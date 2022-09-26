This Week in Houston Food Events: Wine Dinners, Live-Fire Steak Night and Free Coffee!

Monday, September 26
Street Food of Oaxaca Tasting at URBEChef Hugo Ortega and highly-acclaimed Mexican chef Rodolfo Castellanos will celebrate Oaxacan street food at a walk-around event at URBE, 1101 Uptown Park, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Castellanos will serve some of his signature dishes which helped him win the title of “Top Chef México” in 2016, along with other traditional Oaxacan street food items prepared by both chefs. Tickets for this event are $65 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Tuesday, September 27
Tuesday Night Cooking Series: Steak Night at Eight Row FlintEach Tuesday night in September, Eight Row Flint will be hosting a live-fire Steak Night on the patio, led by chef de cuisine Marcelo Garcia. This week, guests can enjoy Skirt Steak with Grilled Tomato and Burrata Salad ($20 per plate) from 5 p.m. until sold out.
Rosh Hashanah at The Upside PubThe Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd, will host a Jewish New Year party at 5 p.m. The non-traditional Rosh Hashanah event will include matzah ball soup, noodle kugel balls and an apples and honey dessert for food specials. There will also be a ceremonial dipping of apples in honey to celebrate a sweet new year at sundown and other homages to the holiday.
Oaxacan Dinner at XochiChefs Ortega and Castellanos will prepare a four-course seated dinner at Xochi, 1777 Walker, celebrating the flavors and food culture of the amazing city and state of Oaxaca. Castellanos will serve some of his signature dishes from Origen, including Lengua en Mole de Chichilo, and the menu will be paired with cocktails featuring El Silencio Mezcal. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m., seated dinner at 7 p.m. Seating is limited. Cost is $130 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Tuesday–Thursday
Oktoberfest at The Union KitchenThe Union Kitchen locations (Kingwood, Memorial and Katy) is celebrating Oktoberfest by partnering with select local breweries on a four-course German-inspired beer dinner ($69 per person with beer pairings)—think Bavarian salted pretzels, classic German jagerschnitzel with a mushroom demi-glace and more, plus musical entertainment provided by Das Ist Lustig–on select dates from from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Taste through the beers of Back Pew Brewing on Tuesday, September 27 at The Union Kitchen Kingwood; Spindletap Brewery at The Union Kitchen Memorial on Wednesday, September 28; and No Label Brewing at The Union Kitchen Katy on Thursday, September 29.
Wednesday, September 28
Wine Dinner at GJ TavernGJ Tavern, 737 Preston, will host a six-course wine dinner on Wednesday, September 28 at 6 p.m. Chef Tim Reading’s menu will include wine-paired courses including East Coast oyster caviar, scallop crudo, smoked trout with confit endive, seared duck in cherry duck jus, braised veal and mini Yorkshire pudding, and blue cheese with peach, fig and honey truffle. Reservations are available for $125 per person.
Guest Chef Pop-Up at GolfstrømmenGolfstrømmen, 401 Franklin, is closing out its second round of Guest Chef pop ups, offering two 12-person seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. with reservations available via Resy ($125pp). This week features Burgerchan’s Willet Feng.
Thursday, September 29
Free Java at Kolache ShoppeIn honor of Coffee Day, Kolache Shoppe will pour customers a complimentary cup of locally roasted Boomtown drip coffee at both Greenway Plaza and Heights locations. To get your free 12-ounce cup, show the cashier the "free coffee" coupon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or simply ask for it in-store. The offer is valid in-store or curbside, not online.
Dining in the Dark at IndianolaIndianola, 1201 St Emanuel, is offering locals a unique tasting experience — one that comes with a blindfold and a surprise menu. Dining in the Dark tickets are $80 per person and the dinner runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Friday-Saturday
Music to My Beers Festival at Pearland Town CenterOn Friday from 6 to 10 p.m., BAKFISH Brewing Company will host the kickoff event for the Music to My Beers weekend, featuring a sip and stroll craft market hosted by the Old Pearland Farmer’s Market, weenie dog races benefiting the Houston Humane Society, live music and an Oktoberfest cook-off competition featuring expert foodie judges. Then on Saturday, guests are invited to bring their lawn chairs and lederhosen for the Music to My Beers extravaganza at Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway, featuring seasonal suds from regional breweries, Oktoberfest fare from local food trucks and live music. Friday cookoff wristbands and Saturday brew hall tickets can be purchased on site.
Friday-Sunday
Oktoberfest 2022 at Saint Arnold BrewerySaint Arnold’s Oktoberfest 2022 returns to the Beer Garden and Restaurant on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 (free), followed by Beer Hall festivities (ticketed) on Sunday, October 2. Hit the beer garden for live polka music, beer goggle races and Oktoberfest boots from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the Oktoberfest Classic Party takes over the German-style Beer Hall from1 to 4 p.m., with flowing beer on tap, an Oktoberfest buffet feast, live music from Das Ist Lustig with Valina Polka and the King and Queen of Oktoberfest Costume Contest. Tickets (limited) are $65 and include all of your beer and food for the afternoon, plus a commemorative Oktoberfest 2022 glass boot to take home.
Saturday, October 1
International Coffee DayBadolina will have a batch of its signature coffee on its patio and it will offer a free drip coffee per person (no purchase necessary) this Saturday in honor of International Coffee Day.
Over at Slowpokes, each location will be offering a free regular size cold brew, drip coffee or americano with purchase of any food item from its menu.
H-Town on Tap Beer Fest at Water Works ParkBeer nerds can head to the Buffalo Bayou Water Works, 105 Sabine, for the H-Town on Tap Beer Fest, showcasing 100+ brews from local and national breweries, plus live bands, eats from local chefs, picture booths, contests and games, giveaways and more. Tickets are $15 GA with eight beer samples and the event runs from 2 to 9 p.m.
Sunday, October 2
Chefs for FarmersThough previously sold out, the Houston's first Chefs for Farmers event at Autry Park, 3737 Cogdell, has opened up sales for a limited amount of GA tickets for $150. Guests can expect a powerhouse lineup of Houston’s top chefs and culinary personalities serving up curated, locally sourced dishes for the all-inclusive tasting event in effort to support Texan family farms. Participating farms include Verdegreens Farms, Driftwood Meadows Farm, Blackwood Educational Land Institute, Bee2Bee Honey Collective, Statkar Farms Wagyu, Animal Farm and Laughing Frog Farm; with chefs including H-Town Restaurant Group's Hugo Ortega, Quy Hoang and Robin Wong of Blood Bros BBQ, Bludorn's Aaron Bludorn, Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu of the upcoming KIN HTX, and more.
Sunday Supper at Sunday PressOrdinary Concepts restaurant group (Sunday Press, Ginger Kale, Saigon Hustle, Crème de la Crumb) continues its all female chef led Sunday Supper pop-up dining series at Sunday Press, with a Vietnamese menu from chef Linda Nguyen of Roostar and chef Thy Mitchess of Traveler’s Table. The dinner will feature an educational wellness component with proceeds benefiting Houston-based non-profit I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mission to improve health in the hospitality industry and support women's entrepreneurship in the food and beverage industry. Tickets are $150 and dinner runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
