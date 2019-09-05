Upcoming Houston Food Events: A New Month Means a New Lobster Friday

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Lobster Friday will be going down at Bernie's Burger Bus, 5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, and 6324 Highway 6 on the first Friday of the month, Friday, September 6, beginning at 11 a.m. Show up early to get first dibs on market price lobster creations, including the Maine-style lobster roll tossed with Bernie's house mayo; Texas-style lobster roll dressed up with house pickled jalapeño and crispy bacon; and hot lobster roll complete with warm, butter-poached lobster. You’ll also find lobster roll sliders and lobster poutine, where hand-cut fries are layered with local cheese curds, butter-poached lobster, lobster gravy and green onions.

The Food Apartheid Dinner Series (F.A.D.S) continues on Tuesday, September 10 with a hybrid family-style and coursed collaborative meal ($150) at Kulture, 701 Avenida de las Americas, which will highlight cuisine born out of Afro-Asian cross culturalism. A collaborative culinary fundraiser from chefs Jonny Rhodes (Indigo), Chris Williams (Lucille’s), Dominick Lee (Poitin), and Dawn Burrell (Kulture), the series will raise awareness and funds for the city’s growing food desert epidemic. For more information on this and future events and to purchase tickets, check out Eventbrite.

French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, continues its Wine Class Series with a focus on the wines of Burgundy, with classes from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 12 and Friday, September 13. Led by Charelle Grant, adjunct instructor at the Culinary Institute LeNotre teaching Wine Fundamentals and other hospitality management courses, the classes will include five wines and cheese pairings. Cost is $48 per person plus tax, and those attending the class will also receive a ten percent discount off the purchase price of any of the wines discussed. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 713-993-9500.

Houston Jerk Fest, a jerk-seasoned cookout and competition, is coming to Midtown Park, 2811 Travis, on Saturday, September 14 from 2 to 10 p.m. As chefs and cooks compete for a cash prize, guests can enjoy jerk eats and beverages alongside live music from international reggae, soca and zydeco artists, plus vendors, food trucks, a kids zone and dog park. Tickets are $20.

The 7th annual AfriFEST will take place on Saturday, September 14 from noon to 8 p.m. at Houston Baptist University, 7502 Fondren. A celebration of all that is Africa, the Houston African Festival will include local and international vendors showing the arts, music, crafts, fashion and foods from the various regions of the continent. Tickets are $5 early bird and $10 day of (free for children, seniors, and students with ID).

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, continues its Cooking Class series as chef and restaurateur Sylvia Casares teaches Texas Mexican Kitchen Basics on Saturday, September 14 at 1 p.m. Guests can learn to make flour tortillas, carne guisada, chili piquin salsa and more. Cost for each hands-on class is $65 per person, which includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 832-230-3842.

On Sunday, September 15, Edible Houston will host its Local Hero Awards at Winter Street Studios, 2101 Winter. Local food and beverage enthusiasts will gather as Edible Houston announces the winners live, with the event running from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and include bites, drinks, raffle tickets, live music and more.

The annual Come to the Table benefit will be held at The Beacon, 1212 Prairie, on Thursday, September 19. The local nonprofit provides services to empower and engage individuals in recovery from a life on the streets, focusing on hunger, health, hygiene, employment, legal issues and housing instability. This year’s featured chefs include Reef and 3rd Bar's Bryan Caswell, Bobby Matos of State of Grace/La Lucha/Superica, Claire Smith of Alice Blue, Kata Robata’s Manabu "Hori" Horiuchi and more. Tickets start at $500, with additional sponsorship opportunities available.