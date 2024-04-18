Upcoming Houston Food Events: JŪN Hosts a Pastry Pop-Up and Wine & Dine

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Enchilada Queen Sylvia Casares will celebrate 25 years of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen with Silver Jubilee anniversary celebrations from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at the Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen located at 6401 Woodway, and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen located at 1140 Eldridge Parkway. Attendees can enjoy both free and discounted snacks, drinks and meals, including the La Reina Margarita created just for the anniversary, a special-priced enchilada dinner featuring four of the most popular enchiladas, and an enchilada rolling race at 4 p.m. on both days. and more. famed salsas and chili gravy soon to be on grocery store shelves around the state.
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, invites wine enthusiasts for a tasting of Pinot Noir from the United States, France and other classic regions of the world on Thursday, April 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Cost is $150 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Craft beer nerds can head to the Houston Brew Fest, held from 1 to 4 p.m. (noon VIP) on Saturday, April 27 at Discovery Green. The day will feature tastings from over 50 breweries along with live music, food truck eats and yard games. Tickets are $50 GA and $65 VIP.
JŪN, 420 East 20th, will welcome Chef Jio Dingayan for a pastry pop up with Money Cat on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out). Guests will be able to enjoy Kouign-Aman with leche flan, caramel and puff pastry; Cream Puff with strawberry matcha ganache, strawberry compote and custard; Bao-Lache with steamed bao, Chinese sausage, pickled jalapenos and furikake; and Sago Pudding with mango coconut chia pudding, coconut granola and passion fruit panna cotta.
On Monday, April 29, guests are invited to a Wine & Dine at JŪN with chefs Thomas Bille (Belly of the Beast) and Mark Clayton (Squable) in celebration of the chefs' James Beard semi-finalist nods. The chefs will collaborate on a six-course tasting menu with sommelier-selected wine pairings. Tickets are $110 per person with a $55 optional wine pairing. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6:30.
Like beer? Like cheese? Then you’ll want to snag tickets ($45) to the Beer and Cheese Tasting at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, coming up on Sunday, April 28. The Houston Dairymaids will join the famed brewer for the special tasting event, feautring five cheeses selected by the ‘maids paired with five Saint Arnold brews and a buffet with soft pretzels, Lawnmower queso and mustard. This event takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. in the second-floor Beer Hall.