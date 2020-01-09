Upcoming Houston Food Events: Go Wine Tasting at Revival Market

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Alicia’s Mexican Grille is kicking off the new year with its first seasonal tequila and wine dinner series at all five locations around Houston. The winter event features handcrafted Goza Tequila cocktails as well as Franscian Cabernet, beginning with an entry cocktail and followed by an off-menu three-course dinner — squash blossom soup topped with shrimp and crabmeat, stuffed filet with Brandy chipotle black pepper sauce and volcano chocolate cake served a la mode. Tickets are $59 per person. Dinners run on Saturday, January 11 (Katy, 25725 Katy Freeway); Thursday, January 16 (Cypress, 26326 Northwest Freeway); Saturday, January 18 (Spring, 20920 Kuykendahl); Saturday, January 25 (Westchase, 12002 Richmond); and Saturday, February 1 (Sugar Land, 20420 Southwest Freeway).

On Thursday, January 16, guests are invited to a Wine Tasting with Coltivare general manager Leonora Varvoutis, held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Revival Market, 550 Heights. Varvoutis has chosen six wines that pair with heavy bites from Revival Market chef Steve Lamborn. Tickets are $80 per person. Call 713-880-8463 or email layne@revivalmarket.com for reservations.

On Thursday, January 16, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, will host a Comedy Night in its Schmooze Room with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show going on at 7:30 as host Jesse Peyton presents some of city’s best comedians. There will be beer and wine, and a special menu created for noshing. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Fill up on chili and beer samples at the 11th annual Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest. Photo by Jen Arrr

The 11th Annual Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest will take place at 23rd & Strand on Saturday, January 18, with a special kick-off party at Yaga’s Cafe, 2314 Strand, from 8 to 10 p.m. on Friday, January 17. On Saturday, vendors open at 10 a.m., with the Strand Merchant Walkabout opening at 11, the public chili sampling beginning at noon and the public beer tasting beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 for chili tasting and $30 for the beer tasting, with VIP tickets and combo packages available.

The Wizards Beer Festival will take place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 at The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas. The Grand Hall will host tastings of over twenty magical beers, ciders and wines as guests explore and drink their way through the Lair of Secret Cider and Potions as well as the Boozy Cauldron Tavern (which rocks adult Butterscotch Beer). Tickets are $35.

Third Coast Restaurant, 6550 Bertner (6th floor), continues its Tasting Series with Sparkling Wines on Tuesday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m. Guests will learn how sparkling wines have evolved and matured to become a revered alternative to the great wines of Champagne, as award-winning sommelier David Cook teaches the course and pairs wines with bites from executive chef Jon Buchanan. Tickets are $55.