazerac, Frozen Hurricane and Vieux Carré; live music from second line band the Bayou City Brass Band; and boozy swag giveaways and gift cards for those who find the baby in the King Cake. The Bayou City Brass Band will kick off at 7 p.m. and cocktails like Reservations and festive attire are recommended but not required.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
The iconic NOLA born-and-bred family restaurant invites guests to its Mardi Gras fete, featuring a three-course dinner that includes a choice of starter, entree and dessert for $79 per person; plus live jazz from the Sin City Drag Queens. Call 713-522-9711 for
Daiq’s, 7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South
The Cajun restaurant and cocktail spot is bringing Bourbon Street to Houston on the final day of the Carnival season, hosting a Mardi Gras Party from 4 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy Nola favorites including Red Beans and Rice, Shrimp Etouffee, loaded Cajun pasta and crawfish by the pound; plus Hurricanes, New Orleans Style Grenades, Jell-O Shots and DJ music.Reservations for the Fat Tuesday celebration at Daiq’s are strongly recommended and can be made by phone at 346-717-3141. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Instead of the more American tradition of pancakes for Fat Tuesday, chef Philippe Verpiand has declared Fat Tuesday Crepe Suzette Flambe Day. The off-menu dish ($12 to $16) will be available for lunch and dinner, featuring a rich crepe, caramel sauce, citrus juice and zests. If desired, right before serving, it can be topped with warmed Grand Marnier and flamed.
Kolache Shoppe, multiple locations
All three Kolache Shoppe locations will feature a Mardi Gras-inspired King Cake Kolache, featuring the fluffy, yeast dough filled with sweetened cinnamon cream cheese and pecans and finished with almond-vanilla glaze and a dusting of colored sugar. The special is available while supplies last for $2.75 each this Fat Tuesday.
Little Woodrow’s, multiple locations
Little Woody’s is throwing Mardi Pardis at its many locations this Fat Tuesday.
Lyric Market, 411 Smith
The downtown food hall will celebrate Fat Tuesday with specials from 1929 Po-Boy Kitchen; King Cake from Gambino’s, available for $5.99 per slice or $27 for an entire cake; and Zydeco music from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests can also participate in giveaways and stop by Rhapsody Bar for a Hurricane or two.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
The San Leon’ oyster house has a lavish Fat Tuesday celebration planned, February 21, featuring over-the-top Mardi Gras decor, beads and masks, a DJ, and food and drink specials like Boudin Roasted Oysters and the P6 Sazerac.
Ragin' Cajun, 4302 Richmond
In addition to its delectable Louisiana style crawfish, "The Original" Ragin' Cajun will be rocking live zydeco from 6 to 10 p.m. this Fat Tuesday, plus King Cake available for order.
The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park
The Rustic is celebrating Fat Tuesday with the return of its Mardi Craw event, featuring live music, Cajun fare, drink features from Bacardi and crawfish boils.
Taco Cabana, multiple locations
The taco favorite invites guests to celebrate Fat Tuesday with a frozen margarita (any flavor) and Double Crunch Pizza bundle for $6.99 all day long, at all Texas locations.
Three Brothers Bakery, 4036 South Braeswood, 12393 Kingsride, 4606 Washington, 574 Chimney Rock
The local institution will be offering King Cake at each location this Fat Tuesday.
Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Freeway
Warehouse 72 will have live zydeco music by Zydeco Joe, a NOLA-inspired menu and cocktails, beads, and more, available all evening long. Chef Jaime Salazar's four-course menu with cocktail and wine pairings is priced at $72 per person and features classics like jumbo lump crab stuffed pasta, flash fried frog legs, blackened redfish and bananas foster cheesecake.