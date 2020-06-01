This Week in Houston Food Events: Feel Good With Buy-One-Give-One Burgers

Though social distancing is in effect and bars and restaurants are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service and partake in events like a free taco giveaway from 2020 grads, a buy-one-give-one burger campaign and a virtual charity dinner.

Monday through Friday

Class of 2020 Taco Giveaway at Torchy’s Tacos

Running through Friday, June 5 at 10 p.m., high school and college graduates can enter Torchy’s giveaway for a chance to win free tacos for a year. The Class of 2020 graduates can post a photo in their cap and gown or with their diploma with the hashtag #TorchysClassof2020 on social media and tell Torchy’s about their “Taco Dreams” for the future. The contest is open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 16 years old as of the date of entry. Torchy’s will select 20 winners at random and notify them via direct message. In further celebration, the Build-Your-Own-Taco Family Packs remain on the menu, featuring meats, toppings, tortillas and sides for four-five people (starting at $25).

New Lunch Menu at Feges BBQ Greenway Plaza

While Feges BBQ awaits the opening of its new location over in Spring Branch Village, the ‘q team is taking this opportunity to play around a little more in the kitchen, offering new weekday lunch specials at Greenway Plaza. Look out for dishes such as smoked beef cheek barbacoa with cheese grits and Big Red glaze, and a whole hog plate with locally raised heritage pig, pork fat cornbread, yogurt-cilantro slaw, pork skin crackling and mustard vinegar bbq sauce. Online orders are encouraged, with store and curbside pickup available next to the Primrose School in front of 3 Greenway Plaza. Note: Feges BBQ is also hosting bulk bbq pop-ups on Saturdays in the Spring Branch Village Shopping Center, 8217 Long Point, and on Sundays outside of Roost, 1972 Fairview.

Tuesday, June 2

Dine-in Service Reopens at Rosie Cannonball



, 1620 Westheimer, will reopen its dining room for dinner service, with hours running Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. All guests must make reservations in order to dine-in at the moment (reservations can be made on Resy), as the popular modern Italian restaurant is waiting a bit longer to welcome walk-in diners. Rosie To Go & Delivery will continue during these hours, as well.

Wednesday, June 3

Fifty Cent First Wednesdays at Kolache Shoppe



is celebrating its 50th anniversary on the first Wednesday of each month, through December 2020. On Wednesday, June 3 starting at 7 a.m. and on other designated Wednesdays until further notice, the Heights Kolache Shoppe, 1031 Heights, will offer guests its $1.65 varieties of kolaches (such as small sausage, small sausage and cheese, peach, cream cheese) for 50-cents each, along with a special cream cheese and fruit kolache flavor. June’s flavor is blueberries and cream. The offer is available while supplies last, is limited to two dozen specially priced kolaches per party and excludes call-in orders.

The Women’s Fund’s 5th Annual Wine Dinner: Virtual Edition

The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency is transforming its 5th Annual Wine Dinner into a social gathering at a distance, now hosting a virtual evening of inspiring entertainment on Wednesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event support the nonprofit’s programs that serve to educate girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures and publications focused on physical, mental, financial, emotional, health and wellness. The Women’s Fund will deliver a charcuterie plate, wine and a Tony’s gift card to sponsors, while providing a live stream program with entertainment to enjoy alongside. Donations can be made online.

Thursday through Saturday

Live Music Returns to Goode Company Armadillo Palace

Goode Company Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, has reopened with 50 percent dining capacity in its dining room and patio, and live music is returning this weekend. Seating will be handled by the hostess upon arrival, first come, first seated. There will be single-use paper menus and condiments and increased space between tables in the dining room. For the concerts, the Hall’s doors open at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and music starts at 9 p.m.

EXPAND Happy hour is back at FM Kitchen & Bar. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

New Specials

Daily Specials at FM Kitchen & Bar

FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, is now open for dine-in service, takeout and delivery (via Uber Eats, GrubHub, Favor, and DoorDash), introducing new daily specials as well as a new happy hour menu. Look out for specials such Tallboy & Tequila Tuesday, All Day Wine Wednesday, Steak Night Thursday and Fried Chicken Friday, plus weekend brunch.

Pay-It-Forward to Restaurant Workers with Hopdoddy Burger Bar

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hopdoddy Burger Bar launched a Pay It Forward campaign that donated over 4,000 burgers to healthcare professionals across all local markets; and now, the burger bar is shifting its focus to Pay It Forward to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, created to help restaurant employees experiencing extraordinary hardship in the wake of the outbreak. To support the cause, guests to input promo code “PayItForward” upon online checkout and Hopdoddy will donate $5 to the organization. For dine-in, customers can tell cashiers they would like to “Pay It Forward” at check-out. In addition, Hopdoddy will add a $5 burger menu item to online ordering, which donates entirely to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

Poptails with a Purpose at Hotel Alessandra

Hotel Alessandra, 1070 Dallas, is kicking off the season with its signature poptail programming, offering a selection of localized treats combining premium spirits and popsicles, along with special overnight packages. Launching on June 1t, Poptails with a Purpose will enhance the annual offering with a portion of poptail and poptail package sales benefitting select non-profits serving Valencia Hotel Group destinations. Additionally, followers and fans of the hotels’ social media channels will have an opportunity to nominate a deserving individual for a two-night poptail staycation. Poptails with a Purpose beneficiaries for 2020 are the Houston Food Bank, Baylor Scott and White Irving Foundation in Irving, Scotty’s House in Bryan/College Station, Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley, Partnerships for Children in Austin and the San Antonio Food Bank.

Fiesta Punch Bowls at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, has launched a new summer tradition: Fiesta Punch Bowls to-go. For $56, each bowl serves eight cocktails and includes a pre-packaged punch bowl, ladle, ingredients and instructions. The summer-inspired menu includes refreshing mixes such as the Hibiscus San Miguel with Olmeca Altos Silver Tequila, fresh hibiscus tea, agave, Topo Chico and lime or the Jalapeño Pineapple Lemonade featuring Deep Eddy Pineapple Vodka, lemon, jalapeño and agave. To order for curbside or delivery visit picos.net.

Summer Virtual Produce Box at Dish Society

Early on during the restaurant shutdown, Dish Society collaborated with Atkinson Farms and other local producers to provide fresh fruits and vegetables, locally raised meats and other pantry staples for curbside pickup and delivery. And now that the harvest season has progressed, the Virtual Produce Box is getting an update with beautiful early summer produce, including corn, summer squash, zucchini, banana peppers, eggplant and more. Order online for $31.99 for contactless pickup or $7 delivery.