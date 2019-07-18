Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get Your Tickets to Tacolandia

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Tickets to Tacolandia, the annual Houston Press celebration of all things taco, are now on sale. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine. Now in its fifth year, the outdoor taco-sampling event will feature samples of Houston’s best tacos from over 30 restaurants, with confirmed participants including Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen, Blanco Tacos and Tequila, Chilosos Taco Stand, Peli Peli and more. The pre-sale (use promo code HOUTACO) runs now through Friday, July 19 at 9 a.m., with the public tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. General admission tickets start at $25, with VIP tickets starting at $65.

Now through the end of July, Finn Hall, 712 Main, will be featuring “Out of this World” menu specials celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Get The Space City Burger with spicy moonwalk sauce from Craft Burger, a Moon Landin’ Flyin’ Tostada from Goode Co. Taqueria, K-Pop Moon Rocks (Yong's Korean take on boudin ball), and a Mahi-Mahi Moon Landing Sandwich from Low Tide Seafood, covered in chili aioli on a brioche bun. Mixed drinks like The Buzz Aldrin, Apollito 11, Smash Armstrong and Moonwalkers can also be found at either of the bars – St. Jac’s and Swallow’s Nest.

Third Coast Restaurant, 6550 Bertner, Floor 6, will celebrate National Tequila Day with a special tequila tasting on Wednesday, July 24. Sommelier David Cook will teach the course and each tasting will be paired with bites from executive chef Jon Buchanan. Tickets are $60.

On Thursday, July 25, Riel, 1927 Fairview, will host an exclusive wine dinner with Broadbent Selections & Johann de Wet featuring the Chardonnays of De Wetshof Estate and a coursed meal prepared by chef Ryan Lachaine. The dinner takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and cost is $78/person plus tax and gratuity. Seating is limited. RSVP to vanessa@rielhouston.com to reserve a spot.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, will host a multi-course tequila dinner as a tribute to five great (and not so great, thanks to Hurricane Harvey) years in business at Sylvia’s second location on Thursday, July 25. The four-course meal features some of the restaurant’s most popular non-enchilada dishes, including mesquite-fired grilled quail, fajita steaks and baby back ribs, plus Gulf Coast ceviche, creamy corn soup with crab and chocolate tres leches. Each course is paired with a tequila or tequila cocktail using Tres Generaciones and Código tequilas. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. and costs $55 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 713-334-7295.

On Friday, July 26 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will continues its Date Night Cooking Class: Creolizing Series with a shrimp season inspired class. Guests will enjoy a reception, cooking demonstration by executive chef Joe Cervantez and seated three-course menu of barbecue shrimp shortcake, Gulf shrimp étouffée and bourbon-glazed peaches with pecan granola and chantilly cream. Cost is $162.38, plus tax and gratuity.

Poitín and 8th Wonder will team up for a Collabor8tion Dinner at Poitín Bar & Kitchen, 2313 Edwards, on Friday, July 26 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The beer-paired menu includes passed appetizers such as andouille corn dogs and shrimp toast, marinated tomato salad with charred corn, family-style mains including deep-fried yard bird, Dome Faux’m braised rabbit, and Mississippi-style pot roast, plus a “sweet tea and lemonade” dessert. The price is $58 ++ per person. Reservations can be made at poitinhouston.com.

West African-inspired pop up series ChòpnBl?k will host its next dinner at Edison & Patton, 4203 Edison, on Sunday, July 28, with programs at both 4:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Guests can expect an elevated, multi-course dinner experience with complimentary cocktails, good vibes and entertainment. Tickets are $41.50 plus fees.

EXPAND Experience an omakase tasting from Tobiuo Sushi & Bar's chef Mike Lim . Photo by Dragana Harris

On Tuesday, July 30, Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is bringing back its Blue Fin Tuna Breakdown and Omakase Tasting after its successful debut. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., chef Mike Lim will create a tasting featuring a whole Spanish bluefin tuna, which he will break down and transform into a focused, multi-course meal for 25 diners. Guests will be able to learn about and taste the pleasure and nuance of various cuts from this prized fish for $115 per person. For reservations, call 281-394-7156.