This Week in Houston Food Events: Ramadan Specials, Easter Eats and Brunch Goes BBQ

All week long
Black Restaurant WeekBlack Restaurant Week Houston runs now through Sunday, April 15, with more than 70 local businesses joining to celebrate the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. Among this year’s participants are Fainmous BBQ, LA Burgers & Daiquiris, Houston This is It Soul Food, Dandelion Café, Trez Art & Wine Bar, STUFF’d Wings and Taste of Nigeria.
Ramadan specials at Burger BodegaFrom now until the end of Ramadan (April 20), Burger Bodega, 4520 Washington, will serve two new limited menu items, available only as a post-sundown menu item from 7 p.m. until close.
Tuesday, April 4
Anniversary Crawfish Boil at LOROBack in 2018, chef Tyson Cole of Uchi (and more) and chef Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbeque merged Asian and Texas cuisine together to create LORO; and at 2 p.m., all LORO locations will be celebrating with a special Crawfish Boil, beer tasting with local breweries, limited edition birthday merch and giveaways. Crawfish plates cost $18 and include a pound of crawfish, corn, potatoes and Thai sausage, with each location putting its own special spin on the special; and Houston, you can expect a Birria Style Boil "Super" Butter. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to MD Anderson Cancer Center to support patient care, research, education and prevention programs.
Wednesday, April 6
Spring Soiree at the scenic Blackwood FarmsWith the new season, Musaafer will host its third annual Spring Soiree at the scenic Blackwood Farms, 27144 Rock Island, in Hempstead at 5:30 p.m. The multi-location dining experience offers a first taste the restaurant’s spring menu in an eight-course curated dinner with wine and cocktail pairings. Tickets are $375+.
Thursday, April 6
Amici Cellars Wine Tasting at MAX’s Wine DiveMAX’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, will host a wine tasting with the luxury brand of Amici Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy a food and wine education experience featuring four small plates paired with eight wines from Amici Cellars. Cost is $45 per person and reservations are required to attend. Call 713-880-8737.
Thursday Seafood Boil Patio Parties at Pier 6Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, will be starting the weekend early with weekly Thursday night patio shindigs running through May 11. Expect a seafood boil, live music and drink specials, including $4 draft beers and frozens starting at 5 p.m.
WhistlePig Whiskey Dinner at Radio MilanoRadio Milano, 800 Sorella, invites guests to indulge in a three-course WhistlePig Whiskey Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Whiskey fans can enjoy an amuse from the kitchen paired with 6-year Piggyback Rye Salted Caramel Manhattan, 12-year Old World Rye, and 15-year Estate Oak Rye; with dinner highlights including prawn and octopus mojo de ajo with candied pancetta potatoes and plantain chip; applewood smoked pork chop with celery root puree, roasted beets and baby squash and charred heirloom tomato relish; and tiramisu baked Alaska. Tickets are $95 per person, all-inclusive.
Friday, April 7
Fish FridaysIt’s officially the last Friday before Easter, and if you’re looking for meat-free options this Good Friday, just check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering fish sandwiches, seafood specials and more.
Saturday, April 8
Heads and Tails at 8th Wonder8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, will host its 7th Annual “Heads & Tails” event, beginning at noon and offering a day packed with entertainment including zydeco, brand new brews and hot boiled mudbugs from Clutch City Crawfish.
Easter at the Houston Farmers MarketThe Houston Farmers Market, 2520 Airline, will host fun and free activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy for photos with the Easter bunny, plus face painting, a live DJ and more while shopping the market.
Saturday–Sunday
Brunch at J Bar M BBQJ Bar M BBQ, 2201 Leeland, officially launched its new weekend brunch menu, now offered every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pop in for Texas BBQ-inspired breakfast dishes – think brisket chilaquiles and tacos, pulled pork eggs benny and fried chicken wings n’ waffle, alongside brunch cocktails and live music from local artists.
Easter BrunchFrom family-friendly brunch buffets to prix fixe affairs, check out our 2023 Houston Easter Sunday Brunch Guide to find the Houston restaurants offering classic brunch plates and morning cocktails, egg hunts, live jazz and more.
New and ongoing specials