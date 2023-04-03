Navigation
This Week in Houston Food Events: Ramadan Specials, Easter Eats and Brunch Goes BBQ

April 3, 2023 4:00AM

J Bar M BBQ has officially launched weekend brunch. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week Houston runs now through Sunday, April 15, with more than 70 local businesses joining to celebrate the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. Among this year’s participants are Fainmous BBQ, LA Burgers & Daiquiris, Houston This is It Soul Food,  Dandelion Café, Trez Art & Wine Bar, STUFF’d Wings and Taste of Nigeria.

Ramadan specials at Burger Bodega

From now until the end of Ramadan (April 20), Burger Bodega, 4520 Washington, will serve two new limited menu items, available only as a post-sundown menu item from 7 p.m. until close.

Tuesday, April 4

Anniversary Crawfish Boil at LORO

Back in 2018, chef Tyson Cole of Uchi (and more) and chef Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbeque merged Asian and Texas cuisine together to create LORO; and at 2 p.m., all LORO locations will be celebrating with a special Crawfish Boil, beer tasting with local breweries, limited edition birthday merch and giveaways. Crawfish plates cost $18 and include a pound of crawfish, corn, potatoes and Thai sausage, with each location putting its own special spin on the special; and Houston, you can expect a Birria Style Boil "Super" Butter. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to MD Anderson Cancer Center to support patient care, research, education and prevention programs.

Wednesday, April 6

Spring Soiree at the scenic Blackwood Farms

With the new season, Musaafer will host its third annual Spring Soiree at the scenic Blackwood Farms, 27144 Rock Island, in Hempstead at 5:30 p.m. The multi-location dining experience offers a first taste the restaurant’s spring menu in an eight-course curated dinner with wine and cocktail pairings. Tickets are $375+. 

Thursday, April 6

Amici Cellars Wine Tasting at MAX’s Wine Dive

MAX’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, will host a wine tasting with the luxury brand of Amici Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy a food and wine education experience featuring four small plates paired with eight wines from Amici Cellars. Cost is $45 per person and reservations are required to attend. Call 713-880-8737.

Thursday Seafood Boil Patio Parties at Pier 6

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, will be starting the weekend early with weekly Thursday night patio shindigs running through May 11. Expect a seafood boil, live music and drink specials, including $4 draft beers and frozens starting at 5 p.m.

WhistlePig Whiskey Dinner at Radio Milano

Radio Milano, 800 Sorella, invites guests to indulge in a three-course WhistlePig Whiskey Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Whiskey fans can enjoy an amuse from the kitchen paired with 6-year Piggyback Rye Salted Caramel Manhattan, 12-year Old World Rye, and 15-year Estate Oak Rye; with dinner highlights including prawn and octopus mojo de ajo with candied pancetta potatoes and plantain chip; applewood smoked pork chop with celery root puree, roasted beets and baby squash and charred heirloom tomato relish; and tiramisu baked Alaska. Tickets are $95 per person, all-inclusive.

Friday, April 7

Fish Fridays

It’s officially the last Friday before Easter, and if you’re looking for meat-free options this Good Friday, just check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering fish sandwiches, seafood specials and more.

Saturday, April 8

Heads and Tails at 8th Wonder

8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, will host its 7th Annual “Heads & Tails” event, beginning at noon and offering a day packed with entertainment including zydeco, brand new brews and hot boiled mudbugs from Clutch City Crawfish.

Easter at the Houston Farmers Market

The Houston Farmers Market, 2520 Airline, will host fun and free activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy for photos with the Easter bunny, plus face painting, a live DJ and more while shopping the market.

Saturday–Sunday

Brunch at J Bar M BBQ

J Bar M BBQ, 2201 Leeland, officially launched its new weekend brunch menu, now offered every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pop in for Texas BBQ-inspired breakfast dishes – think brisket chilaquiles and tacos, pulled pork eggs benny and fried chicken wings n’ waffle, alongside brunch cocktails and live music from local artists.
click to enlarge
B&B Butchers & Restaurants has Benedicts galore for Easter Sunday.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Sunday, April 9

Easter Brunch

From family-friendly brunch buffets to prix fixe affairs, check out our 2023 Houston Easter Sunday Brunch Guide to find the Houston restaurants offering classic brunch plates and morning cocktails, egg hunts, live jazz and more.

New and ongoing specials

Holiday treat offerings at Dessert Gallery

Whether you are celebrating Easter, Passover or Ramaden, Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, has some special dessert offerings for you – including Easter butter cookies, cupcakes and cookie decorating kits; gluten-friendly Passover-style cookie boxes, mousse cake and cheesecake; and Ramadan and Eid butter cookies and petit fours.

Malaysian curry crawfish at Phat Eatery

Through April 16, Phat’s award-winning Malaysian curry crawfish are back as a daily seasonal special for dine-in and to-go. Peak season prices have dropped to $14 for two pounds or $30 for five, and snow crab legs, tossed in the same fragrant sauce, are also on offer at $25/cluster. All orders include boiled corn and potatoes.

“Point Break” Burger Battle at Rodeo Goat

Rodeo Goat, 2105 Dallas, has launched its latest burger battle—an ode to action packed surf film “Point Break”—available now through April 10 and featuring The Bodhi burger (beef and chorizo patty, blackened shrimp, muenster cheese, sautéed jalapeños and onion with Louisiana remoulade on a brioche bun; $14.49) versus the Johnny Utah (all beef patty, crab cake, sliced avocado, mango pico, cilantro and Fresno aioli on a brioche bun; $14.99). Pop by to eat and vote to help one of the burgers moves on to the next round. Those observing Lent Fridays can also try the Point Break burger, non-beef mash up of the Johnny Utah and Bodhi burgers ($14.99). 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

