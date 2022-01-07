Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Underbelly Burger Opens, Crawfish Arrives at Monkey's Tail

Art Market at Finn Hall
Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight
712 Main
It's been a week since New Year's Eve, so it's time to get back in the saddle and celebrate the second weekend of 2022 with some hip-hop dancing, art, shopping, eating and drinking. Finn Hall will have all of that this Friday as it hosts the first All Access Art Market of the new year. Attendees can stroll through the various vendors and check out the diverse works of art on display and for purchase. The hip-hop theme will run throughout and there will be dancers and a DJ plus a Free Dance Contest at 9 p.m. Those who want to bust a move and try to win the $150 prize are welcome to register up until 8:30 p.m., the day of the event.
There are plenty of food vendors at Finn Hall including Dish Society, Papalo Taqueria, Pizza Zquare, Pho Binh Downtown and Yong plus beverage options such as Greenway Coffee and Swallow's Nest, which serves cocktails, beer and wine until 11 p.m. on event days.
Mixer Elixir Ranch Water CBD Launch Party
Saturday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
2410 Quenby
For those who believe in the powers of cannabidiol and also enjoy ranch water, Mixer Elixir is launching its first ever Ranch Water CBD Seltzer in partnership with Sipple, the first non-alcoholic bottle shop, in Rice Village. The launch party will offer free tastings and giveaways.
The non-alcoholic sparkling water is zero-proof, zero calorie and has no sugar. It's made with lime, a hint of agave and sparkling water plus 25 mg of CBD. It's a soft way to start dry January. While there, check out the range of non-alcoholic beverages on offer, from N/A wines to spirits alternatives.
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.
13840 Northwest Freeway
Caniacs can rejoice as the chicken finger chain opens its 46th location in the Houston area. Originally scheduled for Friday, January 7, the grand opening was pushed to Saturday, January 8, which is a great opportunity for those who work weekdays. At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the restaurant will begin accepting entries for its "Lucky 20" drawing with winners announced at 9 a.m. The fortunate few (13 years of age and up) will receive Free Cane's for a Year. There will be a free Cane's t-shirt giveaway for the first 100 dine-in customers who will also receive a Box Combo card good for their next visit.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
2520 Airline
This indoor/outdoor market and dining destination keeps adding to its list of restaurants and shops. This past week, Chris Shepherd's Underbelly Burger opened January 6. Last month, R-C Ranch Butcher Shop joined the market December 17, selling its own ranch-raised Wagyu beef plus poultry and seafood from local producers.
These two heavy hitters join a market of vendors, some of who have been at the Airline market for decades like Martinez Produce with its dried beans and seeds and Chito Produce which offers fresh fruits and vegetables. There are also newer stalls like the one from Marisol Castro Produce and Los Cavazos, a family-owned purveyor of herbal teas, coffees, dried fruit, soaps and Mexican candies. Shoppers can stop by De Mi Tierra Chiles to restock their spice cabinets and purchase some healthy exotic tropical fruits from J.J.L Produce. For those who would like to try growing their own, Cilia Curiel at Mi Jardin has herbs, produce plants and roses for sale.
Hours may vary for each vendor. Underbelly Burger is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.
Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
5802 Fulton
This hip-but-not-dangerously-so bar in Lindale Park is rolling out the boiled crawfish early in the season, starting January 7. The mudbugs are $10 per pound and are available in two flavors, regular and jalapeno.
Besides its weekend crawfish, it also offers the red beauties on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. And, if you're lucky, you might still be able to score some tamales at Monkey's Tail, according to its Facebook page.