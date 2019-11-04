This Week in Houston Food Events: Burgers, Bao and Beyond Meat

BCK will be one of the contender's at this year's Burger Bash.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

New limited-time specials

MIX n MAX Lunch at Max’s Wine Dive

Now through Friday, November 15, Max’s Wine Dive, 214 Fairview, 4720 Washington, will offer a MIX n MAX lunch deal, with one appetizer and two entrées for $25. The offer is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mix and match eats like the avocado salmon BLT, bison sliders and fries, chicken fried N.Y. steak waffle sliders or the charcuterie sandwich. If you can’t make in before the special ends, Max’s will also be rolling out a new lunch loyalty program, where every fifth lunch visit is free.

Game Month at Ouisie’s Table

All through November, Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, will be offering a series of imaginative game specials every week. The restaurant will be presenting both appetizers and main dish game dishes that will include deer, boar, duck and buffalo.

Steak Night Mondays at Weights + Measures

Each Monday during football season, Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline, will serve its signature 16-ounce strip with truffle mac n cheese and broccolini for $25. Pair it with a rotating half priced bottle of red for another $25.

Monday, November 4

“CollaborEIGHT” Dinner at TRIS

Chef Austin Simmons’ popular dinner series “CollaborEIGHT” continues at TRIS, 24 Waterway, on Monday, November 4 at 6 p.m. This month, Simmons will collaborate with Top Chef France finalist, chef Kevin D’Andrea for an eight-course dinner experience with wine and beer pairings. Tickets are $225 all-inclusive and seating is limited.

Tuesday, November 5

How to Throw a Party Like a Boss at Revival Market

Agricole Hospitality will be hosting an open house-style event — How to Throw a Party Like a Boss — at Revival Market, 550 Heights, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Hosted by six Agricole managers (all of which are women), the event will feature six stations with recipes and tips to take home, wine and cocktail tastings, a charcuterie and cheese grazing table and holiday-themed passed hors d'oeuvres. Highlights include Amber Vandagriff (assistant general manager, Revival Market) showing off how to design a gorgeous cheese and charcuterie tray; Leonora Varvoutis (general manager and sommelier, Coltivare) showcasing how to buy and pair wine for your holiday party; Layne Cruz (general manager, Revival Market) teaching guests how to create tablescapes and holiday decor, including tips on rentals; and more. Tickets are $25 per person. Email layne@revivalmarket.com to purchase.

Anniversary Wine Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et Bar



To commemorate chef Philippe Verpiand earning the honor and title of

(one of three Texas chefs to hold the title)

, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host a very special anniversary wine dinner featuring wines of Saint Emilion Bordeaux. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the four-course dinner will feature an array of fowl, beef and pork, all carefully paired with Saint Emilion wines. Cost is $105 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 832-668-5808.

Wednesday, November 6

Guest Bartender Series at La Lucha

La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd, continues its guest bartender series, which will showcase some of the city's best mixologists across Houston and benefit the guest's charity of choice. The next event features Brad Stringer of Daiquiri Time Out from 6 to 9 p.m., benefiting the Galveston Humane Society.

Big Bao Battle at The Ballroom at Bayou Place

The fourth annual Big Bao Battle will go down at The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Guests can watch, vote and eat as 12 local chefs create their own version of traditional Chinese steamed bao. Tickets are $35 for regular admission, $65 for two and $100 for VIP.

2nd Annual Whiskey Sniff at B&B Butchers

From 6 to 9 p.m., B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, is hosting its second annual “Whiskey Sniff”, with hosts Cruze and Ian Barry of the acclaimed premium spirits and cigar series, Smokin' & Toastin' and B&B’s beverage director Jeremiah Butler. Held in the upstairs private room and on rooftop patio, the evening will feature masterfully-crafted and limited-release whiskey and cigars from distillers around the world, paired passed hors d'oeuvres and food stations, swag bags and experimentals by Balvenie, Four Roses, Glenfiddich, Knob Creek, Maker's Mark, Tullamore Dew and Japanese selections from Suntory Whisky. Tickets are $125 per person.

Thursday, November 7

Grand Opening of Whole Foods Market Midtown

Whole Foods Market Midtown, 515 Elgin, will officially open its doors at 8 a.m. In celebration of the new 40,400 square-foot store, opening day customers will be greeted with complimentary coffee, samples from local vendors and music before the store opens. Additionally, the first 200 customers will receive a custom Whole Foods Market Midtown Houston reusable canvas tote bag and a savings card with a mystery value ranging between $5 and $100.

Houstonia's Burger Bash at The Plaza at CITYCENTRE

The fifth annual Burger Bash will take place at The Plaza at CityCentre, 800 Town and Country, from 6 to 9 p.m. Hopdoddy Burger Bar, BuffBurger, International Smoke, and B.B. Lemon are just some of the competitors in the lineup. Tickets are $35 with two drink tickets and unlimited food ($17 for ages 12-20).

Oysters, Brews & Blues at Goode Company Armadillo Palace

Goode Company Armadillo Palace, 5015, will celebrate the return of oyster season with Oysters, Brews & Blues, held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The annual event benefits the Coastal Conservation Association's Building Conservation Trust oyster reef building project, with tickets available for $75+. Guests can enjoy listening to live music outside on the backyard stage from the Mighty Orq, plus two beverages and a selection of hot and cold seafood items — from mesquite grilled Gulf oysters, seafood gumbo and po boys to oyster shooters and campechana.

EXPAND Take a mixology class with with chef Jose Hernandez at the bar at Lucienne. Photo by Shannon O'Hara

Saturday, November 9

Italian Cookies Class at the Italian Cultural & Community Center

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a hands-on cooking class called “Italian Cookies Class” from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guests can celebrate the holiday season by baking four different types of tasty and festive Italian cookies, using both Italian American and Italian recipes. Tickets are $70 ($65 for ICCC members).

Vegandale Festival at Sam Houston Park

For its fifth season, the Vegandale Festival will be showcasing nearly 100 vendors, with iconic names like Snackrilege flying in from Oregon, Eat Love from California and Berben and Wolff’s coming from New York, plus eats from the Beer Cheeze Battered Beyond Burger (Southern Fried Vegan, California) to Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls (Cinnaholic, Pearland). The event will take place at Sam Houston Park, 1000 Bagby, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10 early-bird.

The Houston Cellar Classic Food and Wine Festival at The Tasting Room

The Houston Cellar Classic Food and Wine Festival will celebrate its 15th anniversary at The Tasting Room, 1101 Uptown Park, from noon to 4 p.m. The event brings together the stars of Houston’s restaurant scene, including celebrated chefs from Texas restaurants Uchi, Kiran’s, Étoile, Max’s Wine Dive and more, beverage experts and fine wines from all over the world, with 100-percent of proceeds benefiting Genesys Works Houston. Tickets are $100 for general admission and $200 for VIP.

Mixology Class at Lucienne

Guests are invited to mix it up with chef Jose Hernandez as Lucienne, 1070 Dallas, continues its Saturday mixology series. This month will feature Yellow Rose Rye Whiskey, Blended Whiskey and Outlaw Bourbon Whiskey, with each class covering the of history of bourbon and teaching guests to make three classic cocktails — including the Passion Fruit Sour, Apple Spiced Smoked Old Fashioned and Liquid Alchemist, with apple spice, bitters Cobbler Yellow Rose Single Malt, Sherry, tamarind and citrus Cost is $65 per person (age 21 and over only) and seating is limited eight guests. The weekly offering takes place on Saturdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and includes light bites courtesy of chef Hernandez. To reserve, email lpoirier@valenciagroup.com.

Houston Food & Wine Fest at Guadalupe Plaza Park

The Houston Food & Wine Fest will take place at Guadalupe Plaza Park, 2311 Runnels, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $55 and include all food and wine samples, with a VIP experience offered for $150.

Sunday, November 10

International Risotto Festival at The Houston Design Center

The 14th annual International Risotto Festival returns on Sunday, November 10 from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Houston Design Center, 7026 Old Katy. This year, some of Houston’s most talented chefs are onboard to compete, including chefs from Underbelly Hospitality, Alice Blue, Poitin, Bertazzoni, Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill, Old Railroad Café, Ristorante Cavour at Hotel Granduca, Roma, Sonoma Wine Bar & Restaurant, The Art Institute of Houston and more. Tickets are $100 for general admission, including food, wine and beverage tastings; and $225 for VIP.